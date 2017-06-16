Riff-Off w/ Jamie Foxx & Ansel Elgort
As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
BABY DRIVER IS CURRENTLY AT 100% on RottenTomatoes lol.
-Kanye told him how to sing a certain song and Jamie wanted to put R'n'b twist on it but Kanye was like NO.
> baby driver
> baby president
Is Baby Driver supposed to be a parody of Drive? Critics are absolutely RAVING about it but the trailer is literally Drive but less serious?
I HATE that this was named baby driver.