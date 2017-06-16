Dascha Polanco was pressured to hide her Afro-Latina features to score roles




“We have to be 'Fake Latinas'. And here’s the thing about ‘Fake Latinas', when you look at Latinas who are succeeding in Hollywood ... they’re super thin and you really can’t tell if she’s Latina or not."

"My Afro-Latina, you can see it in me."

"I was growing up and not thinking that I was good enough. ‘Oh my God, if only I had lighter eyes. If only I had lighter hair. If only I was skinny. Oh my God, if I was a size 0, I know I would get more work. I could play an Italian right now! This is why you’re not getting a job.’"

"For my features to not be accepted as something that can be represented in a film or in such a way that it’s ‘acceptable,’ it’s offensive."

"When I look at all these articles, these magazines, I don’t see Latinos. They’re Black or white. I don’t see a Latina in it. Or just one Latina."

