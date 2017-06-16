ONTD Original: Selena Gomez - The original elusive chanteuse

I'm generally fine with pop stars not being able to actually sing, but I do require that they have some charisma to play it out. Reply

Ia, but for me, that applies to acting as well.

This was a really good post, OP.



I think Selena will never be taken seriously as an actress (with her Disney level talent) and gets by because she's pretty, lbr.



Edit: whoops this was meant to be a standalone comment and not a reply. My mistake!!



yeah, her performances are not good at all. Reply

Yep. That's why I can't completely hate Miley. I don't really like her personality or her music but I do think she's very charismatic and (can be) charming. You could tell she had that "it factor" on Hannah Montana. I don't care for her, but I can't help but want to watch her on stage and she seems so damn comfortable up there. Reply

yeah MTE. You don't necessarily need a powerhouse voice for pop music, but if a performer can't sing then I expect them to be good at dancing, or songwriting, or SOME sort of contribution to their career besides "has a pretty face" lmao Reply

You just need to bring something to the table. If you cant sing then I need you to be able to put on an amazing show and have an it factor. She doesnt to me but she does to others. So I am not gonna go to one of her shows or buy her stuff. She's a pretty young woman but there is something lacking when it comes to the execution of her performance and delivery. Reply

I'll admit that she can't sing live and generally doesn't put effort into anything, but I still don't hear Julia Michaels on these. Their voices are so different that it would sound a lot more obvious if she was there. Reply

Charli XCX on Same Old Love.. damn, can't unhear it now Reply

I will forever hear Charlie on this song... Not that it's a bad thing. Reply

Coincidentally, I thought it was Gwen the first time I heard it on the radio. Especially the "Oh-, oh-, oh-" parts Reply

the 'OHHHHHHH' part in the song always reminded me of how charli xcx sings. lmao sneaky sneaky Reply

the first time i heard it i realized that was charli cause that's exactly how she sings. Reply

Excellent investigative journalism, OP! Reply

selena makes it look so easy! Reply

I've said it once and I'll repeat it again. Selena Gomez is not a singer. Never was and never will be. She's just an A-List instagram model, who has an ASMR YouTube side project, which straight SoundCloud producers were charitable enough to remix into bops

Buy 'Number 1 Angel' on iTunes, Charil XLGBTQIAX needs your coin! Reply

LMAO @ ASMR YouTube side project.



All true. Reply

+1 sis Reply

yesss to charli <3 Reply

cryinggg @ "ASMR YouTube side project" lmaooo Reply

yaaas N1A is so good Reply

i wish the general public (and ONTD) were less obsessed with looks when it comes to singers, actors, entertainers in general. there are so many naturally gifted (but average looking) people who have to beg for scraps while people like Katy, Bieber, Selena, Taylor get paid millions of dollars despite having no discernible talents or skills. Reply

I haven't heard any of her 'country' albums, but some people call 🐍lor a somewhat talented songwriter Reply

Taylor at least (usually) sings live, puts on a show, and writes almost all of her own music or majority of it. Reply

I saw her Apple Music special and even heavy editing didn't save her. Her vocals are bearable, considering the competition at the moment, I guess Reply

I'm with the others on this. It's fine if you don't like the final product, but the amount of work Taylor's putting into it really shouldn't be compared to the other 3. It's not her singing, performing, or song writing that sets her apart, but her goddamn hustle. Reply

In an interview a long time ago Sara Barielles, who is an amazing singer and songwriter, said that it was hard for her to break out of songwriting and into singing her own stuff because she was told she was not attrative and wouldnt sell well. Its a big reason she has a problem with judging people on singing shows because she says it brings out her old insecurities. Reply

great post OP!



i was under the impression that selena wasn't trying to pretend that it's not charli xcx on same old love? could swore one of them talked about it somewhere...



i remember before jessie ware got a feature credit on The Crying Game I got confused b/c someone told me it was Nicki Minaj singing the whole thing and I was like there's NO WAY that's true lol Reply

oh oop, comment twins. i'm p sure charli sang the sample and they left in that part. Reply

thanks, sis!



idk, i just searched and can't find an interview/article where selena or charli admit that it was charli singing. Reply

I'm pretty sure she's been open about Charli XCX's vocals singling the "oh ohs" on Same Old Love? Reply

now that julia michaels has a hit, i wonder if she'll continue giving away her songs Reply

She'll probably be like Sia. Keep the best for herself and give the others away. Reply

She's really just an Instagram Model but somehow manages to get her songs played on the radio...Has she given up acting for good like Vanessa Hudgens? I remember they both would say in interviews they wanted Oscar type movie roles post Disney Reply

vanessa hasn't given up on acting but can't seem to find any work (she likes). she had grease live and was the lead on powerless but it got cancelled. she's in her late 20s though. the well is going to be even drier. Reply

Vanessa still acts some. Plus, she's done some plays. Austin is in the shannara chronicles so I can't see her dating someone who is on a series (for now until it's cancelled) and totally quit herself rn. Reply

they been together for six years now?

I remember when everyone praised her as a great actress because she was good in one disney show lol she could be great in sitcoms. maybe she should stick to that.



but she will keep 'singing' because she has a lot of stans that will defend anything she does. because she is classy. Reply

ia



i can def see her leading a sitcom on abc successfully tbh Reply

julia michaels has backing vocal credits for all of revival so I'm sure that's her singing half the time



it's kind of like the drake ghostwriter thing: officially he can say he doesn't have ghostwriters because he has ambiguous writing credits on his songs, but it's essentially the same thing Reply

She can't sing but I love her voice. She has a great tone for the music she puts out and mostly stays in her lane. Shes not trying to convince anyone Shes ariana etc. Also most of these examples are basically backing vocals. Its not uncommon at all to leave demo backups, even for a lot of your faves 👀 Reply

the poor sis can't even sing her own backing vocals/adlibs and has to use somebody else's voice for the freaking chorus. SAD! Reply

ia, i like her voice. she sucks lives and clearly isn't a great vocalist, but it works for revival. (plus i'm able to sing along) Reply

She doesn't have a tone, she can't even sing



Everyone with a voice has a tone Reply

agreed ilh idc Reply

yeah, i know kylie's done it at least once (in 2 hearts). tbh, i wish she'd recorded the background ooh's because it ruins the song with such a different voice. Reply

Parent

