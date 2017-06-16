The View talks about the investigation on 45's obstruction of justice

Y'ALL... this morning has been WILD! Reply

It has been. Reply

It makes me wonder what the Friday news dump will be. Reply

And the pee tape hasn't even been released. Reply

Truly Reply

Maybe I'm missing something but it's just his usual covfefe on Twitter Reply

what happened?? I've been working Reply

for real, I woke up at like ~10:00 EST and the amount of "BREAKING NEWS" push notifications I had on my phone by then was nuts lmao Reply

That shit about Rosenstein having to recuse himself LMAO I can't with these ppl. He'll prob be fired before anything. Reply

I'm so sick knowing how inevitable 45 firing Rosenstein and Mueller is. Absolutely nothing else will be done because the GOP is completely corrupt. Reply

people who deny the GOP are. corrupt are delusional Reply

Well it sounds like Trump is gearing up to fire Rosenstein :/ Reply

I think Trump tried to get him to do it & Rosenstein pushed back so Trump is going after him now. Anyone who isn't a total sycophant has no place in his sad little world. Reply

He technically can't fire Mueller. The next man up after Rosenstein would have the power to do so if Rosenstein refuses himself or is fired. Nobody wants to work for Trump tho. Reply

Try it, bitch. Reply

this fool admitted to being under investigation LMFAO Reply

GO TEAM AMERICA led by Robert Mueller! Reply

I want this dude on currency if he manages to take this administration down. Reply

lets get ready to rumbleeeee Reply

The Obstruction of Justice League is ready! Reply

I may steal your icon, if you do not mind. Reply

Uuhhh, someone needs to get ahold of his cellphone. Again Trump throws lifetime servants of him and the U.S. under the 🚌 https://t.co/Fzq33wK5uX — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) June 16, 2017





The piss baby is losing what little was there of his mind. I assume he's going to try to fire Rosenstein today. Reply

I hope if Dump does fire Rosenstein he can't find anyone to replace him bc no one wants to work for his crazy ass and be associated with him so Mueller just keeps rolling Reply

Nawh, let him keep tweeting. Reply

I can already tell Jed is being insufferable in these clips and I haven't even clicked play. Reply

I don't understand how he still has followers. Why American people can be so stupid?



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

lots of extremely poorly educated racists in this country Reply

.. and well-educated Reply

i read that most of his followers were bots. Reply

there's a large portion of this country who only gets their news from fox news and it's poisoned their minds Reply

Willfully ignorant racists, sexists, xenophobes Reply

The majority of his supporters are older white people. They get their main news source from TV shows like Fox News which is notorious for lying and spinning stories and watering down facts or straight up ignoring them. Ex: when the news that Trump's son in law who is an advisor was setting up back channels with Russia Fox news wasn't covering it at all instead they were focusing on fluffier lighter moments Trump had while overseas. Fox News and fake news in general is like pop up ads that are telling you you won a million free ipads and these people are believing it because they're so hopeless and racist and want to believe in something even if it's a bold face lie. Reply

I think it's partially what's known as "the backfire effect", also known as confrontational bias. It basically means that when people are shown solid evidence that their beliefs are wrong (in this case that 45 would "make America great again"), their beliefs are actually strengthened, and they double down on them.



These people were so sure he would do great things for America, and despite all the evidence that's he's destroying American and turning it into an international joke, they're still behind him 100%.



Add to that racism, misogyny, homophobia etc, and you've got a shitload of followers for a complete dickhead. Reply

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you." - LBJ Reply

30+ years of brainwashing at the hands of Fox News, conservative talk radio, millionaire celebrity pastors, and weak, power-hungry sycophants who've convinced them that their world is crashing down around them to keep them in a constant state of fear and stress for maximum manipulation. Reply

Willful ignorance and intense bigotry. It's a hell of a drug. Reply

Easily the stupidest administration ever Reply

Great news! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/pirHR7lAyT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017





lmfao at him bragging about 50% on Rassmussen lmfao at him bragging about 50% on Rassmussen Reply

lmaooo I hope that Nate Silver or one of the other 538 people drags him for this on Twitter Reply

I don't know what is funnier - that poll or that terrible image/graphic. Reply

Lmfaooooooooo that's not something to be proud of Reply

please clap. Reply

Is there a countdown clock as to how long till Rosenstein is fired? I fear for his job next after his weird PR earlier this week. Reply

And the tweets last night. Honestly it will only make T***p look even worse, but what else can he do at this point? It's all spiraling out of his control and fast. It might be his only "option" Reply

I just feel bad for Rosenstein. Shit, he's been the blame for things that wasn't even his problem. Reply

idk but I'm getting my tar and feathers ready. Reply

those gifs are so fast, i dont like them :( Reply

nnn that emote using シ instead of ツ... Reply

I think it's hilarious that he admitted to being under investigation because he thought people would feel sorry for him and/or think he's being victimized, and meanwhile everyone is like Reply

He is so. goddamn. stupid. Reply

tr*mp's tweets 😬



I'm stressed!!! Reply

ME TOO! Things seem really... crucial right now. Do or die. It's making me nervous. Reply

exactly my feelings, i dont trust republicans.



they dont care about responsibility or whats right or wrong- theyve already shown they've put their eggs in tr*mp's basket and will protect him. i just dont think congress would appoint someone if he got rid of mueller :/ Reply

So how long until OSP fires Rosenstein? Do you think he'd actually be able to find anyone who'd want to replace him? Reply

My money is on tonight or Saturday night. Reply

Yup. He'll probably announce it on twitter before he tells Rosenstein.



Will we ever get rid of this crazy cheeto? Reply

Question... if Mueller is fired, does his staff remain on the probe (at least until the new boss dictates new priorities)? I have to wonder if that's why Mueller's been making hiring up such a priority. Reply

i wonder how far down the chain he'll have to go to find someone who'll fire mueller Reply

republicunts will only turn their back on him if the pee tape comes out. so someone fucking release it. he can do every illegal and immoral thing under the sun and they will cheer him on but sex is the one thing the simply won't stand for. we need congress in order for him to be impeached and you'd think they would want mike pence to be president. i don't understand why they aren't chopping at the bit to get rid of Tr***. Reply

Pence is also on the line though. He knew about Flynn. If Trump goes down it's going to be like dominoes. They're probably scared of how that makes them look. Reply

they should have thought about that before throwing blind support behind him after the hollywood access video came out. Reply

The establishment Republicans would prefer to work w/ President Pence but they're worried that they'll get primaried by the #MAGA chunk of the base if they turn on Trump. We won't see shit from the spineless GOP unless Trump's approval rate among Republicans dips below ~50%. Reply

i don't know why they don't want ryan 2 be president (except maybe ford's legacy but who cares???) Reply

They want Trumps base still because they know they would've lost without those high fructose corn syrup guzzling sibling fucking morons. Reply

impeaching Trump would be tantamount to calling 2018 and maybe 2020 a lost cause. Reply

