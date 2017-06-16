Liam Payne releases acoustic version of "Strip That Down", announces new single & Tonight Show visit
• Accoutic version:
• He'll appear on the Tonight Show on the 21st of July:
• He also announced that his next single will be a collaboration with Zedd called "GET LOW":
source: 1 + 2 + my email
an improvment imo. the lyrics are still tragic, but at least he gets to shows off his voice a bit more.
• He'll appear on the Tonight Show on the 21st of July:
• He also announced that his next single will be a collaboration with Zedd called "GET LOW":
source: 1 + 2 + my email
an improvment imo. the lyrics are still tragic, but at least he gets to shows off his voice a bit more.
i think harry's arena tour is officially sold out on the northeast.
Edited at 2017-06-16 02:19 pm (UTC)
that gif is making me sad. I miss when they were cute and showered and not fuckboys.
I listened and this song imo is not meant for a acoustic version.