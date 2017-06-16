Dascha Polanco was pressured to hide her Afro-Latina features to score roles
“We have to be 'Fake Latinas'. And here’s the thing about ‘Fake Latinas', when you look at Latinas who are succeeding in Hollywood ... they’re super thin and you really can’t tell if she’s Latina or not."
"My Afro-Latina, you can see it in me."
"I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. ‘Oh my God, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair. If only I was skinny. Oh my God, if I was a size 0, I know I would get more work. I could play an Italian right now! This is why you’re not getting a job.’"
"For my features to not be accepted as something that can be represented in a film or in such a way that it’s ‘acceptable,’ it’s offensive."
"When I look at all these articles, these magazines, I don’t see Latinos. They’re Black or white. I don’t see a Latina in it. Or just one Latina."
Anyway, I don't exactly agree with what she's saying but she isn't lying about some things either.
There's not a very large pool of "succeessful latinas" as is. The top actresses I can think of are Zoe, Gina, Salma, and Michelle Rodriguez... none of whom look white imo
Unless they're fucking with Saldana who drank the yt kool-aid a long time and needs to be banished like the demon she is.
If JuanBomb said something profound, I'd bring up the fact he buried a kitten alive. Your past misdeeds are not forgiven because you say something agreeable.
Like I don't like KKKamila but people don't have to erase her heritage and say ignorant shit about her just because they don't like her, and there are tons of reasons to dislike her but people can drag her without being ignorant about it.
I get her frustration but I'm not here for her calling out someone for not "looking Latina"
There are the lightskins that can get passed off as playing a non latina white woman and its unfortunate.
this casting was A+, her daughter looks just like her
What? Who is she talking about? Because apart from the white Latinas like Cameron Diaz or Bella Thorne, we can tell that actresses like Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, etc. are Latinas.
But I'm sure she's right about Hollywood's racism. Always.
I don't understand this part at all.
Also there is not a latina look because latin-americans/latinos are not a race, most of us are mixed and there are latinos/latin-americans of every race and background, when will people understand that? I don't "look" latina, I'm white passing but I'm colombian, my mom is colombian, my dad is colombian and that makes me latin-american, nothing else.