Zoë Kravitz Criticizes the Way Casting Directors 'Compartmentalize' Black Actresses
"When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m Black comes up in discussions. I just read a script in which there were two couples, and one was written as Black. When I talked to the directors, they said I should play the wife of the Black guy. It’s insane that they still think the Black girl needs to be married to the Black guy, and everyone else is white. Their thinking is so compartmentalized.”
Theres this weird hatred for white women being "soiled" by a black man tbh
"When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m [Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's beautiful daughter] comes up in discussions."
In fairness I'm sure the same thing happened when Carrie Fisher did "Star Wars", but after a while, it dies down and becomes irrelevant. Same could be said about Angelina, Drew Barrymore, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liv Tyler, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwyneth Paltrow, The Redgraves, Jamie Lee Curtis, Martha Plimpton, etc.
Zoe and say, Riley Keough have had the same amount of success as actress their age who aren't related to famous folk, and are more talented than a lot of them, but we have relegate their success to "nepotism" because we can.
It's kind of sad though that that a black actress in her age group has to have the benefit of nepotism to be considered for "It" girl status while basic white starlets are a dime a dozen. That's why I used to RME at all the people who got so pressed about Jaden and Willow Smith.
I read more snippets of the interview where she refers to herself as mixed race. I thought both her parents were black?
TV is changing a lot, but I feel like in movies, it's still much more common to see black men with partners of other races compared to black women.
Of course there should be interracial relationships in films but I'm not gonna complain about a black relationship...
Unless you mean she was rich and therefore had so many privileges her experience is wildly different from your average black woman or other black actresses, in which case I would agree with that.
"I went to private schools full of white kids. I think a lot of that made me want to blend in or not be looked at as black. The white kids are always talking about your hair and making you feel weird. I had this struggle of accepting myself as black and loving that part of myself. And now I’m so in love with my culture and so proud to be black. It’s still ongoing, but a big shift has occurred. My dad especially has always been very connected to his history, and it’s important to him that I understand where I come from.”
We all know her background, but I highly doubt the average white person can tell that she has a Black parent.
Nothing wrong with black men being married to black women. Some of these girls, I swear.
I think she's saying black actresses should be considered for more than just the black gf/wife.
Besides that, I'm always here for black love on screen anyway.
As for seeing interracial couples, it would be nice for Hollywood to break out of the white/POC mix. idk, maybe my inner 10 year old is still upset that she didn't get the Jet Li/Aaliyah pairing that she wanted in Romeo Must Die, but Hollywood is very weird about putting POC together without some sort of white person, or even white-passing person, in the mix. She's probably coming at this from the fact that she's mixed race, which does present a different perspective.
Aaah I wanted Aaliyah and Jet Li to kiss in that movie, and they didn't!
or maybe she's talking about the token black couple in a "white space" in film? idk