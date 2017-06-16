Marvel's 'Inhumans' trailer leaks online

Well ladies and gentlemen the trailer for Marvel's Inhumans has leaked and your Trusty Sidekicks have it. pic.twitter.com/3TysvKUbg9 — The Trusty Sidekick (@sidekicktrusty) June 13, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, Scott B. is getting something out of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That name threw me since Scott Buck is the showrunner. Surely, he's not dumb enough to send this to someone.



But then again, he did make Iron Fist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks a mess. whoever is in charge of medusa's wigs needs to get fired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot believe they're planning on exposing the world to Medusa's wig in IMAX. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 a sec I thought it was BScott Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats all? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Medusa doesn't deserve that. The hair, the dress, the posture, no. Reply

Thread

Link

So it wasn't just the poster, they still fucked up Medusa's hair like that... Reply

Thread

Link

YIKES Reply

Thread

Link

idk much about the inhumans tbh but this looks like a mess. and i can't get over that terrible wig Reply

Thread

Link

abc doesn't deserve this

but damn Mount looked like warmed moldy cheese on HoW and now he looks ok again. Reply

Thread

Link

It's on ABC... I expected crap, and got crap Reply

Thread

Link

anson mount looks hot.



ken leung deserves better. Reply

Thread

Link

Anson Mount looks pretty good but I'm not excited for this. AoS was better than it deserved to be at the end of the most recent season. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if they'll have an obvious evil character being romanticized like in AoS. Reply

Thread

Link

look low budget, like Once Upon A Time level Reply

Thread

Link





Yeah, I will probably pass; Agents of SHIELD is enough of a chore for me rn. But I'll always loves Miles Straume. ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Medusa's hair is so tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like they're walking round in a model home Reply

Thread

Link

One of those shows you just know will be canceled before the second season Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i still can't believe they went from doing a movie about the inhumans to...this low budget looking MESS Reply

Thread

Link

Oh. Medusa, baby, what did they do to you?



So. Marvels quicksilver is dead and all, does that mean no marriage to Crystal and no mutant/inhuman bby?



Edited at 2017-06-16 10:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like an expensive failure. Reply

Thread

Link

Anson is so fine. That's all I got from that trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

This show can go fuck itself. Not my Black Bolt, not my Medusa. Reply

Thread

Link

looks like it's a OUAT production. Reply

Thread

Link

bloops. not good. Reply

Thread

Link

I've been watching the E3 streams from Tt games (The ones who make the Lego games) and you can play as Lockjaw in Lego Marvel Superheroes 2! Reply

Thread

Link

well the trailer makes it look a bit better than the poster. time will tell but I'm keeping my expectations on the floor lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, Lockjaw! :D



Idec, here for this cheesy mess :P Reply

Thread

Link

I don't want any of this except Lockjaw. Make the show about him. Reply

Thread

Link

This....looks boring. Where is the space/alien feel? Reply

Thread

Link

I'll watch for Lockjaw. :) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't watch shows where the black person(because it's always just the one) is all the way in the back of the promo pics. Reply

Thread

Link