sixties;

Celebs react to Trump melting down on twitter AGAIN



+ Our beloved President had yet another meltdown on twitter. Agent Orange confirmed that he was under investigation and is basically throwing Rosenstein under the bus. He claims that Rosenstein is the one who wanted to fire Comey even though Trump said it was his decision to fire him. Sources are saying that Pence is "frustrated" with the administration. Pence has also hired his own lawyer.

[VIEW TWEETS]







1 2 3 4 5

Tagged: , , , ,