AMC - PREACHER S2 Featurette "A Look Ahead" + Sneak Peek

Season 1 starts here this Monday, oh well. At least if I want to follow up right away, I don't have to wait that long for season 2. Reply

Ah! Hope you enjoy it =) if you've a chance or inkling to watch online, thankfully it's a short season at 10 episodes. Reply

I will always love Cassidy. Reply

Same, Joe is brilliant casting ♥ All of them are, really, hehe. Reply

Literally all I care about is the trio in bed together and Tulip on Cassidy's shoulders, even though I already know that this season will make me suffer as an OT3 shipper. Reply

I hate, hate, HATE that they're going to go the love triangle angle. As if anyone enjoys then. (I'm still bitter my Haven OT3 didn't sail off into the sunset together.) Reply

Seriously. I'm waiting for the day TV writers finally realize that a three-way relationship is an actual option, especially when they've already written the 'third wheel' guy as pretty much in love with his friend as well as the girl they are competing for. Reply

Yeah, I'm not looking forward to Cass feeling like a third wheel and a wedge coming between the three of them due to this... Reply

If they do not return Deblanc to his precious angel husband (and soon!) the writers and I are going to have problems. Also, they need to fix Arseface's backstory if they expect me to care about him again. Otherwise I'm just going to be continuously yelling about trading him for Donnie and/or Emily. Reply

Also, regarding Arseface, going to put this in a spoiler-cut just in case =) but something I observed a while back :



Spoiler (click to open)

Listen, don't insult Eugene...He was with her. https://t.co/zRRAn4Ouvh — Ian Colletti (@IanColletti) April 21, 2017





lol you're gonna like season 2 — Ian Colletti (@IanColletti) April 21, 2017





I have a feeling he may be hinting that the twitter user may be happy to see that the show didn't tell us the entire story. I still firmly feel like Eugene was covering something else up, since Jesse only heard about what happened from the girl's mother, and I can see Eugene going along with it.



Could be wrong, of course, but I feel like both Sam and Seth, being fans of the original comic, know how important it is that Eugene's character is someone who is selfless and, for lack of a better word, "pure". We'll see though! A few months back, Ian tweeted how he was "with her" and a fan responded with the following :I have a feeling he may be hinting that the twitter user may be happy to see that the show didn't tell us the entire story. I still firmly feel like Eugene was covering something else up, since Jesse only heard about what happened from the girl's mother, and I can see Eugene going along with it.Could be wrong, of course, but I feel like both Sam and Seth, being fans of the original comic, know how important it is that Eugene's character is someone who is selfless and, for lack of a better word, "pure". We'll see though! You and me both! To dangle the very idea of those two and their connection and take it away from us, is just too cruel. But yeah, I'm holding out hope =) though, if they are changing things up from the source, I worry a bit what this may mean for our two Celestial Dads...Also, regarding Arseface, going to put this in a spoiler-cut just in case =) but something I observed a while back : Reply

why does it seem like poor deblanc is just trying to kill himself??? i'm dying inside.

Reply

pains me to see him unable to cope without a certain someone. REUNITE THEM, SETH, GOD DAMN IT





That's Fiore, the one "everyone loves" up there, hehe =) But yeah... Reply

I even tweeted this after the season finale, but I still stand by it - NO ONE ASKED FOR A HEARTBROKEN FIORE! I just have a lot of feelings about them... Reply

lol i wrote deblanc LOL WHOOPS

why tf is everything german??

why is the sean penn story all german'd up?

livejournal is in german for me now too and i can't figure out how to fix it, lmao. it started after i clicked a link to another ontd post that someone posted.



edit: go to settings -> display, and switch language back to english. weird as heck



Edited at 2017-06-16 11:55 pm (UTC) Reply

thank you! Reply

