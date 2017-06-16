Riff-Off w/ Jamie Foxx & Ansel Elgort

Ugh Reply

baby driver is the dumbest movie name to me. it sounds like they made a spin off from boss baby with the baby's chauffeur.

lmfao when i heard the name of the movie I thought it was an animated movie like Boss Baby too

> boss baby

> baby driver

> baby president

i saw the title and was so confused it wasn't a spinoff of Cars or some nonsense

I find both of them so obnoxious.



Is Baby Driver supposed to be a parody of Drive? Critics are absolutely RAVING about it but the trailer is literally Drive but less serious?







Edited at 2017-06-16 02:49 pm (UTC)

More so the comedic version of the 70s movie "the driver" with a younger driver nicknamed baby than parody of "drive".

I HATE that this was named baby driver.



I HATE that this was named baby driver. Reply

So is Drive also inspired by this The Driver movie? My head is exploding lmao

i loved the movie!!! wasn't a big fan of ansel before but he won me over. the whole cast was so great

Ansel is a rotten potato.

Ansel's face looks so punchable in that screenshot.

I can't stand him or lily James so no ty to this movie

i understand hating Anal Wart but IDK much about Lily James and have only seen her in Cinderella. Why do you dislike her j/w

It's completely irrational like my dislike for ansel lol

why is james corden always so loud

why do people hate Ansel and Lily?

what is all of this...no noo

I honestly would see this if it wasn't Anal Wart as the lead :( Why couldn't they cast someone else ugh

I obviously don't love myself because Hansel has been looking real cute for the Baby Driver promo tour.

Is Ansel Jamie's sidepiece? Because I don't know where I watched it (probably here lbr) but he's supposedly a fan and mentoring this potato on his music career.

Ansel is a IRL Bob's Burgers character.

The movie looks fun. Think I'll go see it in theaters.

