SHANIA TWAIN on the Today Show - performs LATGG, NEW UNHEARD SONG!! & two classics! + interview
made an appearance on the Today Show at 10am EST this morning and gave a brief interview, played some games, and sang her newly released single ! She also sang two of her most well known classics: Man! I Feel Like a Woman, and That Don't Impress Me Much.
BUT THE BIGGEST NEWS - *drum roll please* - is that she sang a NEW AND COMPLETELY UNHEARD song off her new album, "NOW", (out Septebmer 29th! and available for pre-order "now"😉!) The never before heard song is titled and it's AMAZING.
I'M PUTTING THIS ABOVE THE CUT BECAUSE IT'S JUST. THAT. GOOD. performs her never before and completely unheard and NEW song off her new album, "NOW"; said new song is titled Swinging With My Eyes Closed. IT'S CATCHY, AMAZING, AND SHE SOUNDS SO PERFECT LIVE- despite her vocal struggles! this song imo is SO. MUCH. BETTER. than LATGG. it should've been released as the single instead of LATGG, in my opinion.
tweeting and showing the crowd before her appearance on the Today Show!
on new music and how it helped her rediscover herself after her heartbreak.
sings her classic hit, That Don't Impress Me Much.
sings another classic, Man! I Feel Like a Woman.
performs her newly released single, Life's About to Get Good:
ALSO DID A FACEBOOK LIVE Q&A! I missed it because I don't have FB, but for those that do, go and watch it! AND REPORT BACK PLS.
ONTD and Shania fans, how do you feel about her new song, "Swinging With My Eyes Closed"? a lot of you were /meh/ in my last post re: Life's About to Get Good, but personally I feel SWMEC is so much better and really shows what her new sound is all about. Swinging With My Eyes Closed should have been her newly released single, imo.
REMEMBER, IS OUT SEPTEMBER 29TH, AND IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER! her first album in 15yrs years! love yourself and pre-order it. or don't ever talk to me again tbqh.
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
I can't belive the effort I just went through to upload every single one of these live performances so that I could embed them lmfao. DEDICATION. KEEPING THAT SHANIA PR UP TO SCHEDULE.
BUT THE BIGGEST NEWS - *drum roll please* - is that she sang a NEW AND COMPLETELY UNHEARD song off her new album, "NOW", (out Septebmer 29th! and available for pre-order "now"😉!) The never before heard song is titled and it's AMAZING.
I'M PUTTING THIS ABOVE THE CUT BECAUSE IT'S JUST. THAT. GOOD. performs her never before and completely unheard and NEW song off her new album, "NOW"; said new song is titled Swinging With My Eyes Closed. IT'S CATCHY, AMAZING, AND SHE SOUNDS SO PERFECT LIVE- despite her vocal struggles! this song imo is SO. MUCH. BETTER. than LATGG. it should've been released as the single instead of LATGG, in my opinion.
Shania Twain - Swinging With My Eyes Closed from Anya on Vimeo.
tweeting and showing the crowd before her appearance on the Today Show!
💙 @todayshow #ShaniaTODAY #ShaniaNOW pic.twitter.com/0Un39XlgeM— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 16, 2017
on new music and how it helped her rediscover herself after her heartbreak.
sings her classic hit, That Don't Impress Me Much.
sings another classic, Man! I Feel Like a Woman.
performs her newly released single, Life's About to Get Good:
ALSO DID A FACEBOOK LIVE Q&A! I missed it because I don't have FB, but for those that do, go and watch it! AND REPORT BACK PLS.
Thank you @TODAYshow, I had a blast ❤️Join me on Facebook at 10am ET for a live Q&A pic.twitter.com/HjmqCdhDQl— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 16, 2017
ONTD and Shania fans, how do you feel about her new song, "Swinging With My Eyes Closed"? a lot of you were /meh/ in my last post re: Life's About to Get Good, but personally I feel SWMEC is so much better and really shows what her new sound is all about. Swinging With My Eyes Closed should have been her newly released single, imo.
REMEMBER, IS OUT SEPTEMBER 29TH, AND IS AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER! her first album in 15yrs years! love yourself and pre-order it. or don't ever talk to me again tbqh.
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
I can't belive the effort I just went through to upload every single one of these live performances so that I could embed them lmfao. DEDICATION. KEEPING THAT SHANIA PR UP TO SCHEDULE.
IF YOUTUBE WILL STOP FUCKIN DELETING IT
I MIGHT HAVE TO USE SOMEONE ELSES SHITTY AUDIO FOR IT
HOW DO I BYPASS YOUTUBE COPYRIGHT. SO THEY'RE FINE W EVERY OTHER SONG BUT THAT ONE?!?!?! TF
SO MUCH BETTER THAN LIFE'S ABOUT TO GET GOOD
IT'S NOT MY HD VID BUT IT'LL DO. YAALLLLLLL SWINGING WITH MY EYES CLOSED IS SOOOO FUCKING GOOD
GO ONE OF MY CANADIAN QUEENS!
THERE ARE MORE OF US
BUT FOR RIGHT NOW YES LMFAO
her new song is snatching my wig she got me fucked up. what a legend.
i'm also biased though
bye
can you embed from vimeo????? GOD MY STRUGGLE
ANYWAY ENJOY THE SHANIA YOU GUYS