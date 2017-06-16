June 16th, 2017, 06:29 pm u_know SKAM 4x09 Discussion Post Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Tagged: discussion, skam, television - international Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 107107 comments Add comment
that last clip. 😍😍😭😭
Today's clip was beautiful.
Also the girls showing up in the van was justtttttt <3
Edited at 2017-06-16 11:11 pm (UTC)
i'm so glad she finally got someone to talk about islam and religion who actually understands her, i love their talks tbh. BUT yousef's "don't go around thinking prejudices don't exist" wasn't enough to delete isak's "lulz norwegians aren't racist" mess so im still gonna be mad that speech even happened in the first place
It was SO beautiful. I love these two so much. I LOVED all the callbacks. I love the little trust excise. I loved Yousef freaking out about the Swan. I literally screamed when I Feel It Coming started.
I'm so bitter that they didn't explore the interfaith stuff more this season. Why spend so much time on the love triangle. Yousef and Sana have plenty of internal drama they could milk. It felt kinda weird for them to bring it up suddenly this episode.
Eskild's advice was weird. He's never right. "She has to realize William's not going to come back" --> William comes back. "Guys never leave their girlfriend" --> Even breaks up with Sonja. So I didn't really take stock in his advice. I thought the scene was hilarious tho! "What would Jesus and Mohammed do?" and "Love on Top". Dying.
I did LOVE Mamma Bakkoush advice. It's not what my Yousana loving shipper hearts wants to hear. But she made some really poignant advice. Even if it didn't really fit Sana or Yousef. Eskild and Mamma Bakkoush both made a big deal out of sharing values and understanding each other, which made Yousef bringing food for Iftar so much more moving. Yousef DOES respect her. They DO share the same values.
I'll always be disappointed we couldn't get a Muslim couple. Or that they didn't play the interfaith angle as much. But I do love Yousana.
That scene was SO funny LOL
He's never right. "She has to realize William's not going to come back" --> William comes back.
But in his defense, no one knew William was coming back sis!
I thought it was so precious that he brought her food. I wish we got to see more of their friendship/relationship :(
Every couple got to be together BUT Yousana*. I kinda feel cheated. This whole "he's leaving" feels like such a cop-out.
Someone on Tumblr said that Julie has difficulties writing sex-less couples and I agree. It's just frustrating because this clip and Best of Islam are so beautiful. She is capable, but I guess she doesn't find it interesting?
* together for Sana is different. But I would've loved more carefree clips like this.
i'm disappointed we couldn't get a Muslim couple either. before today's clip i thought yousef was just kinda struggling with his faith, and sana would be the person mama bakkoush said would remind him of why he is Muslim. but the show seems pretty set on him not identifying as Muslim and i respect that but :(
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Kind of shitty how they mentioned that Even tried to kill himself and Yousef was affected by that and then the fight happened and Even looking petrified when he saw the boys but then everything was fine??? I just wish they would have let even and isak be happy in the bg and not involve them in Sana's story bc now it feels kind of incomplete, idk don't eat me lol
I thought it was so pointless that they pretty much added Evak by exploiting Even's past storyline and then randomly 'resolving' it. They definitely included all of it as fanservice but tbh it did absolutely nothing for the season imo. I think everyonee would've been happy if Evak had just been happy in the background, people would've gotten over it in 5 sec but instead we got this mess.
I find it weird that episode 1-5 were filmed before the first episodes aired, while the rest were filmed like two before they aired.
im 99% sure even's entire backstory was added just to cater evak stans that wanted an even season, i wish they hadn't bc it was pointless, it did nothing for sana's story and julie clearly regretted it half way thru and just "resolved" it bts