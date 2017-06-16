Radio Station Met With Anger After "Cruel" Tom Cruise Prank on Host

I don't understand why somebody would stan so much for Tom Cruise, but this is still a really shitty thing to do. I feel sorry for the guy, it must have been humiliating to find out it was a prank. Reply

I was asking the same thing, why would they stan Tom Cruise.



They i looked at the guy and i got it. Reply

Come on, Tom Cruise, you gotta swoop in on this one. It's not like you don't need the good publicity! Reply

nah, he doesn't have to swoop in lmao Reply

Right? If he can conveniently save people from burning cars on the side of the ride, he can pop in for a nice appearance with this dude. Reply

My friend is currently crying because she never got to meet Tom Cruise, i think he should come visit her in Russia. Reply

he did that? Reply

Lol Nah. A lot of people are trying to guilt him into it and while it would be an awesome gesture, he's in no way obligated to do so. I feel really bad for the guy but... Reply

he should take him to prom tbh! Reply

Lmaoo they got his ass Reply

lmao they really did tho. He couldn't even speak at the end "...wow. wow........wow"

Shameful. Reply





Shameful. Reply

Lmaooo Reply

boo hoo lmfaooo Reply

Omg that's cold blooded Reply

idk why anyone would want to meet Tom Cruise, but WTF at this. What made the radio station think that people would think that this "prank" is funny and 100% totally a good idea? It's not funny, it's really fucking mean. Reply

When I was a kid, I saw the Spice Girls in concert and our local radio station said they would have the girls on the next morning for a radio interview while they were in town. I woke up at like 6am (early for a kid) and listened for about two hours of them egging listeners on until the hosts finally revealed that it was all a prank. Never liked the station after that. Reply

What a bunch of *ssh*les. Reply

Yeah, that's just a shitty thing to do. Two whole hours?



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm more surprised that Tom Cruise has a "super fan" tbh but that just seems like a mean spirited joke Reply

Radio stations need to stop thinking their pranks are funny/things people want to hear. Reply

so sad. Does tom ever do press when he is in FILM mode, I mean he's a focused badass. Reply

He usually never does press while he's working so it's unsurprising that the studio was like "nah." Reply

It DID sound like tom tho lol I'm laughing because all of this isn't funny. Very mean. Reply

I admit I laughed, but more in a "wooooooooow" way lol Reply

you're laughing because it isn't funny? lmao Reply

I was being sarcastic because the ~tone of the post~ which you so eloquently pointed out lolol It's fucking hysterical to me. Reply

Parent

That's pretty cruel....but don't expect Tom to pity you & show up. Reply

Lol I saw someone say Tom HAS to fix it and it's like...Tom ain't gotta do shit, Susan. It'll be a nice gesture but this ain't on him. Reply

Y'all some sensitive sandras lmaoo Reply

mte Reply

come on... Reply

do u rly think tricking some1 into risking their job and revealing confidential info is equivalent 2 making a radio host think they're talking to tom cruise? Reply

this is still so damn sad to me. Reply

You look so stupid rn Reply

Ugh I remember that. So sad. Reply

I'm baffled by these reactions, tbh. Reply

People are acting like this happened to a terminally ill child or something.



A morning dj was (allegedly) tricked & didn't interview Tom Cruise... slow morning for ONTD outrage outlets I guess Reply

I mean, that's a shitty thing to do, but like...this is a grown ass man, he can take it, I ain't gonna feel sorry for him, it's a stupid thing, and a lot worse happens to kids as 'pranks' that can actually be scarring and shit, who da fuck cares if real Tom Cruise didn't call them, life goes on...



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:15 pm (UTC) Reply

#HailXenu lmao right, is this dude mentally sound? who loves tom cruise this much? like what has he done to merit tears and silent anguish when u find out you're talking 2 a pretty bomb ass impersonator? idk maybe i'm a monster, let's pray 4 this guy #WeAreAllTomCruiseStans Reply

i mean, if it was any other celeb I'd say the same, Tom Cruise or not, this is a dumb thing to be so angry over at his age Reply

lmao prayer circle Reply

Yeah, IA. It was definitely a dick move, but calling it "cruel" seems a tad overdramatic. I think this guy'll live. Reply

Did they not learn from that hospital prank where Kate Middleton's nurse killed herself afterwards ? *bangs head* Reply

Oh he's gonna kill himself sis? Reply

That one was terrible but I feel like this one is different. Didn't she get in a lot of trouble with her job and get ridiculed for it? Nothing is going to happen to this guy he's just disappointed. Reply

except they're completely different situations Reply

im not gonna feel sorry for a grown ass man who thought he was talking to tom cruise and wasnt. he'll be just fine. Reply

we posted the same comment lmfao Reply

Mte I get he's sad but as far as pranks go this was harmless. Reply

because that's really fucked up



It is? This was an extremely mild prank, like, literally the only thing hurt here was the pranked person's ego. Reply

Idk I personally think it's cruel to trick someone into thinking they'd have an experience with someone they clearly admire. I'm not crying for the guy because he's a grown ass man and is (hopefully) fine, but no matter what, that's some crushing disappointment, so yes, I think it's fucked up lol Reply

I don't like pranks at all, I get cringy and second-hand embarrassment and also pity for the victims but this type of prank is nothing. If pranks have levels of danger or awfulness, this has to be the last one, like entry-level 12-years-old-calling-to-ask-you-if-your-f ridge-is-moving phone pranks, imo. Reply

