Celebs react to Trump melting down on twitter AGAIN

it was nice when his aids took his phone away and apparently had an intervention . Reply

google trump twitter intervention

I love it when he tweets. He gets himself in trouble. Reply

i wonder what time he'll fire rosenstein... Reply

This gif kills me lmao Reply

another? lol

Politico: Trump has hired *another* high-profile lawyer to help handle the Russia probe.https://t.co/9HCjcQU1fG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 16, 2017

thanks op!another? lol

lol another one?! Reply

This fruit is hanging so low, it's on the goddamn ground. Reply

Lol I wonder how this one plans to get paid Reply

"Keating Five Scandal". like a Shonda Rhimes crossover. Reply

1,155 people killed by police in 2016

13 cases where officer was charged

ZERO convicted to datehttps://t.co/vqURbJHXRj #PhilandoCastile — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2017



I'm so upset about the Philando Castile news, although not surprised. Fuck this country. I trust none of these Republicans crying about what happened in Virginia will give a shit about these executions by police. How anyone can call this country the greatest country on earth is just pathetic at this point. For all the talk about body cams and transparency, police can do whatever they want on tape and still face zero consequences. I hate this constant news cycle of darkness and a president who just whines and implicates himself on twitter. We honestly don't even have a president rn. Reply

this is so aggravating and ia with all of that. repubs are all crying and shit about their shooting and im like no one died get over yallselves. they dont give a fuck about police killing black people or other people killed by guns. Reply

They're upset because of their colleague but not when 20 second graders got shot up in an elementary school Reply

Ia with everything. I'm not disappointed or surprisee by politicians. I am disappointed in my friends that have been silent since the election. Especially about #philandocastile Reply

im confused as a jury didn't find him guilty? did they not watch the video? it's obvious the cop is guilty? Reply

I teared up when I saw the news. My father is black and gets pulled over often, because he drives an old car. How the fuck are you supposed to trust the police when people who cooperate get killed? Reply

i wish i was surprised. shameful Reply

That's why they become police officers. Sanctioned violence and a chance to exert authority over others to mask your own insecurity. Reply

I'm so horrified and sad about the state of justice and the country overall. It's hard to keep positive when you feel like people who deserve punishment get off without any consequences. Reply

I hoep the officer who shot him dies painfully. He shot Philando with no reason to and his 4 yeard child was in the backseat. The psychological trauma of seeing her father die will stay with that kid forever.



They rigged his trials from the beginning by throwing out the black people on the jury and asking for a different judge instead of the black one that was first assigned to them.



Him gettign fired doesnt mean shit because he just got away with murder by lying.



Tearing up reading this. It just makes me feel so sad. Like no one cares about us. Reply

This country is really fucked up. Everyone gets a gun and cops can shoot whoever they want with impunity. Reply

i'm still in awe at how...simplistic and inarticulate this orange muppet's tweets are jfc Reply

Just like his brain. But I guess that's why some people like him..they don't want people smarter than them in power. Reply

He's not really doing much to help the "has dementia/Alzheimers" theories. Reply

LMAO AT BEN SASSE Reply

lol @ the photograph tweets. Reply

The Nickelback tweets are the first time I've laughed in days. Reply

lmao that in memoriam is sad AF and hahaha ben sasse Reply

Sorry, Ben Sasse, but it IS funny. Reply

No, he's right. It's not funny.



IT'S HILARIOUS Reply

LMAO Reply

awesome. Go nickleback trolls. Reply

Here we go. ABC scoops that Rosenstein has privately said he may need to recuse himself. https://t.co/2phnqkAIYF pic.twitter.com/f6XKikPpHI — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 16, 2017

Oh god. So she's gonna fire Mueller? Reply

That's political suicide Reply

what Reply

lol great Reply

California just passed the nation's toughest oil&gas pollution rules: Utilities will have to cut pollution by 40%. https://t.co/zJrpyYpNKH — EDF (@EnvDefenseFund) June 16, 2017

Good news from Cali! Reply

West coast remains the best coast. *\0/* Reply

This is factual. Reply

I love Philly. I liked California, but i LOVE Philly.



I'm one of only 4 people who dooooo. but i have to make it known! Reply

Please save this fucking country from the east coast. Reply

True Reply

We don't mess around when it comes to pollution. Reply

Best coast <3 Reply

Does the legislation include measures to offset the inevitable rise in utilities costs for low-income households who don't currently qualify for assistance?



Because the article doesn't mention any, and it's going to be a rough(er-than-usual) fucking summer for the poor if it doesn't. I don't know how much you'll see your methane emissions drop if there's a sudden uptick in bloated corpses of the elderly and the homeless dying of heatstroke. Reply

WEST COAST BEST COAST

lord i need to go home Reply

stay mad osp stay mad osp

Friday politics party post - YAAAASSS! Come on news dumps, COME THROUGH! Reply

lmao I think of this daily Reply

well...hopefully, at least.

What do you think of the conviction of that girl who texted to her boyfriend to kill himself ontd? Reply

I hate the people saying she shouldn't be charged because it was free speech. Free speech doesn't repeatedly insist someone needs to "do it" and tell them to get back into the car when they're having doubts. Reading their texts scared the crap out of me. Reply

Yeah, she essentially browbeat him into killing himself (and guilted and insulted him for NOT killing himself). Plus she told him to delete all of their texts before killing himself, so she was clearly aware that what she was doing was not okay.



And apparently she was obsessed with Lea Michele, and many of her "grieving girlfriend" texts to friends were copied from Glee episodes and interviews Michele gave about Monteith after his death. :/ Reply

JFC how the fuck is this a free speech issue?!!! I really fucking hate humanity. I honestly can't. Reply

good. she's a piece of shit. Reply

I was in absolute shock when I read her texts so she deserves it! Reply

I think it sets a tricky precedence... it's one thing for those who drive drunk and hit someone, someone who pushes someone and they fall down and crack their head open.... but to say texting someone puts you at fault for their own choice? We've heard of so many stories of people feeling trapped in relationships because the other kept threatening suicide... it's manipulative and abusive.



did she handle it properly by not calling anyone? Hell no. I didn't read all the text messages because I was at work when it all came out but... I dunno.. she was what, 17? Using her text message to her friends blaming herself wasn't right as an admission of guilt IMO. There are so many things we blame ourselves for that aren't really our fault.







Oh guess I'm the only one... but I also hated 13 Reasons Why and I feel that's similar.



Edited at 2017-06-16 10:47 pm (UTC)

I think its the right thing. You shouldn't be able to psychologically prey on vulnerable people to get your rocks off and have no consequences. Reply

i am glad she was charged. to be honest, when you love someone and they are suicidal, you encourage them to seek help via counselling or other methods of treatment - you don't encourage it. IDGAF what her reasoning is, i am glad she is going to be punished. Reply

After reading those text messages, I am convinced she's a monster. Reply

She's evil but I can understand the concern over the legal precedent they are setting. Reply

The whole thing is tragic. I do think that this was not really assisting suicide because once he expressed doubts and wanted to stop she urged him to kill himself and I think that swayed the judge in the end. Reply

The text messages are what did it for me, especially since she was sending him ones like "I'll stay up if you're gonna do it tonight", "you can't keep pushing it off", "you parents can accept it", tons of ones being like "prove me wrong, you say you'll do it but you never do", etc etc. She was texting him when he was on the way being like "you can do this".



She didn't just NOT tell him to get help, she was egging him on for almost a month. Reply

I'm glad.

He told her he wanted to get out of the car and she told him to stay in. She should be put away. Reply

glad. very glad. Reply

fuck her and her eyebrows Reply

She deserves the charge. I bet she gets probation or something, though. Reply

