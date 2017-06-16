Marvel's 'Inhumans' trailer leaks online
Someone might get in trouble for letting this trailer for THE INHUMANS get out... https://t.co/39bLbd6fSJ pic.twitter.com/eN1Ytzh66b— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) June 13, 2017
- It's not a finished product, so probably that's why ABC hasn't released it to the public.
- You can see the royal family and Barry Melon fucker trying to betray them.
- Blackbolt and Lockjaw can be teleporting to the streets.
Source
ONTD, are you excited for Lockjaw??!!!
But then again, he did make Iron Fist.
but damn Mount looked like warmed moldy cheese on HoW and now he looks ok again.
ken leung deserves better.
So. Marvels quicksilver is dead and all, does that mean no marriage to Crystal and no mutant/inhuman bby?
Idec, here for this cheesy mess :P
Free lockjaw from this mess