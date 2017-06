I used to looooove playing some of the older NfS as well as Underground 1+2 Reply

I used to love designing the cars into such gaudy ass messes Reply

For a second I thought this was a sequel to that Aaron Paul movie because the thumbnail doesn't show on my phone, ha Reply

Lmao omg it's a game. Totally missed that. I was so confused. Reply

Gameplay doesn't look bad, I guess I'll try it out once it's out. Huge fan! Reply

Gosh, I played NfS when I was in high school, how did they manage making so many of them. Reply

