Wonder Woman lassos Logan & Fate the Furious at the box office
'Wonder Woman' tops 'Logan' and 'Fate of the Furious' with $227 million domestic box office total https://t.co/RdKSOANvsC pic.twitter.com/0QCEOc241k— Forbes (@Forbes) June 15, 2017
-Wonder Woman has beaten Logan and Fate of the Furious at the domestic box office!
-Currently sitting as the 3rd biggest domestic movie of the year behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and BatB
-Has the possibility of topping all 3 current DCEU films at the domestic box office
Is DC/WB shaking in their ties and suits at WW beating all the boys to the bank?
I'm hoping Black Panther does as well!
Just like Diana said, men were only created for pro-creation ;)
Debating on seeing Rough Night even though it's not really my type of movie, since the stars and director are all women, too.
The next movie I am 100% going to see is The Beguiled, which also stars women and is directed by a woman.
Give me mooooooooore!!!
but even then, i haven't heard anything about this movie so it's probably not life changing.
Awww! I find this to be cute.
but the villian reveal was dumb, it was interestin how he said ' made man do it themselves' but then the whole demon fight at the end was abit cheesy
