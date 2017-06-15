WonderWoman

Wonder Woman lassos Logan & Fate the Furious at the box office




-Wonder Woman has beaten Logan and Fate of the Furious at the domestic box office!

-Currently sitting as the 3rd biggest domestic movie of the year behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 and BatB

-Has the possibility of topping all 3 current DCEU films at the domestic box office

Source
Is DC/WB shaking in their ties and suits at WW beating all the boys to the bank?
