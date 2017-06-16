Mako

'Game of Thrones' author 'trying' to deliver next book



After a fan complained that George R.R. Martin was posting more about editing 'Wild Cards' than updates on 'The Winds of Winter' on his livejournal, GRRM responded with "I do post about Ice & Fire and Game of Thrones whenever there is actual news to report. Do you really want or need weekly WoW posts all saying, 'Still working on it, not done yet?' You say, 'Give us something,' but it seems to me I have... a number of sample chapters have been posted on my website, and I've read more of them at cons. It's never enough. Okay, fair 'nuff, the only thing I can give that will satisfy is the finished book, and that's what I'm trying to deliver."

He also expressed annoyance with people suggesting that he will die before finishing the books with "I don't see speculation about the possibility of my death as any sort of compliment, no. My own hope is to live another thirty years and write thirty more books."

