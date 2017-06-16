Katy Perry's 'Witness' eyeing #1 spot, while she becomes the first to hit 100M Twitter followers
The latest album by Perry will become her third No. 1 following 2013's PRISM. Three singles have been released from 'Witness' with the latest track Swish Swish peaking at 46 on Billboard's Hot 100. Swish is a diss track aimed at fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Swift recently released her music on music streaming service Spotify last week, which was coincidental to Perry's album release. Swift pulled her music from Spotify in 2014 citing the flaws in the streaming service's model. Spotify never modified their methods and the artist payout but Swift put her music on the streaming service anyway, in hopes to block Perry's album performance which didn't work because Perry has the #1 album in the country.
.@KatyPerry just became the first person to hit 100M Twitter followers https://t.co/1TitPQWVCi pic.twitter.com/mzOkFWgI3s— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 16, 2017
Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! Singer Justin Bieber is not far behind with almost 97 million followers. Since I know you will want to make the comparison, singer Taylor Swift has just over 85 million followers.
And even if it's #1, the album still sucks ass.
is this true? lmfao, how sad on Taylor's part tbh...
I think, had the singles gone Witness-Chained to the Rhythm-Roulette, we would be seeing differently this era.
I love every single song on the album. It's just exactly what I needed from her this go around. I truly can't wait to see her in December.
this whole debacle should be a good lesson that sometimes it's okay to give up the hope of the first couple singles hitting #1 and instead just make sure the album and messaging has some integrity.
there are songs on the album that might have performed somewhat decently-- they wouldn't have been the 'smash' they thought CttR or BA were going to be-- but it would've given the 'concept' of witness more cohesion and would've kept katy's public image intact.
instead she's come off looking desperate, sad, and like she has no artistic vision or integrity.
this should have been her album that wasn't chasing super high chart success, but instead allowed her to 'transition' to something different. instead they just looked pathetic throwing whatever sounded most like max martin out there and hoping it worked.
honestly based on the performance, there is just no interest in her whatsoever across the board. bon appetit didn't sink the era, it was doomed from the get go.
You know there are pop albums that are actually great from start to finish, right?
I'm more of a snobby poptimist tbh, real music snobs are crying white straight male tears all over reddit and 4chan about Lorde having more critical acclaim than Fleet Foxes, IT'S A CONSPIRACY, they say. Oh, the tears of unfathomable sadness are delicious!
I listened to Witness and some people on here were claiming Tsunami was good and another forgettable track, but they're both generic. Pure garbage.
Also 90% of her followers are bots.
And she never apologized for I kissed a girl or ur so gay during her redemption ark that just happened during her album promo.
Buy Melodrama on iTunes.
Maybe She was recommend by Orlando bloom . #shouldstayawayfromthat
also she only sold 16k in the UK?? that's sad considering even dua lipa had a bigger debut there and no one's checking for her.
Edited at 2017-06-16 10:43 pm (UTC)