Did the cast of 'Sense8', 'Daredevil' and 'OITNB' had an orgy during Brazil Pride? 😱😱😱
- Natasha Lyonne from OITNB was promoting her show and Conan.
- She revealed that Netflix flew the cast of 'the Blind Show', 'OITNB' and 'Sense8' to Brazil for Pride Parade. 'Sense8' was filming a big scene over there and Netflix managed to score some actors to participate and promote their shows: receipts 1 & 2.
- She tells the story how they all took Netflix and chill to a whole new level and organized and orgy.
- She eventually dropped from it cause she's with Fred Armisen.
Source
i believe it from the cast of Sense8 tbh...
What an unfortunate plot twist
I'm also surprised that the guy who plays Lito is straight.
He's European tho.
i've loved the ones i've been on, and if you're in the middle just fucking and getting fucked and just getting kissed all over my body, it's heaven!
im watching oitnb 5 right now (on ep 9) and i really dislike this season :/
I like that his next scene is him desperately trying to not go to the bathroom.
spoiler???
idg what happened with this guy and the other guy he was with at the beginning...frieda shot them with poison darts but it seems like it had no effect on them whatsoever idgi!!!
but omfg it has to be sense8 I'm p sure that entire cast has fucked eachother and I'm SO MAD it's been cancelled bc they were all so close too 💔 rip