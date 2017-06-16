John Cena reveals new wedding details !!!

i'm happy for stephanie Reply

I'm actually surprised he decided to get married. He's been so against it Reply

He can be a dick but then there's a part of me that weirdly finds him charming. idk why. Reply

Same. I am a bit ashamed of it, ngl. Reply

Same Reply

Do you think he'll change his mind on kids too or was him not wanting them just a storyline on td? Reply

"When it gets more specific, I’d like to step in."



LORDT! Jon's gonna be an absolute nightmare before the wedding day. I'm happy for Nikki, though ☺️. Now her siblings can leave her tf alone. Reply

Mark Cena, John Wahlberg lol Reply

I'm sure this will be grand knowing Nikki?



Also, what do people think about Bray Wyatt/JoJo? Lol. Reply

his zoot suits are so fucking ugly Reply

lol Reply

I wonder if his sidepieces will be attending



this poor thirsty woman needs to love herself more than Cena's lifestyle. Reply

ooop i don't keep up with wrestling gossip anymore but nothing surprises me



and mte Reply

he seems like such a dick and she seems like such a doormat who did everything to land her man.



amazing how many smart, funny, and beautiful women do that. smh. Reply

He has great comedic timing and is good on the mic. He's an alright wrestler.



Nikki has serious abandonment issues and I'm glad they are engaged but I don't want her to get hurt. Reply

