Emmy Rossum Says a Director Once Wanted to See If She Was Too 'Fat' for a Role

Straight men are fucking disgusting.

They've had the luxury of this behaviour being absolutely acceptable for so long. Not only that but in having it they've completely controlled the depiction of women and the cultural impact on what they're expected to be. Idk I hope this makes sense but it's something I think about a lot and as I get older I'm painfully aware that I'll become the bitter, jealous older woman if I complain about it.

Ugh for real

ita bb

Only straight men?

they really are the worst

i can only assume this was michael bay for transformers

MTE

I would like to think Emmy would never audition for that garbage.

that's exactly what it says in the quotes above. she never auditioned or approached the role.



her agent told her about this role and the director wanted emmy for it but he wanted to see what she looked like in a bikini before offering it to her.

my first thought

Michael Bay can't be the only sexist director out there.



The reason why Megan Fox was blacklisted from Hollywood and actresses speak on condition of anonymity or refuse to reveal the name of the director is because so many men in the industry are like this.

agreed. didnt he and shia watch megan fox wash a car in a bikini as part of her audition?

There are SO MANY skeevy directors though

You know what else is fucked up? My first thought was, well, she's married to a powerful Hollywood man now, at least Sam Esmail will keep her safe.





fucking patriarchy in my brain jfc

i'm not even being a dick, but sam isn't that powerful. he has one hit series under his name. that can go at ANY time.

Holy shit that's disgusting.

It's sad (but understandable) that in these sorts of situations, the actresses won't name and shame: the actress will probably find it harder to get work, and yet the director will face no repercussions.

I wish this is the kind of stuff email hackers would leak.

Ugh, so true. :(

This is a good reminder of why we need to actively support women directors more and make a point of going to see their movies.

Emmy Rossum as fat? Like even if we ignore the actual grossness of everything in which dimension has Rossum ever even remotely been considered larger than "how thin is she?"

I understand why actresses don't name names, but I still wish more would. Specifically, I wish they had the ability to name names without being blacklisted. But for that we'd need for these assholes to fave actual consequences for this behavior, so I guess I wish we were in an alt reality.

we need someone to make a documentary expose about women in hollywood for a good call out moment. with everyone talking.

Male actors who claim to be feminists or that they support women are obligated to do that work.

this

amen

exactly

I really wish she'd name names.

She's so perfect. I wish I was a casting director I would cast her in everything

I watched her in Beautiful Creatures the other night when it was on TV and she completely overshadowed the main actress with her presence tbh. Plus she's absolutely stunning, it's strange why she isn't in tons more movies.

I want to say it's Michael Bay. But there are tons of male Hollywood types who are scumbags

Plus, I have a hard time believing that she'd be genuinely tempted to "audition" by a Michael Bay movie. It's probably someone with at least a little industry respect, which only makes this worse.

A lot of respected actors in the business like Frances McDormand and Stanley Tucci do Transformers movies for the money though

ugh disgusting. the only thing keeping me from thinking it's michael bay is that i doubt anyone's thought process about a female michael bay role being 'well how good is it?' because you already know the answer lol

that said, this is ofc something michael bay 3000% would do



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Mte

I wish she would name names but she'd get blacklisted so damn hard.



I'm sure she's already gotten pushback in Hollywood circles for demanding equal pay for Shameless.



Whenever an actress does that they get labelled as "difficult"

