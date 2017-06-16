She loooooks greeeeeeeat! I especially love the pink/green outfit.



The 'waaah waah waah' is very annoying tho Reply

this is worse than when nicki stole baby got back. like it cant even be called a sample, its the same damn beat just with new (shitty) lyrics Reply

OH MY GOD THIS IS SAMPLING SANTANA



YAS YAS let the renaissance of latin and latin inspired bops begin!!! Reply

ok but maria maria >>>>



I swear late 90s was such a great time for music. This song is a bop! 😍😭 Reply

iconic Reply

yessssssss Reply

mte, i rediscovered my love for this song recently. it's so sexy Reply

lmao THIS JAM!! my dog's name is close to maria and i always sing her name @ her to the tune of this song Reply

If they aren't made by latin american/ latino artists then don't care tbh Reply

yassss Reply

fucking yes bad gal Riri is so damn hot!! Reply

she is so fucking fine omg. straight fire Reply

I really love the beat. I'm dancing.



and I love her make up in the video. Reply

i feel personally attacked by how good rihanna looks in this video Reply

bryson tiller was absolutely unnecessary, should've just been riri Reply

Mte Reply

mte Reply

he is unnecessary period Reply

Lol true Reply

agreed Reply

He ruined it. Reply

TBQH Reply

rihanna's low voice is so hot Reply

"Fuck you ’til you’re burned out, cremation" whyyyyy is this part making me laugh so hard jesus Reply

such a fucking dumb lyric. Reply

His whole verse is just... LMAO!!! Reply

Idk why my dumb ass thought he said creamation. Reply

I know song lyrics are always dicey but I wish some of these artists cared just a little bit about it. Reply

she looks so gooooood Reply

I can't believe he got her to



a) appear on one of his songs

b) show up to the video shoot



respect to Khaled



He's been chasing this for YEARS. Remember the rumour that she was supposed to be "I'm The One" and she couldn't be bothered to go to the studio to record the vocals lmao Reply

she probably only did it so she could hang out with Asahd tbh Reply

