i absolutely love him! ...and yes i saw him live, in Budapest! :) Reply

Thread

Link

that's so cool! i really would like to see him live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooooh, i gotta listen. i recently revisited wanted on voyage and still love it. breakaway and drawing board were my favorites. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought he was cute/funny on my dad wrote a porno last week Reply

Thread

Link

I love that song, but I have to admit I assumed he was black... Reply

Thread

Link

i did at first, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bff loves him. He hasn't really caught on with me yet, idk why. This song is okay.



Is that him in the video, bc if so, he looks way younger than he sounds. Reply

Thread

Link

yup that's him. he really does sound older. which reminds me of this video bc ian mckellen lipsyncs to his song there and it shows how his voice would suit an older man lol.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so cute! how haven't i seen this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

husband <3 love it, lemme bop Reply

Thread

Link