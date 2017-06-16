Radio Station Met With Anger After "Cruel" Tom Cruise Prank on Host
"Get a life" https://t.co/6T0NoJFF5W Tensions boil over following 'Tom Cruise' radio prank pic.twitter.com/Ux68LcH4xO— Newshub (@NewshubNZ) June 15, 2017
- New Zealand radio host Simon Barnett of More FM was pranked on air by a rival station over a stolen idea yesterday.
- After a lengthy hunt by More FM to get connected with Tom Cruise's people, The Edge's Jay-Jay, Dom & Randell decided to trick More FM's Si and Gary into believing they were getting a phone interview with Tom, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 6 in NZ. Barnett is a huge fan of Cruise’s.
- Barnett said the day of the interview he was so excited the night before, he couldn't sleep, and people were stopping him on the street and sending messages of congratulations and good luck. His co-hosts were also excited for him, since he's a well-known super fan of Cruise.
- For eleven minutes, an excited Barnett interviewed "Tom Cruise," talking about his career, US politics and how he liked New Zealand, and "Tom" even invited Barnett to hang out with him, At the end of the call, Cruise was revealed to be an impersonator, and the rival hosts came on the phone laughing. Barnett waa audibly stunned and disappointed, and producer Samantha Baxter, who was in tears, expressed her anger on air. [Listen to excerpts if you wish]
- Some listeners believe this to be a prank inception, with the two stations in on it, although More FM has strongly denied it and called for The Edge to apologize to Barnett and listeners. Barnett has released a statement, which in part read: "At the time my overriding emotion was one of genuine embarrassment. I’ve always wanted to meet this guy...maybe Tom will feel sorry for me and sit down for that glass of wine."
- Listeners have expressed their anger with the prank, calling it cruel and unfunny. Fans have begun tweeting Tom Cruise and M:I-6 director Christopher McQuarrie to try and fix it, but unfortunately Paramount Studios has said "there is no opportunity for media" to talk to Cruise during his stay. Fans continue to try and make it right for Barnett.
Source
I really hope this is all fake in an attempt to get an actual interview because that's really fucked up, they crushed the dude's dreams on the air.
They i looked at the guy and i got it.
Shameful.
Yeah, that's just a shitty thing to do. Two whole hours?
so sad. Does tom ever do press when he is in FILM mode, I mean he's a focused badass.
A morning dj was (allegedly) tricked & didn't interview Tom Cruise... slow morning for ONTD outrage outlets I guess
It is? This was an extremely mild prank, like, literally the only thing hurt here was the pranked person's ego.