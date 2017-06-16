[celeb] perry:shock

The View talks about the investigation on 45's obstruction of justice


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday!!! The View finally talks about the Washington Post's report of Special Counsel Mueller investigating 45 on obstruction of justice. Sunny explains how they would prove that he did obstruct justice. They discuss how Congress is Republican held and impeachment proceedings could be dicey.

They talk about Senator Kamala Harris getting interrupted during AG Sessions' testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Interesting discussion by the panel.
[OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE]

