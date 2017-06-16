aesthetic hoe

Liam Payne releases acoustic version of "Strip That Down", announces new single & Tonight Show visit

• Accoutic version:



• He'll appear on the Tonight Show on the 21st of July:
• He also announced that his next single will be a collaboration with Zedd called "GET LOW":
an improvment imo. the lyrics are still tragic, but at least he gets to shows off his voice a bit more.
lirry in a nutshell
