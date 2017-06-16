i like his voice and I like Shawn's too



Shawn is hot though, this one wishes Reply

his voice?

unless he's in lower register he sounds like a winded pipe bb



Edited at 2017-06-16 10:42 pm (UTC)

nah i like it tbh i think it's soothing and kinda sexy :/ Reply

he's auto tuning it lol

he taught himself to sing via auto tune so his singing is literally t-pain auto tune lol Reply

Lol this cant be real Reply

he said it on larry king, he even imitated autotune using only his voice lmfao



Reply

what are you talking about? he used autotune to learn how to sing. he's not using it in his performances. mess Reply

lmfao he uses it during attention

but ur a certified troll so im not going to entertain u further Reply

can you pinpoint exactly when during the attention performance i'm supposed to hear the autotune? Reply

during the high parts, including the beginning oh's before the first verse

he cant hit the high notes live usually thats why he uses it and in songs like we dont talk he stops singing when he cant hit it and just walked through the parts instead when he's live



here he didnt use it and you can tell

it sounds different than the ones he does, its subtle but its there.



at 2:40 here is an example of him not hitting the high note so not bothering





Not saying there's anything wrong with auto tune everyone uses it but ya Reply

I'm ngl I don't feel like watching these but I think he's so much cuter with the longer hair lol Reply

tbh i still don't really hear much autotune in the first performance but i'll take your word for it.



i hear the effect during the "ohhhh"s but he could be doing that himself too, like he demonstrated in the larry king interview. Reply

he'd have to tap his throat to do it himself like he did in the interview I believe lol, i think he uses it a bit generally but what happens to make the oh's or certain bits stand out is when he doesnt hit the note himself the autotune over corrects giving us the obvious sound. so for the most part he is singing himself and is fine but when he messes up the auto tune becomes apparent. either way he can make bops so let him t-pain his azz all day long lmao Reply

this song sucks as does his voice Reply

attention is a bop, rip your taste Reply

Any cover that changes pronouns is automatically trash. Although I did like hearing that he'd spread his bussy like a buffet. Reply

i always think this is the weirdest criticism ever. why does it bother u so much? Reply

I wouldn't say trash but I do dislike it when people change the pronouns too. It seems he forgot to on the second chorus though lol Reply

why is that bothersome? Reply

people always bring it up on ontd so OC was obviously trying to get a train of "mte" comments. Reply

the keyboard seems too loud for his whispering Reply

Hope you've got some room

For the world's best cherry pie







Not bad. Goes to show Bon Voyage is not that bad of a song. If only it had a different production or something idk.



I like his song Attention but idk why they left that bit where his voice cracks during a high note. Makes me cringe everytime. Reply

he's shiny like glazed ham Reply

" covers or slaughters, OP? Reply

She looks cute here. Reply

I'm so conflicted about Brandon. Reply

Same. Like the fact that his real name is Jeff is a massive turn off, but he's so pretty. Reply

ohh really? hmmT yeah he's a babe Reply

this kid is so attractive ffs this kid is so attractive ffs Reply

His voice doesn't sound good to me at all, if I had to choose, I would say I like Charlie's tone better. Reply

shawn is def cuter than charlie Reply

He doesn't give me gay vibes at all lol the other twink tho... no comment. Reply

i'm so over ~acoustic covers



why does he first say girl and spread but then he says boy and censors spread... Reply

Shawn is too hot for him Reply

Mte Shawn can do better Reply

Ew Reply

For some reason it annoys me when people change pronouns in songs from the original version. Reply

LOL at him laughing through half of this cover. Reply

This one doesnt ping at all i think hes actually a decent singer too. Shawn is cute and stevie wonder can see that hes gay but he'll come out in 5 years once he's irrelevant. Reply

Bon Appetit is a fucking bop. This cover is chill, nice voice, can't high notes tho.. Reply

watching charlie puth sing the line "spread like a buffet" is a very specific circle of hell Reply

"Spread like a buffet" is when i logged out too, like there is nothing attractive about that line coupled with the struggle mouth sweaty lip Reply

Y'all need to get your eyes checked. They both look like random white guys from Richmond Hill. Reply

for some reason, a man singing this is gross to me. not sure why



i guess it's because you don't normally hear men sing about being sexually available like a woman has to/usually does



Edited at 2017-06-17 05:02 am (UTC)

