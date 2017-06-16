June 16th, 2017, 03:30 pm veronicam4rs Lorde admits to reviewing onion rings, performs "Perfect Places" source 1 2 Tagged: jimmy fallon, live performance, lorde, music / musician, music / musician (pop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6767 comments Add comment
But overall her album teeters between her old sound and a mix of today. But on the songs that could really "bring it" they fall flat for me bc they don't go all the way imo. She could have had some really powerful anthems on this album and the ones that have potential are too shy to really "go there".
It's enjoyable, but she had a chance to really wow everybody and she stops right before she gets there.
Edited at 2017-06-16 02:17 pm (UTC)
I love how passionate she is about onion rings though. And she's werking that 1890's school marm dress.
93% on Metacritic
She's got such a qt personality, I hope she gets the chance to enjoy her onion rings in peace lmao
Edited at 2017-06-16 02:29 pm (UTC)