Katy Perry's 'Witness' eyeing #1 spot, while she becomes the first to hit 100M Twitter followers



The latest album by Perry will become her third No. 1 following 2013's PRISM. Three singles have been released from 'Witness' with the latest track Swish Swish peaking at 46 on Billboard's Hot 100. Swish is a diss track aimed at fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Swift recently released her music on music streaming service Spotify last week, which was coincidental to Perry's album release. Swift pulled her music from Spotify in 2014 citing the flaws in the streaming service's model. Spotify never modified their methods and the artist payout but Swift put her music on the streaming service anyway, in hopes to block Perry's album performance which didn't work because Perry has the #1 album in the country.




Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! Singer Justin Bieber is not far behind with almost 97 million followers. Since I know you will want to make the comparison, singer Taylor Swift has just over 85 million followers.

