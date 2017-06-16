Elizabeth Banks apologizes for forgetting 'The Color Purple' in her comments about Spielberg
Elizabeth Banks apologized for her comments about the lack of movies led by women and directed by Steven Spielberg. She said she meant recent movies and she didn't mean to dismiss Shari Belafonte when she corrected her.
Why demand female-driven films from white men, instead of demand Hollywood to give more attention to directors and screenwriters who are not white men?
And also she should apologize for the mess that is Pitch Perfect.
still, a lot of ppl were dragging her without really dragging spielberg too. 2% of his films with female leads isn't enough to not call him and other white male directors out for not including more women (and minorities) in their films.
The issue was clearly white womena tendency to construe media as representation when they're front and centre and overlook efforts involving woc
i like pitch perfect and its cool that its a mostly female film, but it doesn't really count when all of the characters are hella stereotyped.
I think he's also working on something with Meryl Streep as the lead.
But the best thing was that The Color Purple was trending, so that was great.
