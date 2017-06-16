ONTD Roundup





I want a fresh start but I can't even bring myself to clear out my Spotify music and get new music. Reply

What did you eat?



I made a smoothie with mangoes and bananas then had coffee.



I'm in the process of clearing out all leftovers in my fridge. It's almost clean of leftovers. YAY! Reply

2 donuts Reply

What kind of donuts? Reply

I had 2 eggos Reply

a big, thick, dense avocado tbh Reply

I never have breakfast. Spicy shrimp tacos for lunch. Making teriyaki pork stir fry for dinner later Reply

Gonna go out for brunch now so I just had some yogurt with peaches and a latte. Reply

Margherita pizza that was just a regular cheese pizza with tomatoes on top.



Disappointing Reply

Leftover pizza Reply

So far I've only had a peanut butter and banana smoothie. Reply

i had black cherry yoghurt w/pie pieces and raisins Reply

I brought lunch but I'm craving lumpia ;_; Reply

i made a sushi burger :) light dinner and then -hopefully- studying Reply

today i've had peanut butter on toast and some raspberries plus 2x sugar free red bull and 2x cold brew coffee Reply

I had some cheese (fyi trader joe's provalone tastes like swiss cheese for some reason?) Reply

green juice and a bagel Reply

I went to Einstein Bros and got a bagel sandwich bc there are no real bagel places here but I wanted a bagel sandwich anyway. Very excited for my NYC trip next month. Reply

lentil curry soup Reply

I ate a couple pieces of cheese and some coffee for breakfast. I think I'm gonna get pho for lunch. Or maybe Arbys.... Reply

Fruit salad Reply

homemade chia pudding with applesauce. it's my absolute favorite breakfast food ever. Reply

I had a breakfast wrap with eggs, pepper jack, avocado, onions and tomatoes Reply

raisin bran, baby! Reply

breakfast was crackers and hummus. lunch right now is salad. Reply

It's gonna be 111 degrees next week, screw you socal. Reply

Time to buy popsicle molds and start making those for the summer. Reply

Ugh, this next week is gonna suck for those of us up north as well :( Reply

when you have a shit ton to do at work but you just don't give a fuck Reply

That's crazy coordination Reply

Werk Reply

Happy birthday to one of my favorite albums ever!

iconic album. <3 Reply

Yas Reply

do you use pandora or spotify? i use both. Reply

Neither. I haven't made it to music streaming yet. Reply

Spotify. We don't get pandora in Canada :( Reply

just use a vpn blocker and change your location. when i was in sweden i changed countries so it would play Reply

no. i don't do music streaming? i just listen to what i already own Reply

Spotify



I miss Pandora though. Reply

spotify, pandora never gives me what i want Reply

Spotify & Apple Music Reply

Also both. Reply

Spotify. I never looked at panora again after I found it. Reply

Spotify, all day everyday. Reply

Spotify all day every day!



lmao back when I worked in media buying I was always like "why tf are we spending money on Pandora ads, who tf even uses Pandora" every time a client wanted us to run ads there haha. Reply

spotify, hands down Reply

i use spotify. i introduced my mum to spotify last week and we spend the whole day listening to music from her youth. she's hooked now lol Reply

I switched from Pandora to Spotify years ago, and never looked back. Reply

spotify. i've discovered so much new music since i got premium. Reply

spotify. never tried pandora Reply

spotify. i dropped pandora about i found spotify and realized it let me play the song i want at that time. instead of a song that is similar to the song i searched. Reply

I used to be a Pandora fanboy until I discovered Spotify, I never went back.



Pandora is so dumb because they only reason I started looking for other radio apps was when they put a limit on music listening and I discovered Spotify, dumbasses. Reply

i like pandora because when i use spotify radio i just get a few artists and pandora is more diverse, hardly repeats Reply

Google Play Music. Reply

spotify! pandora isn't bad but you can't listen on the subway, so spotify is key because of the offline option Reply

My sister in law is asking everybody to bring one book and write an inscription in it for the baby for the baby shower.



What is your absolute favorite book that you would want to give to your niece/nephew and why? What is the importance of this book to you? Reply

I love that idea for a baby shower. I feel like this is a popular choice but the velveteen rabbit was my fave growing up, or goodnight moon. Reply

Does it have to be a baby/kid book? Can it be for when the kid is older? Reply

It does NOT have to be a baby book. I'm gifting a book that is kind of obscure and would be more for when she's 8/9 but it was a favorite of mine. Reply

princess furball! idk why i love it, i just do. it was one of my favourite books growing up and it still is very close to my heart Reply

The idea is really cute. Until you realize they'll end up with doubles or triples of the same book



When I did it, I went more older and got them Charlotte's Web Reply

Baby's first bible. There's a specific version that was really popular that's coming to mind. I remember reading that thing when I was old enough over and over. Also the three little pigs. That was one of my favorites and it teaches a great life lesson. Reply

Peter Pan-- the original one. I got it as a kid and my dad read it to me every night. The irony being that my mom always said he had "peter pan syndrome," which I guess is true. Anyways, I loved Wendy; I ended up playing her in our second grade production. I was cast by the very professional method of pulling her characters name out of a bowl. It was fate though. Reply

where the wild things are



it taught me a lot about life, loneliness, acceptance and imagination. i identified with it really strongly with a kid and it still informs me and my way of thinking about things now



i'll probably get a "we'll eat you up, we love you so" tattoo at some point. Reply

or le petit prince Reply

Anything but a baby-specific Bible Reply

I love There's a Monster at the End of This Book for little kids bc it was my favorite book when I was a small child. Much suspense! Reply

fahrenheit 451 was rly eye opening for me as a tween Reply

where the sidewalk ends. i used to read it with my sister, so it would be a great gift for my niece. she has our old copy though... Reply

The Egypt Game, tho that's a middle-grade novel so I'm going to wait until my niece is a lot older since she's only turning 3 in july.



i just love the book bc i think it was about the power of imagination and making up stories. plus it's diverse af esp for a story that was written in the 1960s. a group of 6 core kids, and only 2 are white.



that said, it gets somewhat dark for a kid's book seemingly out of nowhere, i tried describing the plot to a friend and at a couple of points she went "wtf" lmao. Reply

That's a wonderful idea for a baby shower, I might have to steal it when/if I ever have kids.



So far as books for younger-ish children go, I have really fond memories of my parents reading Charlotte's Web to me as a kid. It's got a lot of good lessons about compassion, friendship, self-worth, etc. but isn't overly saccharine.



Matilda is another good one I liked when I was really little. And the Little House on the Prairie books too. Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Great-Kapok-T ree-Amazon-Forest/dp/0152026142 The Great Kapok Tree by Lynne Cherry was my FAVORITE as a kid. Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Linnea-Monets-Ga rden-Cristina-Bjork/dp/9129583144

OHHH! Linnea in Monet's Garden by Cristina Bjork was another I loved. Reply

For baby showers I usually bring a Robert Munsch treasury book. Personally, I think it's pretty impossible to grow out of Robert Munsch. Reply

The Railway Children. Children's book, published in the UK in 1906. It's about these three siblings that have to move away to the countryside after their father is accused of spying. They live near a railway, hence the name. It's been years since I last read it, but I've always loved it. Reply

the whole idea that ferdinand just wanted to hang around and smell flowers just seemed so cool to me. society already had an idea of what he should be, and he didnt bow to it. the whole idea that ferdinand just wanted to hang around and smell flowers just seemed so cool to me. society already had an idea of what he should be, and he didnt bow to it. Reply

I always give Roberto the Insect Architect because I'm in architecture and my husband is an architect. I gave it to him when he graduated college. Reply

Parent

Either Judy Blume's Just As Long As We Are Together or Lois Lowry's Number the Stars



I loved both as a kid and I think they're both just amazing books on friendship and the like. Reply

Aw, I went to a baby shower last week where they did the same thing. I didn't know baby book showers were becoming a thing, but I like the trend.



I loaned my nephew my copy of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets a few months ago. I think I'm just gonna let him keep it lol, he's really into the series now, and it's something fun for us to talk about together. Last I checked, he was reading GoF and thinking Professor Moody was just the greatest guy ever. Reply

i like lorde's new album way more than i thought i would considering i didn't like green light! the lyrics to liability are too real lol Reply

I relate to Liability a little too much. Reply

Oh thanks, you reminded me that I wanted to listen to her album and now I have something to do for the rest of the afternoon! lol I love Green Light tbh, but I think it's mainly because of spin class hahah



How are you bb? Anything fun planned for the weekend? Reply

yay! it seems like a good spin song :)



i'm good! not really - heading to my parents' for father's day. you? Reply

Parent

i just looked up the lyrics and now i need to check out this album lol Reply

I really like spirituality. Haven't picked a church to specify denomination and start going to yet, but I'm really enjoying reading the Bible and getting more spiritual. Reply

That's nice. I don't go to church very often but the one I go to is really big on LGBT equality and is open and supportive of everyone. Reply

My mother wants to go to this Methodist one she works at. The pastor is a lesbian and her and her wife are really big in the church. Plus it's a small church. I would have to convert from baptist to Methodist though. Not sure what the specifics are of Methodist Reply

Careful not to get swept in to the kind of Christianity that likes to shame and discriminate against others plskthnx Reply

Parent

i kind of envy people who have blind faith in god. i used to be that way. it's very comforting. i was raised catholic but i consider myself agnostic now. we never read the bible though Reply

my friends go to a unity church, and i'm not religious, but their message is really nice and i want to check it out with them one sunday. Reply

There's a Unitarian church in my area that I've gone to. It's very open and welcoming to everyone. LGBT friendly it's a really warm environment to be in. Reply

i'm not religious, but there's a church in town with a permanent rainbow flag and black lives matters banner hanging over the front entrance i always thought was nice. it's a unitarian universalist church.



i've honestly never heard of the denomination. but it looks like they're pretty cool for a church. Reply

Parent

thanks for everyone's tips the other day. i've never rescued a kitten before, she's more puppy-like than i thought, very affectionate and playful, and coming when she's called already. i hope she doesn't grow out of being so sweet and cuddly lol. Reply

Movie poll for tonight's FFAF movie! https://goo.gl/MVX2iG Reply

i made a sushi burger! Reply

that sounds delicious Reply

I asked on the RoundUp really late yesterday, so maybe this time I can get some links. Please and thanks <3



Other than thetake, coolspotters, wornontv, does anyone know of any sites that ID clothes on movies/shows? I know of wearwhatyouwatch, but that’s more of a ‘what would this character wear?’ site. Reply

i s2g everyone in this state (MA) knows each other and it freaks me out!!!

other ontders from here and i probably have some mutuals somewhere Reply

