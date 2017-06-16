Orange Is the New Black: 8 (5) burning questions after that season finale/discussion post
1) Who, if anyone, survived the S.W.A.T. team’s assault on the pool bunker?
3) If Litchfield is done for, where will the inmates be sent?
4) Which inmates will get extended sentences?
6) How did Frieda build/furnish that bunker without anyone noticing?
8) Will Alex and Piper actually make it to the altar?
Let's discuss this messy ass season. Best and worst moments?
this stunning queen <3
Worst thing about this season? Just as in life, the fucking meth-heads. They got annoying after about 1 episode on the loose.
Biggest surprise this season? I didn't fast forward through any of Piper and Alex's scenes due to annoyance.
she is such a ray of sunshine and so absurdly talented i want everything for her
The actress who plays Gloria was really great too.
I wasn't totally annoyed by Piper either, but I feel like there was a lot less of her so that may have been part of it.
The meth heads drove me nuts after a while. I've never enjoyed watching them at all, but there was just way too much of them this season! It started to feel like we saw more of the meth heads and white supremacists than we saw of Piper, and I know everyone hates Piper but my god I'd happily take Piper back if it meant that we could ditch the meth heads and white supremacists!!!
oh and just gloria in general her acting was absolute phenomenal
Edited at 2017-06-16 06:28 pm (UTC)
flaca and maritza were so cute
and YAS @ queen gloria
There were some low points, but as a whole, I think it was pretty good. Having the entire season take place over 3 days was an interesting narrative experiment.
Like, I almost forgot what he did for a little bit.
and then he has a peeping tom scene and it's disgusting
it's one of worst plots
Edited at 2017-06-16 08:35 pm (UTC)
I'm not even bothering with this season. It seems like I'm not missing anything.
Teasing the Suzanne death was rude, I just kept repeating "no no no no no" in my head.
I definitely wonder where they'll go after this (don't they have at least 2 more seasons that got picked up?) since they already implied everyone is going to max.
easily, the worst part of the season. and that entire slasher prelude was so unnecessary.
Edited at 2017-06-16 09:03 pm (UTC)
the only negatives for me were:
- the methheads. they've been around since s1 and stopped serving any purpose after they were done gassing pennsatucky up. they get so much screentime and are just annoying and not funny. i hope with them 'redeeming' themselves and leanne seeing her mother cares in the end means they're wrapped up and we won't see them next year
- the skinheads/nazis. somehow they were less annoying than the methheads (which just speaks to how annoying the methheads are), but i do not need to be spending so much time with white supremacists, thanks
- just in general, too many of the new characters that came in last season got a lot of screentime, and i don't even know their names??? like the newer latina characters that were watching the guards, i only vaguely know one of their names because i had subtitles on.
- the pennsatucky storyline. i really do not know what they're trying to do there but i just know i hate it. please stop.
other than that, i had a lot of fun this season, and loved what it all led up to. really curious about what next season will bring. but i hope it's a lot more changing up who interacts with who, that was one of my favorite things about the season, seeing new interactions and scene partners. i especially loved seeing piper/taystee interacting again, felt very s1 to me
Edited at 2017-06-16 06:39 pm (UTC)
Long and spoiler heavy comment
1.) When Taystee was like "I can't lose you too!" to Suzanne (Danielle Brooks DESERVES an Emmy nom because she was incredible this season. She really drove the whole thing)
2.) When Gloria confided to Maria about her son (I love both of these characters so much so this scene was just very emotional to me)
3.) When Flaca and Maritza got separated (I'M DEVASTATED, but also intrigued to see what they're gonna be like without one another)
4.) Pretty much anytime Soso/Taystee grieved over Poussey
And probably more times. I realized watching this season that even though this show is messy af I've grown so attached to several of these characters that when they deal with heartache I physically feel it in my body. It's crazy how visceral my reactions are to these fictional characters. I'm not really like this with any other show.
My complaints:
1.) I'm kind of tired of the flashbacks. In the first season or two they were iconic, but now they just feel like useless and don't really contribute much to the narrative.
2.) I don't know what the fuck they're thinking with the Pennsatucky storyline with her going back to her rapist. It's so terrible, and as a show written by so many women, I don't understand why the fuck they would think that was a good idea. It sends a really awful message imo, and I just can't even see where it's leading. It's been 3 seasons of this shit, and I'm over it.
3.) Please please please please get rid of the methheads and the neo-Nazis. They are crusty, unlikable and annoying and are bringing the show down.
Edit: The BEST part of the season though? That fucking striptease mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm that was one of the hottest things I've ever fucking seen.
Edited at 2017-06-16 06:41 pm (UTC)
maybe also get rid of those two other latinas, the ones who fought with the neo-nazis at the end, they're annoying me too and they're fucking awful
I agree. I'm hoping it's there to show that some woman can be involved with their abuser after the fact and that doesn't negate the fact they were abused. I'm hoping it all blows up and shows how awful he is once and for all. I will not be here for any love story.
"I'm kind of tired of the flashbacks. In the first season or two they were iconic, but now they just feel like useless and don't really contribute much to the narrative." literally mte lmao. the ones this season were especially stupid. allison's and frieda's didnt even show how they got into prison so what was the point. THAT'S what made the flashbacks iconic, they were elaborate and told you how that specific character had gotten to prison
i like the concept of the flashbacks but i feel like we aren't getting the flashbacks we need.
i'm honestly rooting for almost no one, but it's still entertaining. i'm curious to see how it ends.