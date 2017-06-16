'Crazy Rich Asians' cast pics
Crazy. Rich. Asians #CrazyRichAsians #singapore pic.twitter.com/dC9LiUu8iZ— Jimmy O. Yang (@FunnyAsianDude) June 15, 2017
The cast have been seen around Singapore believed to be shooting on location.
Fresh 🍉 @HarryShumJr #CrazyRichAsiansMovie #CrazyRichAsians pic.twitter.com/iqNpSHErV9— Gemma Chan (@Gemma_Chan1) June 14, 2017
Tea with the mastermind behind the #CrazyRichAsians book series. What a fascinating man full of interesting stories! @kevinkwanbooks pic.twitter.com/XijxkWy26e— Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) June 9, 2017
gemma chan is out of this world beautiful. i think ronnie is playing couin eddie. did they ever say who was playing queen kitty?
She is gorgeous. She's Astrid right? Perfect choice.
I'm excited for this movie!
Yaaaaaaas.gif
Also I really hate Eddie and Michael
QUESTION IS WHO THE HECK IS KRIS PLAYING?
Never mind, she's a little young to play Rachel's mum.
In case you were wondering, there is a princess character in "Crazy Rich Asians." The Sultana or the Malay princess appeared as a VIP guest in a high-profile wedding where only the rich and famous are invited.
Anyway, I'm so excited for the bonkers wedding.
The book has been sitting on my Kindle forever, but now I wonder if I should wait and watch this movie first. It looks like fun.
Harry Shum is the odd duck who is very attractive in motion but not so much in photographs.
i feel like fernanda is perfect for the movie, even tho i haven't read the book lol
Good. ^^