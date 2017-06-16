Celebs react to Trump melting down on twitter AGAIN
June 16, 2017
+ Our beloved President had yet another meltdown on twitter. Agent Orange confirmed that he was under investigation and is basically throwing Rosenstein under the bus. He claims that Rosenstein is the one who wanted to fire Comey even though Trump said it was his decision to fire him. Sources are saying that Pence is "frustrated" with the administration. Pence has also hired his own lawyer.
[VIEW TWEETS]
Despite your claims of success, Donald, your approval ratings, way down! The enthusiasm of the resistance opposing you, way up! https://t.co/R5Wlj4byIo— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 16, 2017
Wrong. Everyone LOVES when you use social media. It's submitted as evidence. Keep tweeting! https://t.co/vCozj1CuQv— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 16, 2017
Your right! Keep tweeting!— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 16, 2017
New poll shows most people think Trump has no respect for our country’s institutions. Which is ironic, since he will likely end up in one.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 15, 2017
