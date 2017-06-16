ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, June 15, 2017:
FOOD TIME
I made a smoothie with mangoes and bananas then had coffee.
I'm in the process of clearing out all leftovers in my fridge. It's almost clean of leftovers. YAY!
Disappointing
happy friday everyone!
I miss Pandora though.
lmao back when I worked in media buying I was always like "why tf are we spending money on Pandora ads, who tf even uses Pandora" every time a client wanted us to run ads there haha.
Pandora is so dumb because they only reason I started looking for other radio apps was when they put a limit on music listening and I discovered Spotify, dumbasses.
What is your absolute favorite book that you would want to give to your niece/nephew and why? What is the importance of this book to you?
When I did it, I went more older and got them Charlotte's Web
it taught me a lot about life, loneliness, acceptance and imagination. i identified with it really strongly with a kid and it still informs me and my way of thinking about things now
i'll probably get a "we'll eat you up, we love you so" tattoo at some point.
i just love the book bc i think it was about the power of imagination and making up stories. plus it's diverse af esp for a story that was written in the 1960s. a group of 6 core kids, and only 2 are white.
that said, it gets somewhat dark for a kid's book seemingly out of nowhere, i tried describing the plot to a friend and at a couple of points she went "wtf" lmao.
So far as books for younger-ish children go, I have really fond memories of my parents reading Charlotte's Web to me as a kid. It's got a lot of good lessons about compassion, friendship, self-worth, etc. but isn't overly saccharine.
Matilda is another good one I liked when I was really little. And the Little House on the Prairie books too.
https://www.amazon.com/Great-Kapok-T
https://www.amazon.com/Linnea-Monets-Ga
the whole idea that ferdinand just wanted to hang around and smell flowers just seemed so cool to me. society already had an idea of what he should be, and he didnt bow to it.
I loved both as a kid and I think they're both just amazing books on friendship and the like.
I loaned my nephew my copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets a few months ago. I think I'm just gonna let him keep it lol, he's really into the series now, and it's something fun for us to talk about together. Last I checked, he was reading GoF and thinking Professor Moody was just the greatest guy ever.
How are you bb? Anything fun planned for the weekend?
i'm good! not really - heading to my parents' for father's day. you?
i've honestly never heard of the denomination. but it looks like they're pretty cool for a church.
it was! :D
Other than thetake, coolspotters, wornontv, does anyone know of any sites that ID clothes on movies/shows? I know of wearwhatyouwatch, but that’s more of a ‘what would this character wear?’ site.
other ontders from here and i probably have some mutuals somewhere