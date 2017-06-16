That second video <3



Shane used to be so cute before he scammed all those people and declared on bankruptcy.

They all had their hits n all, but I think my fav is Blue.







I was #blessed to grow up in Europe and be exposed to all the UK groups (Take That, Westlife, Five, Boyzone, etc etc) in their prime.They all had their hits n all, but I think my fav is Blue.Lee Ryan has such a great voice. It's too bad a solo career never took off

All Rise is a bop! when will your favs have a Law and Order themed song?!

Take That, hands down. Or are they Take Three now, lol? They've been consistently good and have gotten even better with age. They also delivered a satisfying amount of drama with all the Robbie Williams fights and make ups.











and this classic, obviously:



They're just not the same without Jason Naranja.

I miss his voice too, but I still enjoyed some of their new stuff like "Giants".

BSB bc I know they count as a boy band. But Boyz II Men was the best thing that has ever happened to music.











I always thought B2M took good care of their voices but in their recent performances they were really pushing to hit those notes

They've been out of the game for a while. Small tours and performances here an there, but overall, not a big wide spread thing. And you have to factor in age.

I just saw some Geico commercial with them in it and it sounded pretty great.



I just saw some Geico commercial with them in it and it sounded pretty great. Reply

They don't look legal, so I'm skipping.

Man I'm old.

that second video is pretty great, they nailed everyone. I miss 1D's struggle dancing though. They were hilariously terrible:

lol good times with those fools

their facial expressions in the first one always get me, like, what the fuck were the stage directions that lead to... those?

lmao I don't follow 1D so tell me, is this supposed to be from videos where they are dancing in a "serious" way or are they joking?

That's as serious as it gets lol. They're all terrible dancers, and no one forced them to improve, so whenever they had to do a bit of choreography it ended up like that.

i dont like their name

Their name is good because when ppl ask about it they have a good origin story. They're not the blond haired blue eyed boys next door. Their the boys from the next town down. It's cute.

the one with the cross necklace looks like he's 15 but the one in the hat looks way older than everyone

These guys sound young. It's prob' just bc I'm old now and not the target market for boybands, but they really do sound young.

All of them are talentless visuals who can't act, dance or sing a la Yoona or Seolhyun except they're not even that attractive so they're all just sub vocals

This reminds me of B5!

This is a really cute, upbeat song.

the evolution of boybands video was cute and fun

They're cute, but that name....

how old are these infants? their voices sound ... really young.

HOW FUCKING ADORABKE this song is a bop



Edited at 2017-06-16 02:25 pm (UTC) Reply

