Steve Harvey to Flint resident: 'enjoy your nice brown glass of water'
'Comedian' Steve Harvey made yet another unfunny, ignorant and insensitive comment, so it must be a day that ends in y. A Flint resident called into his radio show to express his support of the Warriors win, and Harvey seized the opportunity to prove yet again that he is a piece of shit: "You from Flint? That's why ya'll ain't even got clean water. He going to call in and say Cleveland doesn't deserve jack, when he over there bathing in silver water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn't have lead in it?". The caller stayed on the line but before he hung up, Harvey added "One more thing... enjoy your nice brown glass of water". Harvey has since defended his comments, and said it was simply "sports trash talk".
It's been 1,149 days since the city switched its water source to the Flint river, and poisoned its residents. It's been over 3 years, and Flint still does not have clean water! It will be at least 3 more years before pipes are replaced, many people still don't have filters and are surviving on a case of water bottles a day. Flint also wanted to charge its residents for overdue brown water bills, or cut off their supply completely and foreclose their homes.
Fearless girl and future president Little Miss Flint issued the following message to Harvey:
Flint is not a joke @IAmSteveHarvey @SteveHarveyFM please apologize #FlintWaterCrisis #Flint #FlintLivesMatter #PeopleDied pic.twitter.com/uOSPQsOkFR— Little Miss Flint (@LittleMissFlint) June 14, 2017
The mayor of Flint also weighed in on the gross comments and demanded a public apology:
Apparently the #Mayor of #Flint (Dr Weaver) would like an apology from #SteveHarvey too pic.twitter.com/7Klxjc47C8— Laticia ™ (@LaticiaD) June 16, 2017
On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced involuntary manslaughter charges for five officials in connection with the Flint water crisis. So far, 15 people have been charged for their roles in the crisis.
Fuck him.
I have so many friends who read his books and watch his talk show and I'm just sitting there like "WHY?!"
I mean, he used to not talk much, lol.
Maybe in the last 10 or so years, but dude's had a 30+ year career.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=az0BJRQ1c
I'm glad people are beginning to be charged for their role in this crisis. When I first read about the series of events that made the Flint crisis what it is it blew my mind how many people turned a blind eye and just said fuck it. I wish they could be charged with more than just involuntary manslaughter, maybe criminal negligence too. It's just so cruel.
lol just trash talk guys
he's such an ignorant sack of shit
I need to find a way to get her watching 'the talk' again ASAP
And the woman he degraded on his show after she "greeted him wrong".