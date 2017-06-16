Kpop Post: T.O.P's Scandal,BOA,9 Muses, Produce 101
-The Trainee (H) involved in T.O.P's marijuana scandal is receiving her sentence
-4 Years probation, 120 hours of drug counseling, and a fine of 870,000 won
- After being busted for marijuana, she purchased again LSD and Marijuana
- T.O.P is currently fine and recovering from his overdose
SM unveils the first teaser of BOA's comeback "CAMO"
9muses teaser for "Remember"
Who will debut in PRODUCE 101's group "Wanna One"??
Edited at 2017-06-17 04:59 am (UTC)
this is not surprising at all. i used to work right off our main road in town (it's a 14 mile circle that goes through the entire town) and any time you'd see someone black get pulled over there would be 2 more cop cars called for back up (or maybe just stopping to see what happened since they have fuck all to do) before they even got out to ask for license and registration. it's fucked up.
add to that, they hired like a billion more police officers and bought over a million dollars in new vehicles. dothan is one of those places you can't drive more than two feet in town without seeing at least one or two cop cars. we don't even have a high crime rate. the city is relatively safe compared to other cities nearby.
During her investigation for her second arrest she told cops that she had smoked weed with him in his house, that's how he got involved. He tried to play it off by saying it was a e-cig but his hair test came back positive
During his whole investigation & suicide attempt she was in jail
this poor sad little puppy :'(
I can't believe Papa Coups went all the way there just to see his son hold back his tears :'(
Edited at 2017-06-17 03:15 am (UTC)
I'M MAD
NONE OF MY FAVORITES MADE IT TO THE END.
SAM AND DONGHO WERE MY LAST PAIR.
& NEITHER MADE IT.
:(
He's definitely more talented than several of the guys who did make it.
ATRL users call him NOSE which is so messed up since he obviously won't have the ideal Asian features as most idols.
And how sweet of S. Coups to go. I thought it was him!
Edited at 2017-06-17 06:19 am (UTC)
sm releases have been meh this year so hopefully boa's is good.
i wonder if the rest of Nu'est will be able to do something without MinHyun cause if not, they will be in limbo till Dec 2018? i think is when the P101 contracts end ;C
Anyways im glad Daniel is #1 and im happy for Ong too cause hes super cute
im glad brave ent. has his back tho <3