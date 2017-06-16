Elizabeth Banks apologizes for forgetting 'The Color Purple' in her comments about Spielberg

Catch Me If You Can was one of Elizabeth's first movies, so not only did she make herself look dumb, but she also insulted her former boss, lmao Reply

Very Well. I'll be sure to bring this up at the next black people meeting tomorrow night and someone will let her know if she's forgiven. Reply

It's gonna be a no from me, dawg. Reply

She at the very least needs to be on probation the rest of the year and give an on camera apology by the end of the month but I definitely won't stick my neck out for this dumb ass LOL Reply

nah, fuck her Reply

lol forgiven? issa no from me, dawg. Reply

I put her back into the indifference pile. Reply

hmmmmmmmmmm @ "I meant his recent films" but otherwise it seems like a pretty sincere apology so I'll allow it lol Reply

Lmao that wasn't what she said in her speech at all. But whateva! Reply

Seems sincere? Ppl on twitter was calling her a racist but I don't agree. I think it was just a stupid mistake. At least she acknowledged it. Reply

pitch perfect 2 (and 1 lbr) would be a great example of her racism tbh Reply

Oh. Never saw PP2. I just know she directed it. Didn't know she directed both. Reply

right! if she wants to hold someone accountable for directorial decisions, she should start w/ her own. Reply

i've never seen either movies. both look like trash and I dislike Anna Kendrick. Can you tell me what was racist about them? Reply

did she wrote them Reply

She seems to be very problematic if she allowed the shit that was portrayed in Pitch Perfect and PP2. I mean, she's the producer and director. Reply

donno whos he is..only know if the spielberg thing that happened..but i feel like this is how most apologies should be framed. who knows if it's sincere Reply

Why demand more diverse films from Steven Spielberg to begin with? Why encourage more male, white directors to take on stories that they cannot tell as well as another director who has more to say?



Why demand female-driven films from white men, instead of demand Hollywood to give more attention to directors and screenwriters who are not white men? Reply

ia. i'd rather see stories about women that and written and directed by women. Reply

I totally agree Reply

Why? Because male directors are like 90% of Hollywood and we want more female lead movies? We should push for more female directors AND pressure male directors to make better female characters. Reply

Spielberg's name alone greenlights projects/budgets most directors can't even dream about Reply

god this, i'm tired of white men at the helm of stories that have nothing to fucking do with them Reply

If he can produce 1737474 shitty transformers movies, he can produce one or two more the color purple Reply

Yes Reply

Most of us who care demand both. You need a diverse set of voices at all points in art. But it's also actually bad for society in general to allow the privileged to keep their perspective limited because they're afraid of critique. Reply

this! so much this! let women tell their stories on a mainstream platform. let visible minorities tell their stories on a mainstream platform. even as a white dude, i'm sick of seeing the same old white male whitewashing in media. give me new perspectives, and force me to experience and think outside of my own worldview. Reply

lol shut the fuck up Reply

Meh Reply

whatever, let's see how many woc she casts in charlie's angels Reply

lol I thoroughly enjoyed Twitter dragging the fuck out of her yesterday Reply

and all the white women agreeing with her. mess lol. Reply

They came out of the woodwork yesterday lol a black twitter dragfest is the white feminists' bat signal. Reply

ikr I've been waiting for this moment lol Reply

Caught my attention and I didn't know who tf she was. Reply

She should have said this from the start because IMO it was a dumb mistake, the movie is iconic but a lot of people didn't know he directed it, she should have just own her mistake from the start and nothing would have happened, but at least now she apologized and , the other one who called the film a flop on the other hand...

And also she should apologize for the mess that is Pitch Perfect.

Edited at 2017-06-16 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply



And also she should apologize for the mess that is Pitch Perfect.





Edited at 2017-06-16 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

And for playing Rita Repulsa Reply

Ohh, I forgot about that, all the mental gymnastics to excuse her ~Rita was an alien, ~the original Rita was latina not asian, etc, etc, she should apologize for lots of things tbh.

Reply





Reply

Yeah I think the woman who double downed on this nonsense was a lot worse than Banks. Reply

this is a decent apology, but it doesn't erase pitch perfect 2 tbh



still, a lot of ppl were dragging her without really dragging spielberg too. 2% of his films with female leads isn't enough to not call him and other white male directors out for not including more women (and minorities) in their films. Reply

Idk why you all keep bringing up Spielberg as if the black women criticising banks were claiming he's a beacon of diversity and going ham on her you're all being deliberately obtuse at this point



The issue was clearly white womena tendency to construe media as representation when they're front and centre and overlook efforts involving woc Reply

Not really. She forgot about black women because she's a quintessential ~white feminist~ but that doesn't erase the issue that male directors like Spielberg barely do movies with female leads. One thing doesn't negate the other. Reply

i'm not arguing your points one bit. but more than just black women were hopping on the dragging- which is what i'm disappointed about. Reply

glad she owned up and apologised.



i like pitch perfect and its cool that its a mostly female film, but it doesn't really count when all of the characters are hella stereotyped.



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Wasn't the BFG led by a young girl? Reply

Yep, lol. And that movie he's suppose to make with JenLaw has been in development forever Reply

yeah Reply

i mean, tbf, literally nobody saw that lol Reply

I don't remember it even coming out tbh Reply

the only thing i remember about that movie was that creepy giant Reply

lol so it doesn't count? Reply

I heard it did well in the UK since I guess that Dahl story is popular there. But yeah, lol, it flopped hard in the US Reply

It was.



I think he's also working on something with Meryl Streep as the lead. Reply

Did the other idiot apologize too? That woman was worst of an ignorant.



But the best thing was that The Color Purple was trending, so that was great.



Reply

I love this so much Reply

I'm due for a rewatch of this classic. I wish they would've gone further into Shug and Celie's relationship in the movie Reply

Mte, they were perfect for each other :( Reply

i wrote a paper for the movie and the book and tbqfh, the movie did thr novel dirty. so many things were reframed as humor that shouldn't have been and the downplaying of celie's sexuality and ultimate happiness and independence in the end was frustrating. Reply

She wasn't right but she ain't wrong either. He could do with more women.

Reply

Reply

kinda ot, but i wish hollywood would make more female-led non-action movies. Reply

Rly? I don't feel like there are enough. Only WW in the superhero genre and none in the ~classy franchise category like Bond, Bourne, Mission Impossible, etc. Reply

yeah, but* the thing is I'm not a franchise action movie person (haha), so i just want to watch movies about average women with ordinary problems.

Edited at 2017-06-16 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

