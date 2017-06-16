she's so cute here. i miss her old hair tho! Reply

this is adorable Reply

If she makes "Supercut" a single, I'll stan for ha!



But overall her album teeters between her old sound and a mix of today. But on the songs that could really "bring it" they fall flat for me bc they don't go all the way imo. She could have had some really powerful anthems on this album and the ones that have potential are too shy to really "go there".



It's enjoyable, but she had a chance to really wow everybody and she stops right before she gets there. Reply

melodrama is sooo good!!! hard feeling/loveless, writer in the dark, perfect places, homemade dynamite... im just Reply

Wow. I honestly would never have guessed in a million years how likeable she is.



Edited at 2017-06-16 02:17 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't believe people identified her onion ring Insta through her 'clean and short' fingernails lol



I love how passionate she is about onion rings though. And she's werking that 1890's school marm dress. Reply

she was also one of 24 people following it tbh Reply

right, like why follow it in the first place if you're the only one handling the account Reply

this is the first time i've heard her speaking, she's got an amazing accent and speech flow, kind of old hollywood-like actually. it's pleasant to listen to. Reply

mte. it makes her seem a bit older too haha. Reply

I've never seen an interview with her before either and she is incredibly likable and charming. Reply

I noticed that as well. I'm from New Zealand too so I have the same accent, but the way she speaks is quite foreign to me. Her voice is kind of clipped and neat, like if old Hollywood actresses were kiwis. Reply

she's from the north shore, they talk kinda fancy there haha Reply

I never knew how nice her speaking voice is til Coachella this year. Reply

i didn't like her much during the pure heroine era (we're the same age and i was pissed about it lol), but i do quite like her music (especially green light) and having listened to some of her recent interviews she seems chill and smart. i'm happy for her and will def listen to the new album when i have the time Reply

same @ that first part lol Reply

Melodrama is soooo good, I've only been able to listen to it once but I love it so far.



She's got such a qt personality, I hope she gets the chance to enjoy her onion rings in peace lmao



Edited at 2017-06-16 02:29 pm (UTC) Reply

I like her outfit. Very Victorian Reply

melodrama is my fucking jammm Reply

How cute! Reply

I much prefer the first half of the album to the second half; Lorde kind of looses me after Hard Feelings/Loveless, but it took me a while to get into Pure Heroine, so I probably just need to give this album a moment to click. Reply

