This is what superheroes would look like with realistic bodies

Being in shape is a natural consequence of running around and being active for most of the day. This is dumb. Reply

exactly, why would all these dudes have beer guts lmao? Reply

Omg they just used the warp / smudge tool in Photoshop. At least those hipster version of Disney characters drawings put effort in their crap Reply

As soon as I saw the Spiderman one, all I could think was if he actually had that gut he would not be able to get in that position Reply

This! The unnatural bodies as is literally not humanly possible or the unnatural poses I get but I hate this "nah, they wouldn't be fit from fighting crime everyday" like ??? Reply

Omg, it looks like Rob Liefeld drew the spiderman "after" LOL.



And "realistic" doesn't have to mean overweight. I think of that comic of Mary Jane with weird proportions and sitting awkwardly or the Captain America with the over-sized chest. THOSE are unrealistic. Reply

ia. They basically made them all overweight and called it natural. You can be lean and be "natural" as well. I would understand removing some of the overdone muscles but this is excessive. Reply

mte, do this for like, disney princesses lol Reply

ia Reply

lmao exactly Reply

This. And in Superman's case, he's an alien. Probably has a different metabolism or something. Reply

This. I thought they mean realistic as in 'strong and in shape bodies but with muscles where they are supposed to be and not permanently flexed'. Why would superheroes be more realistic fat? Reply

idg what's not realistic about the Captain Marvel original one tbh? Reply

neat! i'm not into comics, but i find it really cool that there's someone out there interpreting the female characters in a more athletic/actually realistic way :) Reply

i know very little about comics, but i love his and kevin wada's art



so many comics men were being grossly fatphobic about this article on twitter.



I'm really annoyed tbh. I've met a lot of these people and I even own a print by one of them and they were being such dicks.



I know I shouldn't be surprised that men are trash (especially comics men) but fuck's sake. You can criticise the article without making dumb jokes about obesity. Reply

So basically what Nite Owl II looked like in the 2nd act of Watchmen Reply

lol that makes no sense and this whole commentary is as deep as art depicting people alienated or numb or whatever because of technology. Reply

ive seen enough discourse about this article on facebook to last me a lifetime



yeah, its stupid to say that a chubbier/bigger body is somehow more "realistic". no body is more real than the other. but i've seen a ton of skinny tears about this article online and i just don't care.



these aren't living people who actually exercise, they're fictional characters mostly designed by men designed to be a power fantasy at best and a sexual fantasy at worst. there is so much variation irl for how bodies look, even ~fit bodies, but every female hero has muscular legs but still has large breasts and a tiny waist so she is still attractive to male readers.



but this art is bad and just looks like fetish work. Reply

Ummm scroll up to captain marvel sweety Reply

reminds me of that "reimagined disney princesses except they're disabled" artwork that turned out to be amputation fetish art Reply

Every once in a blue moon I will stumble on that weird side of deviantart.... And I always have to click.. and then I just sit there stun locked clicking all the recommended art. Why do I do this to myself. Reply

lmao jesus



but op cant help himself from stirring the pot Reply

I'm not sure how realistic it is that Spiderman would be chunky with all that running, jumping, climbing, and swinging. The arm and core strength he'd have to have... Reply

Where was the effort? Reply

superheroes still would realistically be fit cause of all the running around lol Reply

Why is it that whenever there are bigger people, they want everyone to love and accept them and find them ht, but if given the choice 9 out of 10 times they will get with someone who is fit.

Happens with men and women and gay and straight people.

You see big girls wanting fit men and gay chubs wanting a jock or twink.

Um...this is utter bullshit.

I am fat.

For the very *first* time in my dating history I am dating a fit/thin person.

Why isn't the question, "Why do so many fit/thin people seem to prefer dating someone who isn't?"

fit and my partner isn't. it's because I'M NOT SHALLOWWWWW Reply

Recovery.org, an organization that offers resources for people with mental health and/or substance abuse issues, is using 'reverse photoshop' to imagine what superheroes would look like if they had realistic body sizes.



it's trying to promote alternative images of wellness for people with eating disorders Reply

ooohhhhh then it's 100% douche move on my part. sorry & thanks, deleting the comment now. Reply

I'm recovering from an eating disorder and I don't feel empowered or encouraged by this. A drawing of a superhero but heavier? They're drawings. Of people with superpowers. Their body types are the least unrealistic thing about them. Reply

It's realistic to have a muscular/slim/fit body. The world comes in all shapes and sizes, not just one particular one. Reply

Supes and T'Challa are THICC, YAS! Reply

cackling Reply

