deadpool

Elizabeth Banks apologizes for forgetting 'The Color Purple' in her comments about Spielberg

19113621_1401886659905136_435535505515893846_n


Elizabeth Banks apologized for her comments about the lack of movies led by women and directed by Steven Spielberg. She said she meant recent movies and she didn't mean to dismiss Shari Belafonte when she corrected her.


source
Tagged: , ,