'Crazy Rich Asians' cast pics

yesssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!

gemma chan is out of this world beautiful. i think ronnie is playing couin eddie. did they ever say who was playing queen kitty?

She is gorgeous. She's Astrid right? Perfect choice.

Yeah she's Astrid, I am for it.

I'm excited for this movie!

Harry looks so damn good 😍

So I guess it'll be released late next year at this rate...I can't wait, I hope it's a humongous success

Oh. I didn't know harry was in this!

And IMDb tells me he's Charlie?!

Yaaaaaaas.gif

I didn't know the actor from Superstore was in this! Cool that they got a Filipino and non East Asian in this too.

I finished the book two days ago and now I'm super excited.

so excited that this is actually being made, i can't wait to see this! i finished rich people problems a couple of days ago and i loved it.

Yeah Gemma!!!

So exciting!!

They are all so beautiful. I can't wait for Ronnie to keep rising i love him sm.

Im reading the third one now and this lady had her fish go to the plastic surgeon and apparently thats a real thing and I am flabbergasted.



Also I really hate Eddie and Michael

Gemma Chan is so gorg

I just have to add to the Gemma Chan love train...even in the pic with Harry she looks utterly stunning!

daddy harry looking scrumptious

I'm not familiar with this Harry Shum guy but mother of GOD.

He was on Glee and currently is on Shadowhunters? I think? That tv show that is a book adaptation that started as dramione fanfiction lmao.

So, Kris Aquino (Filipino actress/host/personality/etc) might be in this. SHE KEEPS POSTING OF PHOTOS OF CONSTANCE ON INSTA.



QUESTION IS WHO THE HECK IS KRIS PLAYING?















Could she be playing Rachel's mom or was someone else cast for that already?



Never mind, she's a little young to play Rachel's mum.



Edited at 2017-06-16 01:52 pm (UTC) Reply

She's too young to play Rachel's mum. Not sure who is playing Rachel's mom yet.

Ahh!!! Are there other Filipinos cast??

Is he playing Oliver?

lmao

Apparently on social media she's hinted at 'princess' and I found this in an article.



In case you were wondering, there is a princess character in "Crazy Rich Asians." The Sultana or the Malay princess appeared as a VIP guest in a high-profile wedding where only the rich and famous are invited.



Edited at 2017-06-16 02:19 pm (UTC)

I read speculation that she's playing a sultana at the wedding? Like, the one who fangirls at Kitty Pong while Kitty fangirls her diamonds and Grandma is not amused.



Anyway, I'm so excited for the bonkers wedding.

i just noticed harry holding up a chair lmao

omg Lord Jesus @ these Jade Queens & Kings.

i literally cannot handle the amount of beauty in these pics.

but whooooo is nico santos playing? i would say he's playing cousin oliver maybe? the art dealer?

he's sooo funny on superstore

He's most likely playing Oliver

I wish this project all the praise and success it deserves :3

Yay Gemma.



The book has been sitting on my Kindle forever, but now I wonder if I should wait and watch this movie first. It looks like fun.



Harry Shum is the odd duck who is very attractive in motion but not so much in photographs.

That Harry Shum Jr. is from the shadow hunters show? Because I don't like how he looks in the show but wow he looks fine au naturel

i wonder if they cast chinese or singaporean celebs like...idk fan bingbing or someone like it Reply

or like chinese top models like liu, fernanda, jing, feifei, etc.

i feel like fernanda is perfect for the movie, even tho i haven't read the book lol

Yeah, there are Singaporean actors in the first pic. I recognise Pierre Png, Janice Koh, Fiona Xie, and Selena Tan. Tan Kheng Hua will be in it too. Not sure who they are playing though!

