Britney Spears stuns sold out Filipino crowd & sends Manchester Survivor heart felt message




Global pop superstar Britney Spears' show in the Philippines caused such mass fan pandemonium and frenzy that security detail had to be hiked to 1200 guards for the sold out spectacle in the Mall of Asia Arena. Spears mesmerized the sold out crowd of 20,000 people that after the show, ecstatic fans staged an impromptu sing along to the singer's 1999 track "Sometimes".

source= https://twitter.com/cnnphilippines/status/875495961149059072 & https://twitter.com/cnnphilippines/status/874581745504366592 & https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/875369218908332032






The crowd also sang Britney classics Lucky and Baby One More Time.

Spears sends heartfelt birthday message to Manchester bombing victim Bradley Hurley who was left fighting for his life after suicide bomb killed his sister.




