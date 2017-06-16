Did Obama just reveal the gender of Beyonce's twins?
Here's what the dropbox link @S_C_ posted.— New Life (@LordBalvin) June 16, 2017
(My President) Obama inducting Jay into the Songwriters Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/BVY7nVyDtz
- Jay-Z was the first hip hop artist inducted into the songwriters hall of fame.
- Obama filmed a video honoring and congratulating his friend.
- Said, "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have me beat once those two twins show up."
Source 1
He's more or less threatening to fire Rosenstein for not firing Mueller. It's one of the reasons Mueller has been hiring prosecutors with extensive experience with the mob.
edit: typo. Also, 45 sux 4ever
me too
has she had the twins yet?