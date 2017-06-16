Jada Pinkett Smith blasts the portrayal of her relationship with Pac in new biopic.
Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017
