No. Just no. Reply

Thread

Link

"Bitch I don't need introduction"



Demetria, sis.... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JAX JONES YOU ARE BETTER THAN THIS WTF!!! Reply

Thread

Link





i like it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

how a gay gonna have a boner in demi's presence smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too :x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Demi's voice doesn't fit dance music Reply

Thread

Link

ngl I will. I'll dance to any good beat, I have no shame. Reply

Thread

Link

I understand our big export is samba and all, but we need people to use funk as well. someone please take the beat from vai embrazando and make a good song.







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link