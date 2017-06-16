ONTD Original: Selena Gomez - The original elusive chanteuse
These days Selena Gomez seems to be everywhere despite having no talents whatsover. After all, in the age of postmodernism and late capitalism anything is possible. And so, Selena Gomez became one of the biggest stars of her generation. After the ending of her successful Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena decided to focus her energy on her passion: acting. To quote ONTD in 2011: ''[Selena] hopes that she will be able to give up her singing career one day to focus on her acting career.'' But since most of her post-Disney films flopped and Selena wasn't getting the type of roles she wanted, she could do one thing. Two things actually. Become an Instagram sensation and further her music career... without even singing her songs.
Let me introduce you to Julia Michaels. Julia is a singer and songwriter who has written smashes like Justin Bieber's Sorry, Britney and Tinashe's Slumber Party and Close by Nick Jonas but the artist who has the most songs written by Julia Michaels in her discography is Selena Gomez: Slow Down, Hands to Myself, Undercover, Sober, Revival, Good for You, Me & the Rhythm and Selena's newest single Bad Liar. And while the GP continued to be clueless as per usual, stans noticed that the vocals on some of these songs don't sound like Selena's. Hm.
Here's what Julia sounds like:
Let's begin with Hands to Myself. The song was a big hit that peaked at #1 at Billboard's Top 40 chart. Hands to Myself features Selena's struggle whisper vocals until they explode in the chorus in a way that Selena has failed to show live, and most importantly: doesn't sound like her at all. Where is that vocal power coming from, Sel, and how come it doesn't match your usual singing voice? Let's listen to the song again:
Fast-forward to 0:35.
Is it me or does it sound like they mixed Selena and Julia's demos together?
You can hear Julia's voice as part of the backing track most clearly in this live version at 1:35.
[warning: super boring performance and struggle vocals. process with caution.]
Am I reaching? Is Selena so vocally talented that she was able to sing with an entirely different singing voice?
What song makes you feel most proud about your vocals? @selenagomez #REVIVALListeningParty— ㅤ (@seIendipity) October 9, 2015
Yikes, sis.
Revival for sure. Or Hand to Myself https://t.co/br4njgh4sF— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 9, 2015
Other songs off Revival that were writen by Julia Michaels sound equally suspicious.
How do these songs translate live? Will we ever know? The good sis Singing Not for Everyone on YouTube exposed Selena's lipsyncing during the Revival tour:
Yikes again, sis.
Let's continue, shall we? I bet you've heard of indie darling Charli XCX. She has a very specific and distinctive voice that can be immediately recognized. An example would be this bop:
Or the chorus in this song:
What do Charli and Selena have in common? Charli wrote Same Old Love and sang the demo. In this interview Charli says that it's her favorite song that she has written but given away.
Let's listen to it.
1:13. Damn, sis. That's Charli XCX!
But wait, maybe I'm wrong... let's see how this song translates live:
Playback for the questioned part. Should have seen it coming.
In conclusion: Stans might choose to believe that Selena's voice ''had improved so much'' thanks to hard work. Others might see the light. Thank you for your time, ONTD!
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
VIDEOS: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
ONTD, how do you feel about the fact that someone who can't sing, can't act, can't dance, has no stage presence and seems to be pretty dumb has more money than you will ever earn in your lifetime?
I think Selena will never be taken seriously as an actress (with her Disney level talent) and gets by because she's pretty, lbr.
Edit: whoops this was meant to be a standalone comment and not a reply. My mistake!!
Edited at 2017-06-16 11:53 am (UTC)
You just need to bring something to the table. If you cant sing then I need you to be able to put on an amazing show and have an it factor. She doesnt to me but she does to others. So I am not gonna go to one of her shows or buy her stuff. She's a pretty young woman but there is something lacking when it comes to the execution of her performance and delivery.
Buy 'Number 1 Angel' on iTunes, Charil XLGBTQIAX needs your coin!
All true.
i was under the impression that selena wasn't trying to pretend that it's not charli xcx on same old love? could swore one of them talked about it somewhere...
i remember before jessie ware got a feature credit on The Crying Game I got confused b/c someone told me it was Nicki Minaj singing the whole thing and I was like there's NO WAY that's true lol
idk, i just searched and can't find an interview/article where selena or charli admit that it was charli singing.
but she will keep 'singing' because she has a lot of stans that will defend anything she does. because she is classy.
i can def see her leading a sitcom on abc successfully tbh
it's kind of like the drake ghostwriter thing: officially he can say he doesn't have ghostwriters because he has ambiguous writing credits on his songs, but it's essentially the same thing