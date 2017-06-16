This is what superheroes would look like with realistic bodies
This is what superheroes would look like with realistic bodies https://t.co/3Lfw7UZf04— HuffPostWomen (@HuffPostWomen) June 13, 2017
Recovery.org, an organization that offers resources for people with mental health and/or substance abuse issues, is using 'reverse photoshop' to imagine what superheroes would look like if they had realistic body sizes. A few examples:
Source
And "realistic" doesn't have to mean overweight. I think of that comic of Mary Jane with weird proportions and sitting awkwardly or the Captain America with the over-sized chest. THOSE are unrealistic.
mte, do this for like, disney princesses lol
I'm really annoyed tbh. I've met a lot of these people and I even own a print by one of them and they were being such dicks.
I know I shouldn't be surprised that men are trash (especially comics men) but fuck's sake. You can criticise the article without making dumb jokes about obesity.
yeah, its stupid to say that a chubbier/bigger body is somehow more "realistic". no body is more real than the other. but i've seen a ton of skinny tears about this article online and i just don't care.
these aren't living people who actually exercise, they're fictional characters mostly designed by men designed to be a power fantasy at best and a sexual fantasy at worst. there is so much variation irl for how bodies look, even ~fit bodies, but every female hero has muscular legs but still has large breasts and a tiny waist so she is still attractive to male readers.
but this art is bad and just looks like fetish work.
Happens with men and women and gay and straight people.
You see big girls wanting fit men and gay chubs wanting a jock or twink.
I am fat.
For the very *first* time in my dating history I am dating a fit/thin person.
Why isn't the question, "Why do so many fit/thin people seem to prefer dating someone who isn't?"
-_-
Edited at 2017-06-16 10:19 pm (UTC)