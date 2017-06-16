Zoë Kravitz Criticizes the Way Casting Directors 'Compartmentalize' Black Actresses

her face resembles Bella Hadid's in this picture, but she's all natural and actually gorgeous. If you photoshop her eye color to Bella's and I think it's the nose.



lol

Hmm, I was going to ask if you'd ever seen a picture of Bella Hadid, but I see the resemblance in this picture: Reply

if the pairing isn't MOC/White woman, then Hollywood just isn't here for it. Reply

God forbid two people of color are in a relationship. Reply

lol why would those people pass up a chance to be with a WHITE person? crazy! /s Reply

We need more movies like Romeo Must die. idgaf I'm ride or die for that movie.



Or, white guy/sexy ingenue POC Reply

Tbh Hollywood is not that accepting of black make poc with whites. I think a black man with a white woman still makes racists more riled up than the opposite tbh. But if anything Hollywood likes to keep minorties paired together and if there is an interracial relationship then there always has to be a white counterpart.



Theres this weird hatred for white women being "soiled" by a black man tbh Reply

Yeah, that's part of it...but I think it's also this...



"When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m [Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's beautiful daughter] comes up in discussions."



LOL Reply

Lol Reply

I don't think that comes up much anymore, considering she's been standing on her own in film for a while now. Also, Lisa Bonet never really had the clout some of y'all make it seem like she did.



In fairness I'm sure the same thing happened when Carrie Fisher did "Star Wars", but after a while, it dies down and becomes irrelevant. Same could be said about Angelina, Drew Barrymore, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liv Tyler, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwyneth Paltrow, The Redgraves, Jamie Lee Curtis, Martha Plimpton, etc.



Zoe and say, Riley Keough have had the same amount of success as actress their age who aren't related to famous folk, and are more talented than a lot of them, but we have relegate their success to "nepotism" because we can. Reply

Her career getting so much momentum all of a sudden after years of being present in big budget movies and going nowhere is so fascinating to me. The fact that she's a poor actor is kinda irrelevant. Now she's in Big Little Lies, Rough Night and the Fantastic Beasts sequels.



It's kind of sad though that that a black actress in her age group has to have the benefit of nepotism to be considered for "It" girl status while basic white starlets are a dime a dozen. That's why I used to RME at all the people who got so pressed about Jaden and Willow Smith.



I read more snippets of the interview where she refers to herself as mixed race. I thought both her parents were black?



TV is changing a lot, but I feel like in movies, it's still much more common to see black men with partners of other races compared to black women.



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:32 pm (UTC)

her parents are both mixed Reply

she has white grandparents Reply

Both of her parents are white & black. Reply

They're both mixed race aren't they? mr+mr=mr Reply

why is everyone policing her identity? if she identifies as black, she's black. just because she has white relatives doesn't make her less black. Reply

i think she's fucking gorgeous but i have yet to see her in anything where she impresses me. Reply

I am a huge fan of her eyebrows in that pic. Pls let that catch on Reply

I wish she were in the superior version of rough night aka girls trip because I wanna see her in more things Reply

lol girl. Anything I could say would disrespect her experience so a "lol girl whatever" will do rn. Reply

her face is perfect omg Reply

What's wrong with that lol? I'm not seeing the problem. Is it because all she dates is white men? Cause girl... Reply

you know that every black person wants the privilege of dating a white person!!! Reply

stop lol she's dated black guys before. she was with twin shadows for awhile. Reply

Every time I see a picture of her, she's with a different white man 🤷🏾‍♀️ but hey, I don't check for her like that. Reply

Lol tbh prior him and her fling with Drake it was like a sea of white tbh but at least shes expanding her options now Reply

She's dated black guys before. But good job missing the point she is trying to make. Reply

The wording is kinda off to me. She says the script focuses on two couples -- one is black -- but then says "everyone else is white." Is she saying black actresses should be paired with non-black men?



Of course there should be interracial relationships in films but I'm not gonna complain about a black relationship... Reply

I get the vibe that she was so isolated from black people growing up that she didn't realize she was black until she started auditioning for roles. If she was as white passing as Rashid Jones she would not be complaining.



Edited at 2017-06-16 05:02 pm (UTC)

considering her parents I really doubt she was isolated from blackness or whatever.



Unless you mean she was rich and therefore had so many privileges her experience is wildly different from your average black woman or other black actresses, in which case I would agree with that. Reply

she says as much, kind of:





"I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be looked at as black. The white kids are always talking about your hair and making you feel weird. I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of myself. And now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black. It’s still ongoing, but a big shift has occurred. My dad especially has always been very connected to his history, and it’s important to him that I understand where I come from.”

I don't think she's ever not been aware of her blackness but she has been more privileged than the average because of her upbringing. Reply

rashida is white passing? Reply

Oh, she definitely is. Rashida is damn near the poster child of racial ambiguity in Hollywood and the only person second to her is, maybe, Maya Rudolph.



We all know her background, but I highly doubt the average white person can tell that she has a Black parent. Reply

She looks so much like Shannyn Sossamon to me. Mainly the bone structure. Although her mom does too. Reply

That's the best she could come up with?

Nothing wrong with black men being married to black women. Some of these girls, I swear. Reply

lol, basically. i get what she was trying to say about being immediately pigeonholed cuz of her race, but there's nothing wrong with being paired off with a black man for a film. like zoe, sis... Reply

I think she could have worded it better but I don't think that's exactly what she's saying here.



I think she's saying black actresses should be considered for more than just the black gf/wife. Reply

Sure black should be given more consideration for their roles overrall but in terms of all the things she could have called out with Hollywood racism and discrimination that's what she chose to criticize? It's disingenuous. She could have instead mentioned HWs flagrant obsession with colorism and pushing lighter skinned, ambiguous or biracial women as their go to black women to hit their diversity quotas.



Besides that, I'm always here for black love on screen anyway. Reply

That's what I was wondering too. I think I get what she's saying but blk/blk couples is something I thought was very much wanted instead of pairing up black women with men of other races? Does she mean to be critical coz she's a good looking blank woman they only see her as a counter part to a black male? I'm not really getting it I guess. Reply

Hmm, I'm trying to see her argument. On one hand, I'm actually happy to see Black couples in the media, but it is disconcerting to see these couples in a sea of White. It's almost like Hollywood's saying, hey, we've hit our diversity quota! At the same time, she may be getting at the feeling that white folks feel that Black people should be paired with other Black people. Like, the virtue of our Blackness means that we obviously belong together.



As for seeing interracial couples, it would be nice for Hollywood to break out of the white/POC mix. idk, maybe my inner 10 year old is still upset that she didn't get the Jet Li/Aaliyah pairing that she wanted in Romeo Must Die, but Hollywood is very weird about putting POC together without some sort of white person, or even white-passing person, in the mix. She's probably coming at this from the fact that she's mixed race, which does present a different perspective. Reply

Yeah I think that too. It's great to see black couples in media, but it's annoying when it's just 1 black couple in a sea of white folks in an whole movie, or one of those party platters where it's literally 1 of each demographic with nonspeaking roles as the diversity backdrop. It's also annoying in movies and even real life when people automatically think this poc belongs with the same one. Like, no this is not a game of Husker Du! Life is not matchy matchy!



Aaah I wanted Aaliyah and Jet Li to kiss in that movie, and they didn't! Reply

i was actually going to say it feels more rare these days to see a black couple on screen unless its in a mostly black film. usually it's the token black girlfriend or boyfriend to the white main character. Reply

