Did the cast of 'Sense8', 'Daredevil' and 'OITNB' had an orgy during Brazil Pride? 😱😱😱



- Natasha Lyonne from OITNB was promoting her show and Conan.
- She revealed that Netflix flew the cast of 'the Blind Show', 'OITNB' and 'Sense8' to Brazil for Pride Parade. 'Sense8' was filming a big scene over there and Netflix managed to score some actors to participate and promote their shows: receipts 1 & 2.
- She tells the story how they all took Netflix and chill to a whole new level and organized and orgy.
- She eventually dropped from it cause she's with Fred Armisen.

Source

i believe it from the cast of Sense8 tbh...
