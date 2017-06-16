A charity single to help the people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire to be released on Monday

Why....... just donate. Reply

this will raise more money?? Reply

because sadly people barely do that, if they don't get something in return. =/ Reply

http://www.sayephotography.co.uk/ I was just looking at the photography site of Khadija Saye, one of the women who died. Reply

Thank you for sharing this. Such beautiful images; she was clearly very talented. Reply

She was so talented! Thank you for linking that! Reply

Wow, she seems very talented. I'll definitely visit the Pavilion with her works at the Biennale now. Reply

So he wants to get praise for Liam for this?

And isn't Fifth Harmony signed to Syco too? Reply

IDK. Maybe? I just copy/pasted from articles online and I know nothing about Fifth Harmony. Reply

is there no one more... talented available for this?



also fight me but bridge over troubled water is one of the most overrated songs ever. Reply

I think it's a beautiful song, but I see where you're coming from.



And any more, to me, it just seems "the tragedy song". Like, ever since 9/11 at least. Reply

He also did this after the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, back then the line up included Leona Lewis, Mariah Carey, Jon Bon Jovi, Robbie Williams, Kylie, Rod Stewart, Take That, Cheryl Cole, Michael Bublé, etc. so maybe some big names will still join? But I doubt many non Brits care/are available on such short notice. Reply

I mean, it's a nice gesture Reply

Seems like this song is trotted out for every tragedy.



I mean, it's a nice gesture, but I think I'd rather donate. Reply

I was watching the BBC last night and they interviewed the two brothers of the first man named as having died in the fire and their detailing of what happened was devastating. They were able to talk to their brother the entire time (over the phone) and he kept asking why he was left behind because apparently they all managed to get out but he (obviously) got caught up in the commotion and was blocked in. He was asking them if he was a good brother and if he would go to Heaven and making sure they were at peace with him. He was talking to them until he presumably passed out from the smoke. Just fucking horrific, I can't imagine. Reply

There have been so many stories like this, people literally listened and watched as their loved ones died waiting to be rescued. It's just unthinkable. Reply

Oh my gosh that's so heartbreaking! I'm glad they were able to be with him, in a way, by talking to him. I can't imagine. Reply

Yeah all the stories are horrific. They were awake for two hours while they burned to death. They knew they were going to die. And they were told to remain where they were by the fire department. Reply

Are you referring to Mohammed Al Haj Ali, the 23 year old Syrian refugee and civil engineering student? What I read of his story was so upsetting. Reply

The images of this are so shocking. I can't even imagine how terrifying it must have been for everyone involved. It's been heartwarming to see how engaged the community has been in helping out but I really hope when they get rehomed they can try and keep as many as possible still within the community so they can keep receiving that support Reply

girl, don't use The Scum as a source, come on. Reply

I looked for another article with all the info but didn't find one, since Simon obviously has a deal with them. Reply

Ok, nice guesture I guess and hopefully it raises more cash for those in need but right now it all seems so empty. People are angry, upset and still have very little information on what is going on.



With his influnce and reach he could have done like Sharmadean Ried (wah nails founder ) and Noel Clarke (doctor who actor) are doing, calling on their sponsors and big brands to support and put proper protocol in place for those on the ground.



Noel got clothes donated from addidas and phones donated from apple, Sharmadean created a google doc of all residents in the building, going from emergency centre to centre to try and mark as many survivors off as she could and then set up an SMS messaging system to keep residents updated on what was happening since most of them still haven't been receiving updates from the police and local authority they need.



The single is of course a well intentioned idea and I really hope it helps both with rasing cash and accountability.



Edited at 2017-06-16 07:45 pm (UTC) Reply

The stories coming out of this are just so fucking devastating. People knowing they are going to die, calling their loved ones. Whole families and children.... god it's just so fucking senseless and sickening. These people deserve justice. The building managers and landlords and lawmakers who let this happen have blood on their hands. Reply

.@Theresa_May​ visited North Kensington for the second time on Friday – and left the area amid shouting from a crowd of protesters. pic.twitter.com/awAGx9XOOH — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) 16 June 2017





Protesters stormed Kensington and Chelsea Council’s offices on Friday demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/uaZn75fOxJ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) 16 June 2017







David Lammy MP (Labour), who lost a friend in the fire:



David Lammy MP on Grenfell Tower fire: "This is a tale of two cities. This is what Dickens was writing about" #c4news pic.twitter.com/egmcDXyXJE — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) 16 June 2017





This is an ongoing situation and is developing rapidly. I hope this is being covered on international news but I guess nahDavid Lammy MP (Labour), who lost a friend in the fire:This is an ongoing situation and is developing rapidly. Reply

I'm in Canada and I just saw this pop up on my news feed so it's being covered here at least. Reply

good



i don't want to be that person but we get like 4 posts every time Comey twitches his fucking eyebrows, meanwhile hundreds of british BAME people die due to neglect in social housing and it's crickets up in here Reply

This evil witch deserves nothing but terrible things. Reply

All tories are heartless bastards but they're usually smart enough to at least fake human empathy when it suits them.



I still cannot believe she wouldn't meet with the victims and families. What a slap in the fucking face. Reply

I hate her so much, my God. Reply

she's a fucking ghoul Reply

It was covered in Austria as well, but only very shortly since most of the international segment was spent on Helmut Kohl passing away and the shipwreck that is Trump/US politics. Reply

Also £5 million is jack shit - these people lost families, they lost absolutely everything they owned, they have no place to call home, some of them will live with their injuries the rest of their lives (I think there were 17 people in critical condition as of last night). Are they going to pay their lost wages? What about support those people who will never be able to work again? Reply

I always find charity singles to be terribly cheesy, but if it encourages more people to donate and help then yeah, ok. Can they use that money to get some lawyers to rip those landlords and anyone else responsible to shreds? Reply

