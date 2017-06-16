June 16th, 2017, 12:26 pm some_unholy_war DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller MV SourceYASSSS BADGAL!!! She looks so fine. I love the song & video! Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician, music video, new music post, rihanna Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8282 comments Add comment
The 'waaah waah waah' is very annoying tho
YAS YAS let the renaissance of latin and latin inspired bops begin!!!
and I love her make up in the video.
a) appear on one of his songs
b) show up to the video shoot
respect to Khaled
He's been chasing this for YEARS. Remember the rumour that she was supposed to be "I'm The One" and she couldn't be bothered to go to the studio to record the vocals lmao