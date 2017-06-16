Jada Pinkett Smith‏ blasts the portrayal of her relationship with Pac in new biopic.

I mean... nobody takes these movies as substitutes for documentaries, do they? A lot of this stuff seems nitpicky... of course they made shit up, they weren't there... Reply

nobody takes these movies as substitutes for documentaries, do they?



um, a lot of people do. especially movies that are "based on a true story" Reply

well UGH get some critical thinking skills then, idk Reply

yes, but in the meantime, maybe filmmakers can be more accurate in their storytelling? Reply

they will have to kill the entire biopic genre, 100% truthful real life isn't exciting enough to be a movie haha Reply

Yeah, you'd think an actress of all people would get that movies aren't real life and you shouldn't expect them to be. Reply

7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. You put too much faith into the country that elected trump. Reply

That's actually really sad and tbh if I was in her position I would be pissed too that such an important relationship in my life was being bastardized like that. Reply

i heard that Kat wanted to talk to her about the role but she was unable to, i cant remember what the reason was.



how long did she dated pac? Reply

they were bffs, never dated Reply

Wow, I never knew that. Reply

oh oops. i didnt know. thanks for the info. Reply

My dad wants to see it but I don't care to.



That's a shitty thing to do :/ Reply

embarrassing. why did they just assume, why not just ask Reply

They went out of their way to find an actor who looks exactly like him. But they embellish the story? Reply

I mean, for dramatic and storytelling reasons I think they probably do this in all biopics Reply

Has anyone seen this yet? The reviews I've read are pretty mixed. Reply

how long were they dating for? Reply

They never dated, they were best friends. Reply

Found out the dude that plays Pac wore a bald cap. That's when I ~knew this movie was in trouble.



Like, you can't take a bevel to your dome, my guy? Laziness. Reply

No surprise they made stuff up. It's Hollywood. They can't be expected to do much of anything without adding bs that didn't happen. I'd be pissed if I was her. I don't think she's nitpicking at all. Reply

lmao this SUBTWEET except it's an ONTD comment!! But yeah now I am thinking about it and understand her being mad, but I hope she didn't expect anything less considering she wasn't consulted. Reply

the film is apparently trash so no thanks in general

i want a post about how terrible the book of henry is tbh Reply

There was one yesterday, I think. Reply

There was one yesterday actually! Can't post cause I'm on mobile though. The title calls out Colin Trevorrow though, lol Reply

I would be upset as well. :( Reply

How did I not know until now that Jada was an actress, had a career and was linked to Pac?



All this time I just assumed she was some random Will Smith married. Reply

Lmfao Reply

how on earth did you not know that jada has been acting for decades??? Reply

Really? Lol Reply

you haven't even seen matrix movies?? Reply

some bubble you live in Reply

lol @ was tho



like she still acts Reply

so.... u white, right? Reply

MTE Reply

Girl really... Reply

How old are you Reply

to paraphrase one of the funniest ontd comments i've ever read by far, how much is rent for that rock you're living under? Reply

You need to watch Set It Off before you die, please & ty Reply

I clearly need another cup of coffee cause I thought she was in the film and was blasting the final cut, I was like "uhhh wow how much editing did they do?" lmao Reply

weren't they on an episode of 'a different world' together..? an episode that never aired? Reply

They do this to a lot of films that portray real people but with that said she has every right to be upset and hurt by the lies. He was an important part of her life and to see that they embellished part of their relationship has to be hurtful.



Edited at 2017-06-16 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

i can see why she is upset because the trailer promotes this movie as "real story"

also it looks like a mess Reply

One of my friends told me this film had a really messy time during the production and that it wasn't looking too good from that alone so I guess I'm not surprised Reply

Selena is the only good biopic I've seen. Reply

I agree Reply

