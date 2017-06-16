Emmy Rossum Says a Director Once Wanted to See If She Was Too 'Fat' for a Role
Rossum is opening up about an experience with sexual harassment that occurred only a year ago.
"My agent called me and was like, 'I'm so embarrassed to make this call, but there's a big movie and they're going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There's no audition. That's all you have to do.'"
"He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question. And I actually had this moment like, 'Well, how good is the part?' For a second, I was like, 'Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.'"
"Not naked in the movie,". "'We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is.' Are you fucking kidding me? Last time I checked, I'm not a fucking model."
Rossum wouldn't divulge the name of the director or the film she was auditioning for.
The reason why Megan Fox was blacklisted from Hollywood and actresses speak on condition of anonymity or refuse to reveal the name of the director is because so many men in the industry are like this.
I understand why actresses don't name names, but I still wish more would. Specifically, I wish they had the ability to name names without being blacklisted. But for that we'd need for these assholes to fave actual consequences for this behavior, so I guess I wish we were in an alt reality.
I'm sure she's already gotten pushback in Hollywood circles for demanding equal pay for Shameless.
Whenever an actress does that they get labelled as "difficult"