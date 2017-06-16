SHANIA TWAIN on the Today Show - performs LATGG, NEW UNHEARD SONG!! & two classics! + interview

AM I FUCKING EARLY?! Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAAAAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG WAIT YALL LEMME FIX MY FUCK UP AND POST THE RIGHT SONG BEFORE THE CUT



IF YOUTUBE WILL STOP FUCKIN DELETING IT



I MIGHT HAVE TO USE SOMEONE ELSES SHITTY AUDIO FOR IT Reply

Thread

Link

Wonderful job getting those uploaded. I'm ready for dance mixes already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and i uploaded every single one of these myself lmfaoooooo. BUT YOUTUBE KEEPS DELETING MY SWINGING WITH MY EYES CLOSED VIDEO AND IM PISSSED



HOW DO I BYPASS YOUTUBE COPYRIGHT. SO THEY'RE FINE W EVERY OTHER SONG BUT THAT ONE?!?!?! TF Reply

Thread

Link

just post it to streamable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BUT YOU CAN'T EMBED. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm living for that guy's sign in green! Reply

Thread

Link

SWINGING WITH MY EYES CLOSED IS LITERAL FUCKING PERFECTION



SO MUCH BETTER THAN LIFE'S ABOUT TO GET GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

OKAY I FIXED IT



IT'S NOT MY HD VID BUT IT'LL DO. YAALLLLLLL SWINGING WITH MY EYES CLOSED IS SOOOO FUCKING GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HER VOICE IS ON POINT.



GO ONE OF MY CANADIAN QUEENS! Reply

Thread

Link

AM I THE ONLY HERE FOR SHANIA PARTY? WHAT IS THIS? Reply

Thread

Link

LAST NIGHT MY SHANIA PARTY POST HAD OVER 200 COMMENTS



THERE ARE MORE OF US



BUT FOR RIGHT NOW YES LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stan ha op



her new song is snatching my wig she got me fucked up. what a legend. Reply

Thread

Link

life's about to get good is legit my fuckin "feeling super depressed so i need something to make me feel better" jam. but swinging with my eyes closed is like a FUCKING JAM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to listen to it in the Caribbean while an oiled up man feeds me and rubs my back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lowkey her voice was so messed up after the shit she went through, but it's back and so good imo. like her singing those classics live omfg she sounds so good



i'm also biased though



bye Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still not used to thin Al Roker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen. i could never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she also wrote "swinging with my eyes closed" at a baseball game lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just listened to her new single and my foot is tappin'! Can Shania bring back hooded leopard catsuits? Reply

Thread

Link

SHE IS SIS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the gloves! She gave us a peak on the single cover! I'm sure it's faux tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 <3 for this mood elevating post and OP Reply

Thread

Link

omg <333333333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link