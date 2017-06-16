A charity single to help the people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire to be released on Monday
We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) 15 June 2017
Simon Cowell recruits Liam Payne and #XFactor stars to release single to raise money for Grenfell Tower fire victims https://t.co/dpz6b9cYal pic.twitter.com/NEZF4zBaW8— The Sun (@TheSun) 16 June 2017
The song they picked is Simon & Garfunkel's classic "Bridge over Troubled Water" and it it is supposed to be released on Monday. Artists confirmed so far are: Liam Payne, Lily Allen, The Who, Emile Sande, Louisa Johnson, Craig David, James Arthur, Skepta and Stormzy.
There might be more, since Simon stated: “Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone. We started 24 hours ago and already we’re getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits. A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved.”
On why he wanted to do it: “I drove up very near it, because you can’t get too close, but when you see it first hand it really does it hit you which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do this so quickly. You sit there, you’re looking at the that, and then go back and watch the news and you think, ‘what the f**k do you do?’ I thought this is the best thing because it’s quick and I’ve done it before. Normally when you do this thing it starts a wave. It was shocking. A, to see how close it was and B, looking at the other ones still standing and you think, ‘God it could be them next.’”
Other artists who might contribute (due to being signed to his label) are: Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello, Labrinth, James Arthur, Noah Cyrus.
Simon ain't shit, but as long as it helps those affected, I'm all for it.
And isn't Fifth Harmony signed to Syco too?
also fight me but bridge over troubled water is one of the most overrated songs ever.
And any more, to me, it just seems "the tragedy song". Like, ever since 9/11 at least.
I mean, it's a nice gesture, but I think I'd rather donate.
With his influnce and reach he could have done like Sharmadean Ried (wah nails founder ) and Noel Clarke (doctor who actor) are doing, calling on their sponsors and big brands to support and put proper protocol in place for those on the ground.
Noel got clothes donated from addidas and phones donated from apple, Sharmadean created a google doc of all residents in the building, going from emergency centre to centre to try and mark as many survivors off as she could and then set up an SMS messaging system to keep residents updated on what was happening since most of them still haven't been receiving updates from the police and local authority they need.
The single is of course a well intentioned idea and I really hope it helps both with rasing cash and accountability.
David Lammy MP (Labour), who lost a friend in the fire:
This is an ongoing situation and is developing rapidly.
i don't want to be that person but we get like 4 posts every time Comey twitches his fucking eyebrows, meanwhile hundreds of british BAME people die due to neglect in social housing and it's crickets up in here
I still cannot believe she wouldn't meet with the victims and families. What a slap in the fucking face.