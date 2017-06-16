AMC - PREACHER S2 Featurette "A Look Ahead" + Sneak Peek
The cast (Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun) and creators (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg) discuss why being on the road raises the stakes, adds even more mayhem and why Jesse is no longer hampered by the rules.
Jesse and Tulip discuss the best strategy for how to find God while Cassidy obsesses over a disturbing fact about the male anatomy.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Still no hint of Anatol...don't do this to me, show. 9 days! It's almost here! Can't wait to see these glorious bastards back on tv. PREACHER returns Sunday, June 25th @ 10/9c followed by a second episode on Monday, June 26th @ 9/8c at its new time =)
I hate, hate, HATE that they're going to go the love triangle angle. As if anyone enjoys then. (I'm still bitter my Haven OT3 didn't sail off into the sunset together.)
If they do not return Deblanc to his precious angel husband (and soon!) the writers and I are going to have problems. Also, they need to fix Arseface's backstory if they expect me to care about him again. Otherwise I'm just going to be continuously yelling about trading him for Donnie and/or Emily.
Also, regarding Arseface, going to put this in a spoiler-cut just in case =) but something I observed a while back :
[Spoiler (click to open)]A few months back, Ian tweeted how he was "with her" and a fan responded with the following :
I have a feeling he may be hinting that the twitter user may be happy to see that the show didn't tell us the entire story. I still firmly feel like Eugene was covering something else up, since Jesse only heard about what happened from the girl's mother, and I can see Eugene going along with it.
Could be wrong, of course, but I feel like both Sam and Seth, being fans of the original comic, know how important it is that Eugene's character is someone who is selfless and, for lack of a better word, "pure". We'll see though!
I even tweeted this after the season finale, but I still stand by it - NO ONE ASKED FOR A HEARTBROKEN FIORE! I just have a lot of feelings about them...
