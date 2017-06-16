Dascha Polanco was pressured to hide her Afro-Latina features to score roles

Who is she indirectly shading here bc America Ferrarra is a pretty famous Latina and she's not the stick thin figure she's talking about, but she's not Afro Latina either, as far as I know, so I'm not sure she's talking about her either? Is she talking about Zoe Saldana?

Anyway, I don't exactly agree with what she's saying but she isn't lying about some things either. Reply

Jenny from the block is my guess. Reply

Oh shit I didn't read the whole article, she actually went for her? Reply

Yeah that was my thought too. She played an Italian in The Wedding Planner. Reply

Maybe Selena?



There's not a very large pool of "succeessful latinas" as is. The top actresses I can think of are Zoe, Gina, Salma, and Michelle Rodriguez... none of whom look white imo Reply

Jessica Alba? Reply

Cameron Diaz Reply

Bella Thorne. Reply

Joanna Garcia? Not super famous but playing Reba's daughter in Reba Reply

She isn't wrong. Hollywhite wants Latinx who look Italian and Italians to play Latinx.



Unless they're fucking with Saldana who drank the yt kool-aid a long time and needs to be banished like the demon she is.



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:26 pm (UTC)

Remember that time she traded in her kitten cause it got too old? And didn't she beat a teenager up? Reply

Well that's one way of saying this topic isn't important to you. Reply

I went to upvote this 💀 Reply

It says nothing of the sort. If Piers Morgan said something good, I'd bring up his past horrible shit too.



If JuanBomb said something profound, I'd bring up the fact he buried a kitten alive. Your past misdeeds are not forgiven because you say something agreeable.



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:57 pm (UTC)

Wasn't the latter bc the girl was talking to her boyfriend or something? The whole thing was so embarrassing. Reply

she's a terrible actress & the only thing she excels at is animal abuse. Reply

"Not every Latina can play an white woman like JLo" - oh, wow! She went there. Reply

When has she even played a white woman? Reply

The wedding planner is the first movie that comes 2 mind Reply

Sorry but I'm not about to visit her IMDB page for free rn. Reply

Wasn't she white in Enough? Reply

sometimes JLo plays characters that dont have latin sounding names so maybe Dascha thinks that means they are white by default? Reply

Lol I thought she said that in the article, I read it three times and I'm like where is it??? Reply

JLo isn't really passing though... Reply

jennifer doesn't look white so wtf Reply

I agree with her on some parts but on other parts it rubs me the wrong way. Just because someone doesn't always "look" latino doesn't mean they aren't or that they're "fake" latinos. People here enjoy erasing Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Lauren Jauregui's latino roots always because they're lighter or because they straight up dislike them and that will always bug me especially because they're all proud of being Mexican and Cuban. Reply

I hate when people start to apply US centric views of race to latin-americans, we don't work like that, or when some people forget most of us are mestizos (native/european) because some of us look white, it's annoying, specially when you point them that out and they still get it wrong.



Like I don't like KKKamila but people don't have to erase her heritage and say ignorant shit about her just because they don't like her, and there are tons of reasons to dislike her but people can drag her without being ignorant about it. Reply

People just can't grasp the fact that some of us look different than others but that doesn't mean we aren't latinos. Dascha is latina and so are girls like Bella Thorne. I hate talking about it on here because people are beyond dense about it when it's not a difficult concept to grasp. It's like you said below, there is no such thing as a latina look because latin-americans/latinos are not a race. Reply

"I hate when people start to apply US centric views of race to latin-americans, we don't work like that"



exactly. and I'm out. Reply

it makes my blood boil everytime. like people in this post already trying to erase jlo's background bc they dislike her Reply

idk if i would have said used her wording but she's right about hw liking racially ambiguous latinos. latino enough for the latin market but white enough for the us market thats their logic Reply

She must hate Xtina Aguilera and Shrimp Diaz. Reply

they’re super thin and you really can’t tell if she’s Latina or not."



I get her frustration but I'm not here for her calling out someone for not "looking Latina"



There are the lightskins that can get passed off as playing a non latina white woman and its unfortunate. Reply

Her daughter looks just like her and it was cute they used her for the Daya flashback scene. Reply

OMG,

thanks for the info

this casting was A+, her daughter looks just like her Reply

lol shit, I didn't realise that, I thought that they just got miraculously lucky with the casting Reply

I'm like okay that girl really looks like her omg Reply

they’re super thin and you really can’t tell if she’s Latina or not

What? Who is she talking about? Because apart from the white Latinas like Cameron Diaz or Bella Thorne, we can tell that actresses like Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, etc. are Latinas.



But I'm sure she's right about Hollywood's racism. Always. Reply

I didn't know Bella Thorne was Latina?!?! Reply

Her dad was Cuban. Reply

Shes Cuban I think Reply

What's looking latina ? Reply

I think the US has a standard of "acceptable" Latino like they do for other minorities. You can be Latino, but not too Latino. The light skin, blonde, brunette type is fine, but start acknowledging other types of Latino and people lose their minds.



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:47 pm (UTC)

Lmao I'm Afro Brazilian and people here in the US just don't understand what that is, so I get the racial ambiguous label a lot but to them slavery only happened in the US. Reply

I remember the olympics, people acting surprised with the part on the cerimony about the slaves. Reply

Parent

Colorism is alive and well especially in Hollywood but anytime you bring it up ppl wanna get obtuse af about it Reply

Yup. I'm Afro-Cuban and people in the US can't seem to understand the concept of a Afro Latino. If you don't fit that mold of being light skinned and having a certain look they can't comprehend your existence they don't know where to put you. Reply

"When I look at all these articles, these magazines, I don’t see Latinos. They’re Black or white. I don’t see a Latina in it. Or just one Latina."



I don't understand this part at all.



Also there is not a latina look because latin-americans/latinos are not a race, most of us are mixed and there are latinos/latin-americans of every race and background, when will people understand that? I don't "look" latina, I'm white passing but I'm colombian, my mom is colombian, my dad is colombian and that makes me latin-american, nothing else.







Reply

See, that's one of the reasons why a lot of people around me hate the word latina. It's too US centric and a lot of Americans are dumb when it comes to other countries views on race Reply

Lol its funny how people think that bc im technically half ~~white~~ bc my dad is white american but to americans i just look "100%" brown latino..i dont even like to say im half white bc it makes no sense bc latino doesnt describe race. Reply

lol, i look white but people look at my mom and my brother and they think I'm adopted (and I'm not, and is annoying as hell people think that but whatever) so yeah, I just say mestizo because that's what I am, I just wish people, specially gringos wouldn't apply their US centric views on race on us and start to dictate what is or isn't latino, because it's clear they have no idea what they are talking about lol Reply

Parent

you can make a point about lack of representation for Afro-Latinos without saying some people "don't look Latino". there isn't one way to look Latino Reply

