June 16th, 2017, 03:09 pm stewie_e Charlie Puth Covers Recalled "Bon Appétit" by Katy Perry ONTD, do you think Charlie Puth sings this to Shawn Mendes when they work out together? Source
Shawn is hot though, this one wishes
unless he's in lower register he sounds like a winded pipe bb
Edited at 2017-06-16 10:42 pm (UTC)
he taught himself to sing via auto tune so his singing is literally t-pain auto tune lol
but ur a certified troll so im not going to entertain u further
he cant hit the high notes live usually thats why he uses it and in songs like we dont talk he stops singing when he cant hit it and just walked through the parts instead when he's live
here he didnt use it and you can tell
it sounds different than the ones he does, its subtle but its there.
at 2:40 here is an example of him not hitting the high note so not bothering
Not saying there's anything wrong with auto tune everyone uses it but ya
i hear the effect during the "ohhhh"s but he could be doing that himself too, like he demonstrated in the larry king interview.
For the world's best cherry pie
I like his song Attention but idk why they left that bit where his voice cracks during a high note. Makes me cringe everytime.
"
this kid is so attractive ffs
i guess it's because you don't normally hear men sing about being sexually available like a woman has to/usually does
Edited at 2017-06-17 05:02 am (UTC)
Also, he needs to grown his hair back out.
Also x2, Shawn is so adorable.