Liam Payne releases acoustic version of "Strip That Down", announces new single & Tonight Show visit

much better than the original tbh.



i think harry's arena tour is officially sold out on the northeast. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it will officially sell out in the UK too when fans realise he's not gonna add any more dates and are just gonna have to put up with the shit nosebleeds that are left. I saw a lot of people on twitter today v upset because floor was sold out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i somehow ended up with a GA ticket for MSG and i am feeling blesssssed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here for that vintage 1d gif, makin me all nostalgic n shit Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-06-16 02:19 pm (UTC) sometimes I forget how cute they used to be, since they're all such dirty hipsters and/or fuckboys now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

louis used to be cute. he aged so fucking badly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They've always been fuckboys lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

meh this just makes me more aware of the cringey lyrics. hopefully his next single is better Reply

Thread

Link

did this flop or nah Reply

Thread

Link

it's 51 on billboard, up from 65. and number 4 on the official chart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been out for like a mknth, right? Songs usually take 2 to 3 months to peak. It's still rising. Chill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're the one who sound presst dear! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been on the charts for 3 official weeks & it peak at like 43. It's now at 65. It seems to be doing better in the UK & on Spotify overall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he voice sounds better but that can't save the lyrics.



that gif is making me sad. I miss when they were cute and showered and not fuckboys. Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt they were any different back then, but on a tighter leash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they definitely got more arrogant and careless as time went on though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

harry and zayn have receipts for being fuckboys back then (from when the gif is), it's the rest of them who've come to light. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they were always fuckboys (2)...there are recorded receipts and everything, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Slight improvement.. but that was a pretty low bar Reply

Thread

Link

one coke and bacardi (sippin lightly) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so mad that his stupid vanilla ass didn't even take his shirt off in the official video, after baiting the gays for like 3 weeks on instagram. Nick Jonas would NEVA Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe this song is real and people are throwing money behind it lol It sounds like a Connor 4 Real demo Reply

Thread

Link

the lyrics are tragic but its on top 10 most played tracks worldwide. a playlist we listen at work a lot and I find myself dancing to it everytime. ngl. Reply

Thread

Link

peak liam was like 2012/2013 before they got tattoos it was over after that Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like the only new vocals are the hook, where he's replacing Quavo. I guess it's nice to hear the harmonies more easily. Reply

Thread

Link

the song has grown on me.. it's fun! Reply

Thread

Link

the lyrics sound more embarrassing in acoustic form Reply

Thread

Link

I listened and this song imo is not meant for a acoustic version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, it's the song with Zedd for his album or Zedd's? Because I want it to be on Zedd's album. Reply

Thread

Link

In one of the little live videos they did the other night Liam said "it's your song" to Zedd so I assume it'll be on Zedd's. Although he could pull a Zara Larsson and put it on his album too? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link