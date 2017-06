AMC - PREACHER S2 Featurette "A Look Ahead" + Sneak Peek

Listen, don't insult Eugene...He was with her. https://t.co/zRRAn4Ouvh — Ian Colletti (@IanColletti) April 21, 2017

lol you're gonna like season 2 — Ian Colletti (@IanColletti) April 21, 2017

A few months back, Ian tweeted how he was "with her" and a fan responded with the following :I have a feeling he may be hinting that the twitter user may be happy to see that the show didn't tell us the entire story. I still firmly feel like Eugene was covering something else up, since Jesse only heard about what happened from the girl's mother, and I can see Eugene going along with it.Could be wrong, of course, but I feel like both Sam and Seth, being fans of the original comic, know how important it is that Eugene's character is someone who is selfless and, for lack of a better word, "pure". We'll see though!