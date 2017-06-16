Emmy Rossum Says a Director Once Wanted to See If She Was Too 'Fat' for a Role




Rossum is opening up about an experience with sexual harassment that occurred only a year ago.

"My agent called me and was like, 'I'm so embarrassed to make this call, but there's a big movie and they're going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There's no audition. That's all you have to do.'"

"He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question. And I actually had this moment like, 'Well, how good is the part?' For a second, I was like, 'Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.'"

"Not naked in the movie,". "'We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is.' Are you fucking kidding me? Last time I checked, I'm not a fucking model."

Rossum wouldn't divulge the name of the director or the film she was auditioning for.


source
