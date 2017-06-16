gyun

Kpop Post: T.O.P's Scandal,BOA,9 Muses, Produce 101


-The Trainee (H) involved in T.O.P's marijuana scandal is receiving her sentence
-4 Years probation, 120 hours of  drug counseling, and a fine of 870,000 won
- After being busted for marijuana, she purchased again LSD and Marijuana
- T.O.P is currently fine and recovering from his overdose


SM unveils the first teaser of BOA's comeback "CAMO"


9muses teaser for "Remember"


Who will debut in PRODUCE 101's group "Wanna One"??
(Click picture to find out!)

Justice for KIM SAMUEL!


