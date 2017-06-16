Zoë Kravitz Criticizes the Way Casting Directors 'Compartmentalize' Black Actresses




"When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m Black comes up in discussions. I just read a script in which there were two couples, and one was written as Black. When I talked to the directors, they said I should play the wife of the Black guy. It’s insane that they still think the Black girl needs to be married to the Black guy, and everyone else is white. Their thinking is so compartmentalized.”

