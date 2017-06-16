TV Shows You Should Watch Based on Your Astrological Sign





Taurus (April 21­— May 21)



''Taurus signs need order in their lives to feel secure, but are patient when they get to work at their own pace. Long-running shows are best for them, but they should also seek out shows that look beautiful, as well.''

: A pair of deep-cover Soviet spies masquerades as a typical DC couple whose children, neighbors, coworkers & friends are completely unaware of their activities. At home, they're the stereotypical parents of stereotypical kids; at work, they pose as travel agents; but at night, they weave a web of confidants, lovers, dupes, and historical figures from the Reagan-era Cold War. The startlingly realistic plot twists force the viewer to consider the real cost of an undeclared war, what it takes to protect one's beliefs, if it's worth it, and if it actually worked for either side.: In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.: The Wonder Years, Doctor Who, American Crime Story & The Big Bang Theory!





Leo (July 23 — ­Aug. 22)



''People born under the sign of Leo just naturally give out light. Leos should watch shows with characters that could benefit from their advice and expertise, but that are positive and uplifting nonetheless.''

: A comedy-drama following a chaste young woman who is accidentally impregnated via artificial insemination as she struggles to inform her devoutly religious family and make the right choices concerning the child. Based on the telenovela "Juana la virgen.": A family man struggles to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising his kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Transparent, Better Things & Jessica Jones.





Libra (Sept. 23­ — Oct. 22)



''Libras need their alone time and definitely know how to relax. Libras will enjoy shows that are romantic and wistful, but also shows that feature characters that are just doing them.''

: Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life changing prison can really be.: Before Saul Goodman, he was Jimmy McGill. And if you're calling Jimmy, you're in real trouble. The prequel to "Breaking Bad" follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into Walter White's morally challenged lawyer, Saul Goodman.: Freaks and Geeks, The Vampire Diaries, Reign & The Last Man on Earth.





Capricorn (Dec. 22­ — Jan. 20)



''There’s nobody more tenacious than a Capricorn. They should watch shows with protagonists that never, ever give up and will go through hell to get what they want.''

Based in Atlanta, Earn and his cousin Alfred are trying to make their way up in the world through the rap scene. Along the way they come face to face with social and economic issues touching on race, relationships, poverty, status and parenthood.: Former Senator Selina Meyer has accepted the call to serve as Vice President of the United States. The job is nothing like she imagined and everything she was warned about. 'Veep' follows Meyer and her staff as they attempt to make their mark and leave a lasting legacy, without getting tripped up in the day-to-day political games that define Washington.: Ray Donovan, Making a Murderer, Arrow & The Fall.





Pisces (Feb. 20 — March 20)



It’s easy to fall in love with a Pisces. They are gentle and kind and certainly modest. Pisces are attracted to shows that call upon their empathy and their intuitive nature.