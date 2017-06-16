The View talks about the investigation on 45's obstruction of justice
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday!!! The View finally talks about the Washington Post's report of Special Counsel Mueller investigating
They talk about Senator Kamala Harris getting interrupted during AG Sessions' testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Interesting discussion by the panel.
[OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE]
These people were so sure he would do great things for America, and despite all the evidence that's he's destroying American and turning it into an international joke, they're still behind him 100%.
Add to that racism, misogyny, homophobia etc, and you've got a shitload of followers for a complete dickhead.
CONGRATS, great job! big league! not sad!
lmfao at him bragging about 50% on Rassmussen
I'm stressed!!!
they dont care about responsibility or whats right or wrong- theyve already shown they've put their eggs in tr*mp's basket and will protect him. i just dont think congress would appoint someone if he got rid of mueller :/
Will we ever get rid of this crazy cheeto?