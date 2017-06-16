this is the first season i watched and i'm glad everything has resolved itself. i like sana a lot. i watch on 1.5 speed on youtube tho because this entire season is bascially her texting. Reply

YESSS to this skam post!!



that last clip. 😍😍😭😭

I'll forever love the scene in your icon. I loved the random fanservice to Denmark (represent!). We're the second biggest viewing market for Skam. I read somewhere 1 in 5th Danish person watches Skam. Julie is not slick. I screamed when Even said: "I love Denmark. I love Danish people!". Reply

I am not ready for next week, I'm gonna miss this show so much



Today's clip was beautiful.

YES YES YES

Also the girls showing up in the van was justtttttt <3 Reply

Part 2 of clip 5 was just perfect! Reply

If the actor playing Yousef wasn't so charming, I would stop shipping them. Reply

I love him and his stupid hair SO much. Reply

IA tbh! Reply

i'm mostly upset at how much this season seemed to sag in places. i wish the stuff with pepsi max and yousana had been resolved earlier or in a way that was more efficient so that we could get some fun stand-alone episodes or more of the groups hanging out together. just more of sana being bright and warm like she's been post-bus drama.



Edited at 2017-06-16 11:11 pm (UTC)

ok but why is the actor portraying even liking ~shady~ posts about the actor portraying william? they haven't even filmed together other than this season? he's got time for petty likes but no time to address the homophobic statements of his agency huh Reply

lol is he really? he seems really thirsty for fame tbh, he's probably just jealous thomas is the most popular cast member in norway (next to josefine ofc) Reply

Yeahh tbh he seems really thirst for fame compared to Tarjei who seems like he'd rather just never be in the spotlight lol :x Reply

I follow some evak stans on tumblr (sigh) and apparently he liked a photo where it says that william isn't here bc he left to do some shitty tv series on another channel or sth like that. which idg since he wasn't even on the show then and his character/storyline wasn't impacted? embarrassing Reply

I'm getting Darren Criss feelz~ when it comes to him tbh (obv. not a good thing). Reply

It's kinda weird since Thomas follows Henrik and has liked his pictures. Reply

The guy that plays even has really made my dislike for evak so much more. That and his creepy mother. I can't wait to never hear about them again. Reply

I actually didn't get the chance to finish the last clip when I made this post but it was so nice <33 The music too. I loved it all. If next week isn't gonna have any Yousana stuff in it, I really hope it's filled with girl squad hanging out.

i loved this week, im so glad sana is finally in a good place (im choosing to ignore almost everything could've been solved if she had talked to her friends), no evak this week, hallelujah! and her date with yousef was cute af!

i'm so glad she finally got someone to talk about islam and religion who actually understands her, i love their talks tbh. BUT yousef's "don't go around thinking prejudices don't exist" wasn't enough to delete isak's "lulz norwegians aren't racist" mess so im still gonna be mad that speech even happened in the first place Reply

AHHH this clip. I can't believe we got 23 minutes!



It was SO beautiful. I love these two so much. I LOVED all the callbacks. I love the little trust excise. I loved Yousef freaking out about the Swan. I literally screamed when I Feel It Coming started.



I'm so bitter that they didn't explore the interfaith stuff more this season. Why spend so much time on the love triangle. Yousef and Sana have plenty of internal drama they could milk. It felt kinda weird for them to bring it up suddenly this episode.



Eskild's advice was weird. He's never right. "She has to realize William's not going to come back" --> William comes back. "Guys never leave their girlfriend" --> Even breaks up with Sonja. So I didn't really take stock in his advice. I thought the scene was hilarious tho! "What would Jesus and Mohammed do?" and "Love on Top". Dying.



I did LOVE Mamma Bakkoush advice. It's not what my Yousana loving shipper hearts wants to hear. But she made some really poignant advice. Even if it didn't really fit Sana or Yousef. Eskild and Mamma Bakkoush both made a big deal out of sharing values and understanding each other, which made Yousef bringing food for Iftar so much more moving. Yousef DOES respect her. They DO share the same values.



I'll always be disappointed we couldn't get a Muslim couple. Or that they didn't play the interfaith angle as much. But I do love Yousana.



I loved Yousef freaking out about the Swan.





That scene was SO funny LOL





He's never right. "She has to realize William's not going to come back" --> William comes back.





But in his defense, no one knew William was coming back sis!







I thought it was so precious that he brought her food. I wish we got to see more of their friendship/relationship :(



SAME



Every couple got to be together BUT Yousana*. I kinda feel cheated. This whole "he's leaving" feels like such a cop-out.



Someone on Tumblr said that Julie has difficulties writing sex-less couples and I agree. It's just frustrating because this clip and Best of Islam are so beautiful. She is capable, but I guess she doesn't find it interesting?



* together for Sana is different. But I would've loved more carefree clips like this. Reply

I completely agree with everything! I feel like the Yousana we ended up getting was kind of consolation prize after the mess this season has been (as much as i loved this scene and the basketball one), it would have been amazing to see them as a Muslim couple, or as you said still interfaith but have that be one of the main focuses of the season and developed in a more poignant way. I completely resonated with her mom's advice, and I like that it was realistic but doesn't completely rule out her future with Yousef. I feel like all of the other couples in this show really jumped in headfirst, and sometimes that works, but a lot of the time it doesn't, especially if your values aren't the same (Noora and William come to mind) so I feel like they could all listen to her mom's advice. Reply

they wasted so much time on nonsense and sana's suffering!



i'm disappointed we couldn't get a Muslim couple either. before today's clip i thought yousef was just kinda struggling with his faith, and sana would be the person mama bakkoush said would remind him of why he is Muslim. but the show seems pretty set on him not identifying as Muslim and i respect that but :( Reply

I'm mad we didn't see the other girls find out about Yousef. Why couldn't the beginning scene be an actual scene instead of texting? I miss the Girl Squad. This season has lacked their friendship. Mostly, I miss Eva! Reply

so much of the girl stuff that was texted about i wish we had seen. and i felt like this was the first season where some of the texting just didn't work for what was happening on the show. if that makes sense.

oh my heart <3

lol <3 Reply

This clip was amaaaaaaaazing, made me wish the entire season was like that.I hate that they spent so much time on the stupid russ bus and ugly ass Sara and Ingrid when we could have gotten clips like this and the one from episode 4 with Yousef and Sana talking about Islam. Idg why people are complaining so much about evak, honestly they haven't been on it that much,the only thing that I will complain about evak is the clip where Sana goes to their house , that was too much fanservice, even for me.

Kind of shitty how they mentioned that Even tried to kill himself and Yousef was affected by that and then the fight happened and Even looking petrified when he saw the boys but then everything was fine??? I just wish they would have let even and isak be happy in the bg and not involve them in Sana's story bc now it feels kind of incomplete, idk don't eat me lol Reply

Also this week better be full of girl squad scenes bc we didn't get enough of them and I miss them!!!!!

Kind of shitty how they mentioned that Even tried to kill himself and Yousef was affected by that and then the fight happened and Even looking petrified when he saw the boys but then everything was fine???





I thought it was so pointless that they pretty much added Evak by exploiting Even's past storyline and then randomly 'resolving' it. They definitely included all of it as fanservice but tbh it did absolutely nothing for the season imo. I think everyonee would've been happy if Evak had just been happy in the background, people would've gotten over it in 5 sec but instead we got this mess. Reply

I agree. I think the storyline changed. And Even's story got cut. Henrik's weird-ass mom made a big deal out of him not being able to work at their restaurant because Henrik was filming "all of may", but he's literally not been in the season?? And these episodes were filmed extremely close to the airdate.



I find it weird that episode 1-5 were filmed before the first episodes aired, while the rest were filmed like two before they aired. Reply

I heard that it was bc Julie rewrote a lot of the later scripts after fan backlash or something? But backlash to which parts? Reply

