Sean Penn and Robin Wright confront daughter's boyfriend in intense exchange on the street

dylan penn is the one who dated robert pattinson ? Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think they ever "dated"

but they were rumored to be hooking up for awhile before he got with fka twigs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but weren't there sightings of them together in 2013? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder what he did. >.> My dad has a bit of a temper but he'd mellowed out over the years, but when I called him up when I was leaving my abusive ex and he'd shoved something into my gut... it pretty much looked like this outside our house until the cops arrived. Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes Reply

Thread

Link

Wow wtf Reply

Thread

Link

How random? Why were they even on the street?



And what did Jimmy do? Doesn't he know that Sean might actually try to kill him? Reply

Thread

Link

Celebs use the streets and sidewalks too. They're just like us plebs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This pleb fights indoors like a royal damnit! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so curious, I want to know what happened. Reply

Thread

Link

i wanna know what happened Reply

Thread

Link

Confused at what they are looking at. Ultrasound? Reply

Thread

Link

OMFG, she better get dat abortion real quick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm stunned that no one has blown the pic up yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte @ ultrasound Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i zoomed in on mobile and tbh I definitely see the shape of an embryo in the pic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, doesn't look like that at all. went to school for ultrasound and it's def not that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhhh! This makes it all make sense. Cuz I for the life of me couldn't figure out why they would hug it out after and why everyone was crying. Dylan and he probably got in a fight or broke up or he's doing drugs or some bullshit so they showed him the pick of his unborn and yelled at him to get itt together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh it's def a picture but the overall photo doesn't look at all like an ultrasound to me



i wonder if its like, some sort of compromising pics of dylan? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe it's bruising on her body, like he fought with her and hurt her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ohh shit Reply

Thread

Link

They all hug after? What happened?



The boyfriend is also fugly. Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr? He's so ugly. Sis can do wayyyy better. She's gorg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so is sean. obv she grew up with low standards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This feels like a weird invasion of privacy yet here I am. 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

Is that crime scene tape? Reply

Thread

Link

construction barriers and warning tape on the street in front of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link