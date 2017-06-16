John Cena reveals new wedding details !!!


John Cena stopped by GOOD DAY NEW YORK and gave some new details to Rosanna Scotto on his upcoming wedding to Nikki Bella. Cena revealed that the wedding will be "soon-ish" and reveals that the planning is already underway! He says, "I’m letting her do the general strokes. When it gets more specific, I’d like to step in. But, I’m actually going to be active, and I’m really excited about it." VIDEO of the interview at the source
http://okmagazine.com/photos/john-cena-nikki-bella-wedding-details/
Tagged: ,