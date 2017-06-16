Britney Spears stuns sold out Filipino crowd & sends Manchester Survivor heart felt message

Kween Reply

Thread

Link

The ~scandal surrounding this video was a trip. Reply

Thread

Link

The girl scratching her cooch? Lol yes I remember watching it on TRL and cackling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, no, I meant the whole thing about Brit hurting her knee rehearsing for this video (which happened again years later) thus delaying the filming of this video so she could "recuperate" and then her popping up with a very obvious enhancement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that controversy, yeah it was obvious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg did she get ha tits done that early on? i was too young to be paying attention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did a shitload of promo in a wheelchair during that time so I'm conflicted.



I mean obviously she could have had knee surgery and a boob job in one procedure, but I'd like to believe her team wasn't that insane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen of the world. Still the number one woman in 2017, slay. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so conflicted about Sometimes, it's an old bop but the lyrics are basically about being in an abusive relationship. Reply

Thread

Link

oh, I always interpreted it being about a girl who has a crush on a guy, but when he comes around she is too nervous to say anything even though deep down she wants his babies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how I interpreted it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just listened to it and the interpretation by the op is plausible.



But i always interpreted it as someone who is in love but is fearful of committing into the relationship cause heartbreak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of her songs were problematic af. To this day, I'll never forget how shocked I was when I first heard the lyrics to Born to Make You Happy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Sometimes. She should perform it and Born to make you happy Reply

Thread

Link





Cómo cuando no sabes en cual ciudad estás... Willie, Willie, Willie, Willie, Willie! Where are we? By @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/EtoWj7mgD6 — Britney Army México (@BritneyArmy_MX) June 14, 2017

has anyone posted about this yet? hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

Haha yeah, it was in a previous post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Queen of sold-out international arenas



Britney: "How are you feeling 🇵🇭?"



Us: "We ❤️ you! We're blessed and thankful to have you visit us!" #TillTheWorldEnds#BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/Wd4M30Gfs9 — MNLOnline (@MNLOnlineNews) June 15, 2017

She absolutely slayed in the PhilippinesQueen of sold-out international arenas Reply

Thread

Link

"This side wins, im sorry!" Lmao, I love Britney so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss at that running slide you betta bitch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yaas knee bending legend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha I just watching the performance of Piece Of Me. I knew the crowd would go crazy over the "slip away to the Philippines" line.



Good show! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg can you link me?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe this one!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ty! That was cute :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Protecting the queen at all costs. Good on you, Phillipines!! Reply

Thread

Link

so this tour is basically her vegas show on the road right? Reply

Thread

Link

Not even that... they cut or Everytime and I Love Rock N Roll cause it must be too expensive to ship those sets around. They may have cut another song, but I'm not sure. They didn't bring the Toxic tree either, but she still performs that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





GO BRITNEY! Reply

Thread

Link

OMFG I love stronger so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link