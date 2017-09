SHANIA TWAIN on the Today Show - performs LATGG, NEW UNHEARD SONG!! & two classics! + interview

made an appearance on the Today Show at 10am EST this morning and gave a brief interview, played some games, and sang her newly released single! She also sang two of her most well known classics:, andBUT THE BIGGEST NEWS -- is that she sang a😉!) The never before heard song is titledand it'sperforms her never before and completely unheard and NEW song off her new album, "NOW"; said new song is titled. IT'S CATCHY, AMAZING, AND SHE SOUNDS SO PERFECT LIVE- despite her vocal struggles! this song imo is SO. MUCH. BETTER. than LATGG. it should've been released as the single instead of LATGG, in my opinion.

Shania Twain - Swinging With My Eyes Closed from Anya on Vimeo.

"Swinging With My Eyes Closed" should have been her newly released single, imo. ONTD and Shania fans, how do you feel about her new song?

tweeting and showing the crowd before her appearance on the Today Show! on new music and how it helped her rediscover herself after her heartbreak. sings her classic hit, sings another classic, performs her newly released single, ALSO DID A FACEBOOK LIVE Q&A! REMEMBER, her new album is OUT SEPTEMBER 29TH, AND IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER! her first album in 15 years!