TV Shows You Should Watch Based on Your Astrological Sign
Taurus (April 21— May 21)
''Taurus signs need order in their lives to feel secure, but are patient when they get to work at their own pace. Long-running shows are best for them, but they should also seek out shows that look beautiful, as well.''
Tv-shows Taurus should watch:
The Americans: A pair of deep-cover Soviet spies masquerades as a typical DC couple whose children, neighbors, coworkers & friends are completely unaware of their activities. At home, they're the stereotypical parents of stereotypical kids; at work, they pose as travel agents; but at night, they weave a web of confidants, lovers, dupes, and historical figures from the Reagan-era Cold War. The startlingly realistic plot twists force the viewer to consider the real cost of an undeclared war, what it takes to protect one's beliefs, if it's worth it, and if it actually worked for either side.
Law & Order: SVU: In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.
Also: The Wonder Years, Doctor Who, American Crime Story & The Big Bang Theory!
Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)
''People born under the sign of Leo just naturally give out light. Leos should watch shows with characters that could benefit from their advice and expertise, but that are positive and uplifting nonetheless.''
Tv-shows Leo should watch:
Jane the Virgin: A comedy-drama following a chaste young woman who is accidentally impregnated via artificial insemination as she struggles to inform her devoutly religious family and make the right choices concerning the child. Based on the telenovela "Juana la virgen."
Black-ish: A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.
Also: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Transparent, Better Things & Jessica Jones.
Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)
''Libras need their alone time and definitely know how to relax. Libras will enjoy shows that are romantic and wistful, but also shows that feature characters that are just doing them.''
Tv-shows Libra should watch:
Orange Is the New Black: Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life changing prison can really be.
Better Call Saul: Before Saul Goodman, he was Jimmy McGill. And if you're calling Jimmy, you're in real trouble. The prequel to "Breaking Bad" follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into Walter White's morally challenged lawyer, Saul Goodman.
Also: Freaks and Geeks, The Vampire Diaries, Reign & The Last Man on Earth.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 20)
''There’s nobody more tenacious than a Capricorn. They should watch shows with protagonists that never, ever give up and will go through hell to get what they want.''
Tv-shows Capricorn should watch:
Atlanta: Based in Atlanta, Earn and his cousin Alfred are trying to make their way up in the world through the rap scene. Along the way they come face to face with social and economic issues touching on race, relationships, poverty, status and parenthood.
Veep: Former Senator Selina Meyer has accepted the call to serve as Vice President of the United States. The job is nothing like she imagined and everything she was warned about. 'Veep' follows Meyer and her staff as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy, without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington.
Also: Ray Donovan, Making a Murderer, Arrow & The Fall.
Pisces (Feb. 20 — March 20)
It’s easy to fall in love with a Pisces. They are gentle and kind and certainly modest. Pisces are attracted to shows that call upon their empathy and their intuitive nature.
Tv-shows Pisces should watch:
Portlandia: A sketch-comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon.
Twin Peaks: The body of a young girl (Laura Palmer) is washed up on a beach near the small Washington state town of Twin Peaks. FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper is called in to investigate her strange demise only to uncover a web of mystery that ultimately leads him deep into the heart of the surrounding woodland and his very own soul.
Also: Gilmore Girls, The Bachelorette & Outlander.
I will give Outlander a go.
I've heard from some people that Carrie is kind of an asshole but idk.
Sagittarius
Shameless
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Sherlock
Being Mary Jane
/i'm offended by Sherlock being there
also i watch tones of tv and none of this show, i guess i should start???
I really like Silicon Valley and Always Sunny. I used to love Shameless but I've lost interest.
oh wait, missed the netflix pick
/i'm fine with that
ive watched some of the first 3 tho and mostly liked them, never heard of being mary jane
hmm, i guess i should try them tho
AND SAME ON SHERLOCK.
Flop list.
i have never watch any of those shows. FLOP list Popsugar. as a matter of fact, does any aries watch these shows? i read most of the comments and it seems like no one has lmao.
Right? Or maybe they're claiming we just don't watch TV.
Supergirl
Nashville
iZombie
Daredevil
The Good Fight
Netflix pick: Friday Night Lights
Also everybody should watch The Americans, not only taurus, it's a show for everybody (if you have good taste of course)
The Crown
Orphan Black
The Affair
Bates Motel
Netflix pick: Breaking Bad
No, thank you. I hate the actor who plays Philip almost as much as I hate RL Philip
This list is shit.
no shows like that piss me off like wtf are you being stupid, click.
they aren't calling us after to ask for that advice/expertise
Virgos are a special bunch. They are busy and often frazzled, but that is mostly because they are notorious people pleasers. Perfectionists, worriers, and humble, they make excellent friends, but are extremely tender, so they need quite a bit of handling. They have an uncanny discernment, so if you’re considering getting bangs, call up your favorite Virgo. The best shows for them feature stories about funny, complex people that can’t be summed up easily; they enjoy figuring people out.
Broad City
Modern Family
Mr. Robot
The Mindy Project
eh @ Modern Family and the Mindy Project
yas @ Mr. Robot though
stressed out wrecksthe best!
They're also spot on with the Mr. Robot suggestion haha
Anyone who has seen Broad City - is it good? I know nothing about it.
I think I watched one season of Modern Family and it was one season too many.
I have been meaning to start The Americans... but hard pass on TBBT.