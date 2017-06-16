June 16th, 2017, 05:10 pm hellicoptajuuce Next Town Down, a new boyband releases their debut single 'Good Times' Source 2DEM VOCALS THO!!!ONTD, using the kpop standard of a group formation, who is the main vocal, 'visual', main dancer, maknae and leader? Tagged: black celebrities, new music post, nobody, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
ONTD, your favorite boyband? N'sync will forever be my fave but i've been on a Westlife mood lately.
Shane used to be so cute before he scammed all those people and declared on bankruptcy.
They all had their hits n all, but I think my fav is Blue.
Lee Ryan has such a great voice. It's too bad a solo career never took off
and this classic, obviously:
I just saw some Geico commercial with them in it and it sounded pretty great.
Their name is good because when ppl ask about it they have a good origin story. They're not the blond haired blue eyed boys next door. Their the boys from the next town down. It's cute.
They're cute, but that name....
I'm going to stan because the oldest is a year older than me so it works and I don't feel too old lol. But it's obvious the skinnier light skinned one is the visual. The maknae is the youngest (who played young simba on broadway). The lead singer is the oldest one with the mustache. And none of them seem to be the the best dancers lol.