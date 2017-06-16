Orange Is the New Black: 8 (5) burning questions after that season finale/discussion post

yas finally thank u op god bless Reply

stan me!

lmaooo



this stunning queen <3

queen of vlogging

The bra in the gif does not look comfortable.

she's such a babe

i hope she's doing better after the election :( i always just see how tearful she was after

Best thing about this season? Danielle Brooks. She knocked it out of the park.



Worst thing about this season? Just as in life, the fucking meth-heads. They got annoying after about 1 episode on the loose.



Biggest surprise this season? I didn't fast forward through any of Piper and Alex's scenes due to annoyance.

i'm worried that taystee won't make it just because she did so amazing all season lmao

I CAN'T STAND THEM (the methheads). My friend was like "Oh, I like them. They're funny". NO. They're annoying little shits who cause trouble for no reason and they are crusty af and I don't even like looking at them. The fucking neo-Nazis are more entertaining to me than the methheads and I hate them too. Ugh, please just write them off the show. They got waaaaaaay too much screen time this season.

I rewatched season 1 recently and it made me realize they've really started to have less and less Piper and Alex as the seasons have gone on. It felt like Piper was barely there this season.

agreed i watched it a couple weeks ago after i watched the s5 leak and i was quite surprised by how much of piper/alex there was bc they'd toned it down so much

I think it's because viewers constantly complained about the Piper/Alex storyline, and no one really liked Piper

Really? Maybe I'll try watching again.

I'm pretty sure Piper was just the hook to get certain people to watch.

and it's one of the best things they did! i still had a couple times of finding them annoying (alex constantly talk about killing that dude, piper being piper) but not anywhere near the early seasons and no more than some of the other characters.

danielle brooks was fucking incredible, unbelievable, phenomenal, like im so shook



she is such a ray of sunshine and so absurdly talented i want everything for her

Yes, Danielle Brooks is the reason I kept watching this season.

The actress who plays Gloria was really great too.

I wasn't totally annoyed by Piper either, but I feel like there was a lot less of her so that may have been part of it.

I agree. I literally hate the meth heads. And yeah, Piper and Alex were more tolerable this season. I really like them together either way. I still root for them.

Yeah I totally agree. Danielle Brooks was fantastic. I've always really enjoyed watching her on screen because she's so funny, endearing, cute, and full of life, but she also really brought it in the dramatic scenes this season!



The meth heads drove me nuts after a while. I've never enjoyed watching them at all, but there was just way too much of them this season! It started to feel like we saw more of the meth heads and white supremacists than we saw of Piper, and I know everyone hates Piper but my god I'd happily take Piper back if it meant that we could ditch the meth heads and white supremacists!!!

i wanted the meth heads to fucking die so bad omg

Yeah, a little bit of Leanne and Angie goes a loooong way. Half their jokes didn't even make sense after a while, like Angie declaring herself the "jefe" (pronounced with a hard "J" -- when would she have seen it written down???).

i really hope they push for danielle to get an emmy nom this year, because she deserves it more than anyone else this season

I used to like the methheads for being funny and just stupid all the time, but this season I really hated them, especially with how they treated that guard and Pennsatucky.

my fave moment was flaca and martiza being youtubers lmao and vauseman's proposal was really sweet too



oh and just gloria in general her acting was absolute phenomenal



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Yesss @ Flaca and Martiza. They were perf this season. When all the fans showed up to the prison I was screaming. It gives me hope for them that they can be successful and have good careers as vloggers after they get out.

I was so sad when they got separated at the end. :(

aww I love them. I'm glad they didn't disappoint this season.

Your delightful icon keeps distracting me

ia with all this



flaca and maritza were so cute



and YAS @ queen gloria

Mte! I felt bad for Flaca realizing people cared more about Maritza than her.

those two are always amazing together, i love them. and gloria was amazing.

I liked this season overall.



There were some low points, but as a whole, I think it was pretty good. Having the entire season take place over 3 days was an interesting narrative experiment.

Omg, no way. I thought it had been the span of a week. It was only 3 days?! Wow, that's cool. It worked.

I think I'm almost done with the season, I just finished the episode where they make the list of the demands (I'm binging this and HOC at the same time, both are meh so far but OITNB is more entertaining). I don't care if I'm spoiled by being in this post but whatever they're doing to Pennsatuky and the guard is weird af. Like, he's not a good dude. It's gross.



i feel like they're trying to back peddle and redeem him, like it was a one time thing, and its very bizarre.

Like, I almost forgot what he did for a little bit.

mte

i'm around the same ep and yeah i feel the same way. he raped her. and there's no writer's attempt to fix that, there wasn't even an apology(?)

and then he has a peeping tom scene and it's disgusting



it's one of worst plots





Edited at 2017-06-16 08:35 pm (UTC) Reply

i finished episode 5 and am done with it, i was bored to tears and couldnt do any more

this show is still on?

no

no

yeah it got picked up by Yahoo!

lmao ih8u

LMFAO

no

It ended 50 years ago.

I LOVED seasons 1 - 3 and watched last season even tho it was so boring/did nothing for me.



I'm not even bothering with this season. It seems like I'm not missing anything.

This was a great season!

nah, it's good stuff. Despite serious

I'm really glad Piscatella is gone, I did not like the episode where he was torturing women and we just didn't need a character being that sadistic.



Teasing the Suzanne death was rude, I just kept repeating "no no no no no" in my head.



I definitely wonder where they'll go after this (don't they have at least 2 more seasons that got picked up?) since they already implied everyone is going to max. Reply

Suzanne died? Shit Reply

no Reply

nah Reply

Sorry for being unclear, it was a tease, she didn't die. Reply

the parts were piscatella was torturing was too much. they tried to more or less explain his backstory but still, that was too much for me to watch. Reply

suzanne was annoying af this season, but then when I thought she wasn't gonna pull through I got sad. Reply

idk where they're going with it but this season was sooooo obviously a transition season. like i think they phoned in a bunch of stuff because they didn't have to give their very best in order to get renewed. i have fingers crossed that it means next season will be more interesting, at least for me. Reply

"I did not like the episode where he was torturing women"



easily, the worst part of the season. and that entire slasher prelude was so unnecessary. Reply

Piscatella was a fucking psycho, so glad he's gone. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I dont think anyone in the bunker will die. If they are going to different prisons I'm sad that Flaca/Maritza will be split up I liked this season. Reply

Me too

Reply

should we put everything under spoiler cuts or nah? I figured most people are probably done with it by now if they didn't give up Reply

nah go for it. people know what to expect coming in this post. i just didn't want to spoil just in case Reply

I cant watch this season yet bc reasons but can you please spoil me about Daya and the baby. Its the storyline that breaks my heart the most and if its too heartbreaking I'll skip this season Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] She gives herself up in order to prevent the rest of the prison being held accountable for shooting Humps. Daya calls Pornstache's mom to tell her that baby is alive and in foster care. While on the phone with Daya, Pornstache is in the background begging to talk to her. Daya tells his mom that she should have the baby and she shouldn't tell her about Daya because she wants the baby to have a normal life. Pornstache's mom agrees. (Don't even get me started on how inaccurate this plot is, because a mom's choice is only a small part of how a court decides where a kid ends up, but whatever)



Edited at 2017-06-16 09:03 pm (UTC) She's barely in the season, at least in my opinion. Reply

i really enjoyed this season. i liked that they took a risk and changed up the format from the last four seasons and are going to change it up even more next season (i'm assuming).



the only negatives for me were:



- the methheads. they've been around since s1 and stopped serving any purpose after they were done gassing pennsatucky up. they get so much screentime and are just annoying and not funny. i hope with them 'redeeming' themselves and leanne seeing her mother cares in the end means they're wrapped up and we won't see them next year



- the skinheads/nazis. somehow they were less annoying than the methheads (which just speaks to how annoying the methheads are), but i do not need to be spending so much time with white supremacists, thanks



- just in general, too many of the new characters that came in last season got a lot of screentime, and i don't even know their names??? like the newer latina characters that were watching the guards, i only vaguely know one of their names because i had subtitles on.



- the pennsatucky storyline. i really do not know what they're trying to do there but i just know i hate it. please stop.



other than that, i had a lot of fun this season, and loved what it all led up to. really curious about what next season will bring. but i hope it's a lot more changing up who interacts with who, that was one of my favorite things about the season, seeing new interactions and scene partners. i especially loved seeing piper/taystee interacting again, felt very s1 to me



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:39 pm (UTC) Reply

The way they ended Pennsatucky's storyline was really sad. I hope they have a plan to make her realize what she's doing because I'm getting a bit tired of seeing her rapist. Reply

like last season they have boo there constantly reminding her and the audience that he was a rapist, so i felt like the writers were just trying to show that sometimes woman do go back if it's someone close to them, and pennsatucky has a history of being used by men, etc. but with boo preoccupied this season, we didn't have her there saying that so i was really starting to question where they are going with that Reply

I hate the new Latina girls, they just scare me, and there was too much of them this season, along with the methheads and the Nazis. Reply

I'm still so salty that they dragged out the riot storyline all season and STILL ended on a cliffhanger. Like I'm over it. I wanna move on Reply

MTE Reply

I liked this season, but one review I read pointed out that it was basically the same exact cliffhanger as last year, which is p lame. Reply

seriously. overall i wish they had wrapped the riot up in like half the season and then pointed to the new direction they're likely heading into with the second half? i don't know. it just felt like too long to be focusing on three damn days. Reply

I was not happy about that either. There's no reason it had to be another cliffhanger. Reply

This season was really good. Intense and super engaging. It reignited by interest in the show. I was pissed for what they did to Poussey, but the way this whole season was dedicated to her memory made it redeemable to me. I teared up multiple times:



1.) When Taystee was like "I can't lose you too!" to Suzanne (Danielle Brooks DESERVES an Emmy nom because she was incredible this season. She really drove the whole thing)

2.) When Gloria confided to Maria about her son (I love both of these characters so much so this scene was just very emotional to me)

3.) When Flaca and Maritza got separated (I'M DEVASTATED, but also intrigued to see what they're gonna be like without one another)

4.) Pretty much anytime Soso/Taystee grieved over Poussey



And probably more times. I realized watching this season that even though this show is messy af I've grown so attached to several of these characters that when they deal with heartache I physically feel it in my body. It's crazy how visceral my reactions are to these fictional characters. I'm not really like this with any other show.



My complaints:

1.) I'm kind of tired of the flashbacks. In the first season or two they were iconic, but now they just feel like useless and don't really contribute much to the narrative.

2.) I don't know what the fuck they're thinking with the Pennsatucky storyline with her going back to her rapist. It's so terrible, and as a show written by so many women, I don't understand why the fuck they would think that was a good idea. It sends a really awful message imo, and I just can't even see where it's leading. It's been 3 seasons of this shit, and I'm over it.

3.) Please please please please get rid of the methheads and the neo-Nazis. They are crusty, unlikable and annoying and are bringing the show down.



Edit: The BEST part of the season though? That fucking striptease mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm that was one of the hottest things I've ever fucking seen.



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:41 pm (UTC) Reply

my only hope with pensatucky/her rapist is that it's being made very clear by boo that it's disgusting, and so i'm hoping they're going to fix it?? idk man but i agree with everything else!!



maybe also get rid of those two other latinas, the ones who fought with the neo-nazis at the end, they're annoying me too and they're fucking awful Reply

I agree. I'm hoping it's there to show that some woman can be involved with their abuser after the fact and that doesn't negate the fact they were abused. I'm hoping it all blows up and shows how awful he is once and for all. I will not be here for any love story. Reply

Yeah I had the same hope last season that it would be handled well because of Boo's comments, but this season it seemed like Boo's comments were really only about how the discovery of the guard would get Pennsatucky into trouble with their fellow inmates (rather than continuing to highlight that he's a rapist). Idk, maybe there just wasn't time for anything deeper though since this season was so intense, focused on the riot, and took place over only a few days Reply

i agree with the flashbacks. sometimes they served a purpose (explain why linda was able to handle stuff pretty well, the piper/alex ones actually connected to their current storyline, the piscatella ones explained how he ended how he was, and though allison's didn't serve a purpose, i didn't mind seeing her's), but most of the other ones just felt shoehorned in. they should just keep flashbacks for if when they'll serve a purpose, but otherwise leave them out Reply

piscatella's wig was so bad in his flashback Reply

why do you love maria? she's unbearable imo and totally betrayed gloria, among millions of other infractions



"I'm kind of tired of the flashbacks. In the first season or two they were iconic, but now they just feel like useless and don't really contribute much to the narrative." literally mte lmao. the ones this season were especially stupid. allison's and frieda's didnt even show how they got into prison so what was the point. THAT'S what made the flashbacks iconic, they were elaborate and told you how that specific character had gotten to prison



Reply

i started crying when flaca and maritza got seperated then when taystee broke down, i was basically hysterical. this show gets a lot of stuff wrong but female friendships are not one of those things. Reply

him and mormon guard could GET. IT. Reply

Yea, some of the flashbacks have no purpose and don't make sense. Like the one where Allison thought it would be a good idea to get a second wife with her husband. I understand that that might be needed in a way, but I felt like that didn't do anything to help her storyline. It was weird. I would have rather wanted a vision of how she got in prison in the first place. Reply

Totally agreed about Pennsatucky & Donuts. They're taking way, WAY too long to say "oh, yeah, but by the way this relationship is totally toxic and awful and it's an example of how we teach women to undervalue themselves and see abuse as love, etc, etc." This season it was just straight-up presented as sweet and affectionate, without nearly enough of Boo or someone else being like "SERIOUSLY?!" Like, when she was 'tried' for helping him escape, the whole rapist part didn't even come up (I guess bc most people don't know it happened). Like...????????? Reply

tbh im kinda glad they're going to get separated. diane guerrero is gorgeous but i dislike her character. i prefer flaca overall.



i like the concept of the flashbacks but i feel like we aren't getting the flashbacks we need. Reply

I agree about the flashbacks. The ones with Red for example weren't needed, and the ones with Allison didn't even show us what she was in prison for. The Piper flashbacks aren't needed though, we've had enough of her history that I really don't feel like we need to see any more of it. Reply

we're still watching, we just finished with the lichfield idol ep i think. or the one right after?



i'm honestly rooting for almost no one, but it's still entertaining. i'm curious to see how it ends. Reply

