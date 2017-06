ONTD Original: Selena Gomez - The original elusive chanteuse

What song makes you feel most proud about your vocals? @selenagomez #REVIVALListeningParty — ㅤ (@seIendipity) October 9, 2015

Revival for sure. Or Hand to Myself https://t.co/br4njgh4sF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 9, 2015

tbh the entire chorus doesn't sound like Selena

ONTD, how do you feel about the fact that someone who can't sing, can't act, can't dance, has no stage presence and seems to be pretty dumb has more money than you will ever earn in your lifetime?

These days Selena Gomez seems to be everywhere despite having no talents whatsover. After all, in the age of postmodernism and late capitalism anything is possible. And so,After the ending of her successful Disney show The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena decided to focus her energy on her passion : acting. To quote ONTD in 2011 But since most of her post-Disney films flopped and Selena wasn't getting the type of roles she wanted, she could do one thing. Two things actually. Become an Instagram sensation and further her music career...Julia is a singer and songwriter who has written smashes like Justin Bieber's, Britney and Tinashe'sandby Nick Jonas but the artist who has the most songs written by Julia Michaels in her discography is Selena Gomez:and Selena's newest single. And while the GP continued to be clueless as per usual, stans noticed that the vocals on some of these songs don't sound like Selena's. Hm.Here's what Julia sounds like:The song was a big hit that peaked at #1 at Billboard's Top 40 chart . Hands to Myself, and most importantly:Where is that vocal power coming from, Sel, and how come it doesn't match your usual singing voice? Let's listen to the song again:Fast-forward to 0:35.Is it me or does it sound like they mixed Selena and Julia's demos together?You can hear Julia's voice as part of the backing track most clearly in this live version at 1:35.[warning: super boring performance and struggle vocals. process with caution.]Am I reaching? Is Selena so vocally talented that she was able to sing with an entirely different singing voice?Yikes, sis.Other songs off Revival that were writen by Julia Michaels sound equally suspicious.How do these songs translate live? Will we ever know?Yikes again, sis.Let's continue, shall we? I bet you've heard of indie darling. She has a very specific and distinctive voice that can be immediately recognized. An example would be this bop:Or the chorus in this song:What do Charli and Selena have in common?In this interview Charli says that it's her favorite song that she has written but given away.Let's listen to it.1:13. Damn, sis. That's Charli XCX!But wait, maybe I'm wrong... let's see how this song translates live:Playback for the questioned part. Should have seen it coming.In conclusion: Stans might choose to believe that Selena's voice ''had improved so much'' thanks to hard work. Others might see the light. Thank you for your time, ONTD!