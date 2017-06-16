Leonardo DiCaprio Surenders Artwork & One Of Marlon Brando's Oscars To The Feds
.@LeoDiCaprio surrenders Brando's Oscar in Malaysia probe https://t.co/WQgDzwKQ0h pic.twitter.com/06TZ9UPkYR— THR International (@THRGlobal) June 16, 2017
"The U.S. government is expanding its civil forfeiture case tied to assets allegedly diverted by high-level officials in Malaysia."
Source
ONTD, have you ever commited theft?
I think that's the only time I've stolen anything. I had a friend who used to brag about everything she stole, she made posts about it all the time. I don't understand the appeal, but if you're going to, don't do it if we're hanging out plz.
i was packing up my car when i realized lol
rebel rebel
Does that one tumblr where people brag about what they stole and post pictures still around? My jaw dropped when I saw that shit 2 years ago.
also, i'm a klepto so meh
Edited at 2017-06-16 04:31 pm (UTC)