Leonardo DiCaprio Surenders Artwork & One Of Marlon Brando's Oscars To The Feds

No, nor have I ever been given multi-million dollar works of art from people I barely know for my birthday.

One time I walked out of a store with shoelaces. I forgot I had them in my hand. When I realized it, I turned around and returned them. I a hardcore badass, tbh.

I've done that two or three times. I just keep walking at that point.

You're more of a badass than I am :(



I think that's the only time I've stolen anything. I had a friend who used to brag about everything she stole, she made posts about it all the time. I don't understand the appeal, but if you're going to, don't do it if we're hanging out plz.

When I searched for a bag for the university I put folders into it to see if they fit. After I bought the bag I realized in another store that I forgot the folders in it. So I went back and gave back the "stolen" folders.

I used to steal books from my school because in my logic "no on was gonna read them anyway." Interestingly enough this is how I was introduced to Malcom X's autobiography for the first time.

I did that too. When I moved out, I dropped off all the stolen books in a box at my old school with a note apologizing - even though it had been like 10 years lol.

I did this exact same thing except it was late at night and I didn't leave a note lmao.

I stole so many school books because I was too lazy to bring them back.

Once I walked out of Claire's with a lipgloss that I meant to put back and the sensors didn't even go off so by the time I noticed, I was too embarrassed to go back. Oops.

I used to steal the free toy you get from cereal boxes...when my dad found out he legit went balistic called me a common theif

Like you used to open boxes and rummage through the cereal for the toys?? lol cute and horrifying

I couldn't tell you why I did it or how I never got caught by a store employee but yeah basically hahah

lmao. for a second i assumed you already had these cereal boxes at home and was like your dads reaction's so extra ha.

I stole pretty stones which they used for decoration in furniture store. One time my mother found them and asked me about them. I was so desperate and lied that someone gifted them to me. I was so scared in that moment that I completely stopped stealing anything. Years later I asked her if she believed in my words and she said no. She knew that I had stolen them but she didn't say anything because she thought that the discovery was enough. She was damn right.

i accidentally stole from target when i left something in my cart the other day



i was packing up my car when i realized lol

when i was like 17 i opened a box of care bears bandaids and dumped them into my purse @ target

rebel rebel

pirating counts, right? call me sticky hands

would you steal a car?!

I stole a pen. they were charging $5 for a single gel pen.

Oh no. I hope this isn't a post where people start bragging about how much they steal



Does that one tumblr where people brag about what they stole and post pictures still around? My jaw dropped when I saw that shit 2 years ago.

stealing is cool right?1

The haul pages are both amazing and terrifying. I still can't over people that steal close to a thousand worth of shit from Sephora.

My theory is that they're all rich kids who go shopping with their parents then post whatever they buy online like "look what I stole!"

Those tumblr posts were CRAZY I spent like 30 mins in the tag once lol

I love to tell stories about my stealing habits when I was little. But that's it. You can't be an adult and be proud that you're still stealing things.

this whole thing with leo's involvement has been weird. just accepting pricey gifts from people you hardly know? the story about him getting brando's oscar cracked me because the guy who gave it to him was basically like 'oh well at least he owns one now, right?'



also, i'm a klepto so meh

have you ever been caught? do you steal just random shit or stuff you need to live like food, etc?

an actual klepto with a compulsion, or you simply steal shit for giggles

never stolen anything before but yesterday I saw a guy snatch a phone out of a womans hand, and no joke she chased him down and beat on him until he threw it back at her and skedaddled outta there. he looked terrified.

godd that's my dream reaction! But i'm pretty sure if someone did that to me I would just freeze and watch them run away with my shit.

I think i wouldn't even scream.

omg I had no clue Brando's estate didn't have his Oscar. I would love for someone to just randomly hand me Brando's Oscar but Leo didn't think that was just a little bit odd??

...why does he have Marlon Brando's Oscar?

Apparently someone stole it from Brando and he couldn't get it back before he died, then this company gave it to Leo as a birthday gift. I'm reading another article now where Leo's friends are trying to argue that Brando didn't care about any of his Oscars and basically Leo deserved it more than Brando's family/estate because he actually treasured it. I'm sorry but no way, Brando loved to act like he didn't care about anything but he was absolutely pumped to win that first Oscar and keeping it from his family is shitty (and something the Academy really looks down on).



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:31 pm (UTC)

