A charity single to help the people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire to be released on Monday


The song they picked is Simon & Garfunkel's classic "Bridge over Troubled Water" and it it is supposed to be released on Monday. Artists confirmed so far are: Liam Payne, Lily Allen, The Who, Emile Sande, Louisa Johnson, Craig David, James Arthur, Skepta and Stormzy.

There might be more, since Simon stated: “Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone. We started 24 hours ago and already we’re getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits. A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved.”

On why he wanted to do it: “I drove up very near it, because you can’t get too close, but when you see it first hand it really does it hit you which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do this so quickly. You sit there, you’re looking at the that, and then go back and watch the news and you think, ‘what the f**k do you do?’ I thought this is the best thing because it’s quick and I’ve done it before. Normally when you do this thing it starts a wave. It was shocking. A, to see how close it was and B, looking at the other ones still standing and you think, ‘God it could be them next.’”

Other artists who might contribute (due to being signed to his label) are: Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, Camila Cabello, Labrinth, James Arthur, Noah Cyrus.

sources: 1, 2
Simon ain't shit, but as long as it helps those affected, I'm all for it.
