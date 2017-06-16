omg I love this video Reply

what a strange name for a strange animal. Reply

omg it looks so strange but it's so cute ???? Reply

your icon is making me want red hair again so much Reply

Omg what a precious little animal this is! Reply

i want one Reply

this always make me happy Reply

i love echidnas Reply

Hey Stitch! :D Reply

Edited at 2017-06-16 11:01 pm (UTC)

is that even safe?! Reply

why did anyone ever think that was a good idea? Reply

This. That and those chair dances where they lift the bride & groom up on chairs and parade around. Reply

lmfao, these morons. Reply

What PC games did you play back in the day? I miss Treasure Mountain!, Hollywood High, Rockett's New School, Oregon Trail, Space Cadet, and of course, Kid Pix. I also remember liking a surgery room one and one that came pre-loaded on Microsoft where you drove around in a hover car and collected flags? but I can't remember what they were called.

Oregon Trail, Sim City, Sim Tower, The Sims, Wolfenstein, Rollercoaster Tycoon Reply

lmao. i played a math game but i can't really remember it. i had to solve math problems to progress through but i think it was sort of like marvin the martian as the main character?



i also played wheel of fortune on a big floppy. Reply

I remember that game!! I don't remember the name tho. But I deff remember playing it. Reply

i played this weird clay mation game that i can't remember the name too. and sims. Reply

Amazon Trail >>> Oregon Trail Reply

Oh, I loved Treasure Mountain so much! Also the underwater one (Treasure Cove?). Also Gizmos and Gadgets and Oregon Trail and Civilization, plus The Lost Vikings even though I eventually got stuck on some level.



I spent hours playing that hovercar game from Microsoft, too. I wish I could find it somewhere, but then I haven't really looked lol. Reply

all the SUPER nerdy ones like sammy's science house, jumpstart 1st/2nd grade, millie's math house, and thinkin' things.









Also, PUTT PUTT. Putt Putt Saves the Zoo was my jam. And the Balloon Pop was my fave.



obv the sims later on. Reply

oregon trail, where in the world is carmen san diego, rollercoaster tycoon, a barbie dress up game & a sailor moon game that had little games in it Reply

Mother Goose when I was really little and a bunch of other educational ones.



From like 8+ I played Heroes of Might & Magic, Warcraft I & II, Diablo I, and Star Craft with my dad. Later I played The Sims. Reply

Where in the world/time is carmen sandiego! Reply

i had this really specific version of the oregon trail that came with this educational computer game bundle that had really detailed pixel graphics. i liked hunting, i always would hunt too much meat to bring back onto the wagon.



there was this program i had in the 90s that i think was centered around writing and literature, you could type stories in and it would read them out to you and you could do other stuff in the program. i want to say it was called creative workshop but when i search that nothing comes up.



i also loved all of the disney mickey mouse paint studio games, they were a precursor to photoshop for me. and i had a TON of barbie games but i loved this one where barbie was a princess and getting married because i liked decorating the cake. Reply

i was OBSESSED with flying colors and where in the world is carmen sandiego. flying colors was the absolute best. i could spent hours just making weird ass images like this:







also the sims and roller coaster tycoon were so much fun. and that point-and-click simpsons game where you drive around the town and get to explore all the different locations.

Sims, Rollercoaster Tycoon, those cartoon network games online, the barbie dress up games online, the shooting duck game on my SNES(?), Mario Kart, soo many more that I can't remember rn Reply

Sim City 3000, The Sims 1, Age of Empires 2, Sim Safari, Sim Tower, Grand Theft Auto 2, etc.



I only played Kid Pix at school. I also had this weird game called Jack's Attic. Reply

Oregon Trail, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, this weird bubble breaking game with aliens, and I was obsessed with the trivia game that came preloaded onto Encarta. Also some burger joint game. And a game that I think was called "10 little indians" and was a demo game on DOS. Reply

oregon trail ofc, hitchhiker's guide to the galaxy, king's quest, quest for glory, doom, etc. Reply

CARMEN SANDIEGO ALL DAY EVERY DAY. I made it to the state geography bee in the 4th grade (and I was only one one off from making it to the qualifying round for nationals!) and I owe it 100000% to that bad bitch.



I also liked Oregon Trail, Amazon Trail, and I remember this one American girl doll dress-up game for whatever reason. Oh, and then ofc I also played non-educational stuff like Zoo Tycoon, Rollercoaster Tycoon, and the Sims (OG version) lol Reply

Rockett, Oregon Trail, some kind of Math game? Math Blasters? or something like that. Reply

The Jumpstart games, Putt Putt, Spy Fox, Freddie Fish, Oregon Trail... Treasure Mountain/Mathstorm/Cove. Rodney's Funscreen was a really old "game". Descent. Age of Empires. Reply

Lemmings II The Tribes, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, Sim Tower, super solvers Midnight Rescue Reply

ClueFinders, Freddie the Fish, Pajama Sam, Roller Coaster Tycoon, Reader Rabbit, and math blasters Reply

http://www.seattletimes.com/life/2-y ear-old-thinks-seattle-bride-is-a-real-l ife-princess-and-the-photos-go-viral/ OMFG this little girl randomly saw a bride taking pictures on her wedding day and thought she was a princess so the bride gave her a hug and a flower from her bouquet.

I'm not crying, you're crying! I love this. Reply

this story is so cute Reply

OMG <3 Reply

im a big fan of this concept Reply

omg babies smiling make me so happy Reply

http://vehiclesshockme.tumblr.com/p ost/160753727362/so-my-friend-riamichell e-was-at-disney-springs That's so cute. It reminds me of what happened to my friend a few weeks back. Reply

I feel like I saw this on FB, lol. So cute. Reply

I saw this earlier and omg. That little girls face! She's so happy and so pure.







also kinda jealous of her cute raincoat lol Reply

How adorable :D Reply

too damn cute Reply

Now this I needed. Reply

hi everyone



Edited at 2017-06-16 11:01 pm (UTC)

Once again I've forgotten what I wanted to ask in here!!!! Reply

Happy Friday ONTD! i can't move my arms over my head because it was upper body day and my trainer is an evil genius! Reply

ive gotten too complacent being unemployed :O like i want to just sell art Reply

what's for dinner? Reply

tbd. after doing laundry i'll know. Reply

what do you like on your pizza? thick crust or thin crust? Reply

I made Mongolian Beef, 'twas tasty :) Reply

No clue. Reply

curry + peas n' rice Reply

pizzzza Reply

Halo top and wine

Well some actual food first

Chicken and bean taquitos and fresh corn Reply

A gin and tonic. Reply

Basically just whatever I can throw together Reply

idk it hurts to eat Reply

just had two slices of pizza Reply

wine and w/e my bf brings over to my place (i only have oatmeal bc i bought clothes instead of groceries this week) Reply

quesadillas Reply

pork belly bao! i hope the dough works out Reply

A hodge podge of leftovers lol Reply

Frozen pizza. Reply

KFC and it was so good Reply

me af Reply

This is like me when I watch Unsolved Mysteries Reply

selfie bee is the best comic Reply

lmao me and /r/unresolvedmysteries Reply

me last night. probably me again tonight tbh. Reply

lol if I watch anything scary it has to be early in the day Reply

lmao me too Reply

Saaaammeeeee Reply

I'm a weenie, so I learned years ago to self-control and only indulge in true crime/paranormal/alien stuff in broad daylight. Reply

This is ONTD in every creepy post. Reply

Hahaha, I'm so obsessed w/ true crime. If I end up being a pathologist, I wanna see if I can do a fellowship in forensic path. Reply

Do you listen to the My Favorite Murder podcast? Reply

Lmaooo. Me too. Reply

lol this was me at 1 am, was watching the daily show on yt and in the recommended section, tan siblings murder case and ofc i watched it.... x-x Reply

me even though I like true crime Reply

I have a fellowship in Denver this summer and I'm staying in the burbs and commuting downtown and it's the worst. I'm going to buy a train pass and ride the lightrail next week because I hate traffic. Reply

I told my friend that I didn't have enough money to buy myself sunscreen and she bought me some on amazon :(

I love her so much.



Reply

aw good friend Reply

she is the best :C Reply

ohh my gosh <3 Reply

OMG THOSE CHEEKS Reply

I want a hamster, but I think they die fairly quick. Reply

His little hands!! <3 Reply

CHUBBY CHEEKS <3 Reply

That just reminded me I need to do something special for my rats' birthdays this month! Reply

haha, the way he turns it around and crunches it XD Reply

omg what a little piggy. Now I want one. I don't know what's wrong with me lately, I just want so many little creatures. I already have two cats and a dog but I saw a video of rats the other day and they look chill and fun, except for the fact that they shit in their bedding really often? Reply

I am really sad/depressed today and this seriously had my dying laughing so thank you for posting this! Reply

