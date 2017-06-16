Did the cast of 'Sense8', 'Daredevil' and 'OITNB' had an orgy during Brazil Pride? 😱😱😱

Well this was definitely an unexpected story! Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Fred Armisen hooks up with every chick. I swear Reply

Thread

Link

it's incredible, especially after hearing elisabeth moss' talk about their marriage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

‘He’s so great doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.’ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's dating fred? why????? Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know she was dating Fred Armisen Reply

Thread

Link

shes dating Arturo.



Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I read Fred Armisen's name, I always think of him in Eurotrip UGH Reply

Thread

Link

She eventually dropped from it cause she's with Fred Armisen



What an unfortunate plot twist Reply

Thread

Link

Regine is sexy af tho.





</i> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know right??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said "oh no" when I got to that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judging from that GIF and that Pride parade video, I feel like the guy who plays Wolfgang and Will seem interested in each other. They are always smooching each other.



I'm also surprised that the guy who plays Lito is straight. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm also surprised that the guy who plays Lito is straight.



He's European tho. I'm also surprised that the guy who plays Lito is straight.He's European tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't remember seeing this In th episode (believe me I was looking) Did this just not make the cut or did the actors reallly just want to make out🤔



Edited at 2017-06-16 07:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So cute. Why does this show have to be canceled 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my goodness.. the way they're looking at each other. I forgot this happened lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAD NONE OF THIS SHOWED UP IN THE EPISODE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I got an invitation </3 Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The entire concept of an orgy just seems exhausting to me; like that gif isn't even hot...I'm tired and stressed out just looking at it. Reply

Thread

Link

Agree. It seems like so much to keep track of. I'm barely invested in sex with one person a lot of the time let alone a half dozen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, i guess it depends of the person...



i've loved the ones i've been on, and if you're in the middle just fucking and getting fucked and just getting kissed all over my body, it's heaven! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hoechlin, Bourne, and Bohen right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It depends, usually you're at least drunk tho most people are on something so you just automatically go with the flow. If everything is going well, it's great but if not it can be extremely awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i feel you. I'd like to try it once just for fun but i doubt i'd be able to feel comfortable enough to truly enjoy it, let alone have an orgasm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's not something I actively seek same with 3somes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk why, but this made me laugh so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you sound boring af an orgy with all those good looking ass people sounds ideal tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol totally understandable tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Super cool. Reply

Thread

Link

weird



im watching oitnb 5 right now (on ep 9) and i really dislike this season :/ Reply

Thread

Link

really? It's my fav so far! So much fun with dramatic sprinkles throughout.I watched 5 eps in one sitting, and had to have self control to get up and be productive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its def my fav too omg...shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I like that his next scene is him desperately trying to not go to the bathroom.







I loooved season 5! Lots of great moments, but this was my fav. This scene made me forget his character was an asshole, haha.I like that his next scene is him desperately trying to not go to the bathroom. Reply

Thread

Link

And then his next big story arc is fingering one of the women to give himself some time in order to not get his finger chopped off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such is life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He kinda looks like Liam Payne. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww he's hot. looove the hairy bod lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why hasnt there been an ontd discussion post UGH



spoiler???



















idg what happened with this guy and the other guy he was with at the beginning...frieda shot them with poison darts but it seems like it had no effect on them whatsoever idgi!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was surprised by the lack of OitNB posts on here. I know it's not quite as beloved anymore and the episodes did leak before the official release, but I still thought there'd be a few more posts to discuss the new season! Reply

Thread

Link

i just finished it last night, and the last post was from the 9th. Not THAT long ago, but yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think people got so pissed/disturbed over that certain plot twist and the way it was executed that most of them didn't bother with the new season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please spoil me? I don't wanna pick up this show again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, that's when I stopped watching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i forgot it's even out. if you've watched it, did you enjoy it? should i bother? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was a mess. Like a total mess. I don't even know what they were trying to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made a post when it leaked but no one cared lol i'll make another post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE i need a discussion post dammit!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering why I couldn't sleep and then this popped up and it's like my spidey senses tingled for a blind item



but omfg it has to be sense8 I'm p sure that entire cast has fucked eachother and I'm SO MAD it's been cancelled bc they were all so close too 💔 rip Reply

Thread

Link

I'm shook at the idea of Charlie getting involved too tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link