'Game of Thrones' author 'trying' to deliver next book

I've only read the first three books but I'm planning on reading the rest soon.

He works on too many projects at the same time, so WoW isn't gonna happen anytime soon unless he drops everything else. Reply

Thread

Link

wait, he wants to write 30 books in 30 years but how long has this one taken him? or does he have another, shorter series? Reply

Thread

Link

He's able to write novellas fairly quickly, he's done quite a few ASOIAF side prequels during the course of the series (which is starting to get annoying). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op is a racist, do not engage Reply

Thread

Link

Too late, you're engaged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

^this user is a racist, do not engage Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He thinks he's writing 30 more books? Sorry George but you're not living another 180 years. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes

just go to a cabin misery style and fucking finish them MAN.



hahaha I don't care Reply

Thread

Link

Two reminders:



1. He has about three and a half months to finish TWOW if he wants it to come out in 2017.



2. He types with one finger. Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't he also only write when he's at home in New Mexico? Like I hear he doesn't write when he's on the road. And he still seems to have events planned. Not as many as last year, but he still travels



Not that I want him to chain himself to his writing desk. I'm in that ambivalent stage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. He tried to write while traveling years ago, but he never got any work done so he doesn't bother anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I couldn't BELIEVE that second point when I heard. I'd still like to think he was trolling. Otherwise...



I wonder if anyone has sent him Mavis Beacon typing software yet as a fan mail. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Boyfriend, 30 books in 30 years is not something to brag about. You are already behind schedule for that shit. Just hire a ghost writer and/or stop writing about the dumb extraneous characters you keep introducing. Reply

Thread

Link

My own hope is to live another thirty years and write thirty more books.



lol @ his trolling ass Reply

Thread

Link

Most of those sample chapters were just cut chapters from adwd tho Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't think people still cared about this now that the show has surpassed the books. Reply

Thread

Link

The show is still a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is but so are those long dry books tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ew @ you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was excited as I don't watch the show but I said I wouldn't even read four (?) Until this one had a firm release date and that was....five years ago?



I've forgotten most of it and don't care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I forgot all about these books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would eventually like the read the books. There are characters there not represented on the show and I know that we won't get as many details from the show overall. That's the nature of adaptation so I don't think that's a failing of the show or anything but I still would ideally like to see how it ends for someone like Arianne. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I care unfortunately lol, there are a lot of people and plot lines in the books that haven't made it to the show that GRRM made me care about. I wish he had just cut out half of the characters and written about them later or something smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People clearly care lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

D&D's yearly fanfic leaves a lot out, and changes a lot though. Why assume people don't care about those plots? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol nah. time and high cholesterol are coming for ya bitch



Edited at 2017-06-16 05:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol he ain't releasing shit this year

Reply

Thread

Link

Do you really want or need weekly WoW posts all saying, 'Still working on it, not done yet?'



I actually think his fans would like that lol maybe just stop updating on livejournal at all. I dont think he wants to finish that much.



Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's the fact that he keeps rubbing his other projects on people's (well our) faces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is to say IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You not getting that book lol Reply

Thread

Link