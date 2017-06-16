Steve Harvey to Flint resident: 'enjoy your nice brown glass of water'

He's a fucking piece of shit and nothing will ever make me feel bad for him. Let him suffer any consequences that comes his way. Reply

Thread

Link

Woah, thats an icon I haven't seen in a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought about changing it, but I'm like, nah! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg mte.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg welcome back sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is he still popular? Reply

Thread

Link

SERIOUSLY!

I have so many friends who read his books and watch his talk show and I'm just sitting there like "WHY?!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh he's so repellent. I don't get it. I watched his talk show once and I was enraged at what a misogynistic asshole he was. Ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. And they don't see he is just sexist garbage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good lord, what a piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. No, that's not 'sports trash talk'. I hate this abusive piece of garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

why is steve harvey such a dick lately? Reply

Thread

Link

It's not lately. He's always been a dick. It's just now that he's everywhere there's more opportunity for people to notice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you not familiar with him? He's been an asshole since day 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really, i did read those emails that were leaked and was like wow he seems like the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't say "day 1".



I mean, he used to not talk much, lol.



Maybe in the last 10 or so years, but dude's had a 30+ year career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's what vibeology said - he's just getting more publicity for his already bad behavior and more people know about it now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's always been a horrible asshole. people are just noticing and calling him out on it more recently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always been a dick but because he has a few funny moments some people seem to look past it. I don't get it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=az0BJRQ1c qM His comments about evolution, religion, and atheism are just...🤦🏽‍♀️ I don't even know what to say. He has always been an idiot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All those ppl charged but not our governor. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, what an asshole. Enjoy your brown water?!? "Sports trash talk"?!? Nah there are just some things a decent human being shouldnt say/use against someone in a dumb sports argument or otherwise.



I'm glad people are beginning to be charged for their role in this crisis. When I first read about the series of events that made the Flint crisis what it is it blew my mind how many people turned a blind eye and just said fuck it. I wish they could be charged with more than just involuntary manslaughter, maybe criminal negligence too. It's just so cruel. Reply

Thread

Link

The thing that gets me is isn't just a "fuck it" for some, there are people involved that knew exactly what they were doing and it wasn't a pass me by situation but a "this is a causality for my own gain and I'm going to make sure it happens to better myself." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah this is true. It's beyond fuck it, it's actively and criminally choosing to let people suffer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Steve Harvey dies painfully.



lol just trash talk guys

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not even good trash talk. what does the city of flint's issues have to do with the fucking nba finals? it's not like he called in to diss the city of cleveland's infrastructure or something. harvey just went for the low hanging fruit because he's too fucking dumb to come up with an intelligent comeback. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Snyder needs to resign, but he's got his team of lawyers defending him on the tax payers dollar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish he would just fade away into obscurity like he deserves



he's such an ignorant sack of shit Reply

Thread

Link

Somewhere within the last 6 months my grandmother switched from watching the talk & ellen to watching him and it BOTHERS ME SO MUCH because my mom & her are both like 'well can't you just forgive people' due to my not seeing it for him over his other views and when I visit my grandmother part of the experience is my blocking out his show with my phone/youtube.



I need to find a way to get her watching 'the talk' again ASAP Reply

Thread

Link

My mom watches his show too. Actually DVR's that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they both still like him because he's done good for the community and get annoyed at my annoyance at his viewpoint and/or don't understand how it offends black gay me that they still indulge in him & his ridic relationship views. But I only see my grandma once a week and there are worse things she could like so I GUESS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate the notion that you have to forgive terrible acts. Nah, fuck that. Some things people do are unforgivable. Save that for someone else who actually deserves forgiveness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You forgive people when they feel sorry for what they did. What's the point of deeming something poor behaviour if there's no consequences? :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a fucking piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

I hope the mayor is sending those letters to anyone who can make a change. NOT JUST STEVE HARVEY.

Reply

Thread

Link

Third strike Steve. After supporting Paula Deen, meeting with Donald Trump and now this, you're finished. Hand in your card Reply

Thread

Link

he's ran out of strikes a while ago. add in his remarks about asian men. steve harvey is such trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the woman he degraded on his show after she "greeted him wrong". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holyfuck. He is a vile pos. A true monster. What will it take to kill the rest of his petty ass career? Reply

Thread

Link

Steve Harvey is just such an all-around awful person. I don't understand anything about why he's popular. Reply

Thread

Link