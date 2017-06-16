Kpop Post: T.O.P's Scandal,BOA,9 Muses, Produce 101

Asia needs to get their shot togetherness respecting weed Reply

Thread

Link





Lee Carroll Brooker, a 75-year-old disabled veteran suffering from chronic pain, was arrested in July 2011 for growing three dozen marijuana plants for his own medicinal use behind his son’s house in Dothan, Ala., where he lived. For this crime, Mr. Brooker was given a life sentence with no possibility of release.



https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/14/opin ion/outrageous-sentences-for-marijuana.h tml



Edited at 2017-06-17 04:59 am (UTC) So does America. People are literally serving life sentences for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, that seems a bit extreme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit my hometown mentioned on ontd!



this is not surprising at all. i used to work right off our main road in town (it's a 14 mile circle that goes through the entire town) and any time you'd see someone black get pulled over there would be 2 more cop cars called for back up (or maybe just stopping to see what happened since they have fuck all to do) before they even got out to ask for license and registration. it's fucked up.



add to that, they hired like a billion more police officers and bought over a million dollars in new vehicles. dothan is one of those places you can't drive more than two feet in town without seeing at least one or two cop cars. we don't even have a high crime rate. the city is relatively safe compared to other cities nearby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will he go to jail too? Reply

Thread

Link

So she was in custody before her sentencing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really dont know. I just know both of them go caught smoking weed, and then he went to hospital for suicide attempt. Am sorry, i don't know much about kpop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Korea has a 2 strike rule, she was arrested before for drugs

During her investigation for her second arrest she told cops that she had smoked weed with him in his house, that's how he got involved. He tried to play it off by saying it was a e-cig but his hair test came back positive



During his whole investigation & suicide attempt she was in jail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











this poor sad little puppy :'(

I can't believe Papa Coups went all the way there just to see his son hold back his tears :'(









Edited at 2017-06-17 03:15 am (UTC) WHY DOES KOREA HATE MY LATINX PRINCE SO MUCH?!?!?!?this poor sad little puppy :'(I can't believe Papa Coups went all the way there just to see his son hold back his tears :'( Reply

Thread

Link

Admittedly I wasn't invested at all but I'm really sad Samuel didn't make it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It gets me even sadder thinking he's only 15 and has 3 failed career attempts already I just wonder how that must feel at his age :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was super sad about this aw :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

P101 HAD ME ALL STRESS ALL DAY.



I'M MAD

NONE OF MY FAVORITES MADE IT TO THE END.





SAM AND DONGHO WERE MY LAST PAIR.

& NEITHER MADE IT.





:(

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this about bb? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am so upset over him not making it.

He's definitely more talented than several of the guys who did make it.

ATRL users call him NOSE which is so messed up since he obviously won't have the ideal Asian features as most idols.



And how sweet of S. Coups to go. I thought it was him! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

😭😭😭 I'm so salty over them playing Samuel like that. He totally should have made it in, idk what Korea was thinking. Apparently people stopped voting for him bc they want him to get a solo album? idk, that's still messed up. Awww, did Scoups say he went for Samuel? That's so sweet, I wish other members went for him too.



Edited at 2017-06-17 06:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah clearly Korea hates him so much which is why they're the ones that voted him into the final 20 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I fucking cant! He is so talented. But ifeel like the screentime he got was meh, he was always going 'O MY GOSH!/GOD' soeaking in english. Call me skeptical but do u guys think the fact that he is half latino and not like half white had anything to do with it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When is fx going to release a new album??? Reply

Thread

Link

she purchased lsd? was that part of what she got charged for too? Reply

Thread

Link

I need the full version of Camo in my life ASAP. Reply

Thread

Link

MFTEEEE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAAAMMMME! it looks amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same it was a ray of light for EXO's comeback after Cherry Bomb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





sm releases have been meh this year so hopefully boa's is good. samuel not making it really breaks my heart tbh... also really glad kang daniel got #1 lol he has a cute smile. oh and i'm glad sungwoon got in! if #11 couldn't be samuel, then i'm glad it wasn't another nu'est member.sm releases have been meh this year so hopefully boa's is good. Reply

Thread

Link

sam not making it is so wrenching.



Reply

Thread

Link



i wonder if the rest of Nu'est will be able to do something without MinHyun cause if not, they will be in limbo till Dec 2018? i think is when the P101 contracts end ;C



Anyways im glad Daniel is I can't believe Dongho idnt make it, and Samuel he broke my hard. Mainly this top 11 is a flop tbh....i wonder if the rest of Nu'est will be able to do something without MinHyun cause if not, they will be in limbo till Dec 2018? i think is when the P101 contracts end ;CAnyways im glad Daniel is #1 and im happy for Ong too cause hes super cute Reply

Thread

Link

I spent a month in Korea this past October and had a bunch of weed oil vape cartridges with me the entire time. It just looked like an ecig and smelt good. No one in my extended fam besides a few cousins knew I was stoned af for hella shit, lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

ooooh baby you





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Forgot to put thay they're also coming back next week oop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im still upset Samuel didn't make it. Like what didnt korea see ?? Reply

Thread

Link

Whiteness.... :c

im glad brave ent. has his back tho <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but what about somi tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol but it's those same Koreans that got him this far bc international votes weren't allowed so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FOR POT? god damn south korea... Reply

Thread

Link

Also don't let my girls 9 Muses flop ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

The queen is coming back and OP's attempt of click baiting failed HAHA! Reply

Thread

Link

Click baiting?...ok Reply

Parent

Thread



Link