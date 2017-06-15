Wonder Woman lassos Logan & Fate the Furious at the box office

how many more johnny-come-latelys like Oprah, Kardashians, Ava Daveurye are going to post on twitter they love it for attention since everyone is doing it now? Reply

This has to be the tiniest gif I've ever seen

tbf Logan was rated R but I hope this means WB will greenlight more female led films



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:42 am (UTC)

Even the pg-13 Wolvy films didnt do big business domestically, I dont think the rating wouldve changed much.

even without the gore, Logan would've been a better movie than all past Wolverine films

I do not understand how the fast and furious movies are so popular. They aren't even entertaining messes they're just dumb and loud and your forced to look at vin diesel

they're horrible. and I'm sick of them.

I'm glad they exist. They are the only mainstream franchise with a mostly minority cast. And they have proven that minority led movies can do well in Asia, which was used as an excuse forever as to why non-whites weren't made leads.

They're more entertaining and less white than all those superheroe movies and the average dumb comedy, so.

Yay, hopefully, the next one will be gayer, have more women in it for more than just the first half and less slow mo that make it look like she's walking down a runway.

I'm hoping Black Panther does as well!



I'm hoping Black Panther does as well! Reply

Ia with everything and I'm sure BP is going to beat everyone in the BO, looks amazing and there is too much hype, it's the only Marvel movie I care about tbh (and Spiderman but it seems to be Iron Man 6 so no thank you)

Yeah, I didn't like how it became a sausage fest after the beginning.

Women are better than men. Its a fact

as a man, this truth.

This

+1



Just like Diana said, men were only created for pro-creation ;) Reply

Glad to hear it. The more money it makes, the better!



Debating on seeing Rough Night even though it's not really my type of movie, since the stars and director are all women, too.



The next movie I am 100% going to see is The Beguiled, which also stars women and is directed by a woman.



Give me mooooooooore!!! Reply

u should watch rough night! a studio greenlighting a film written and directed by a woman, starring an all-female ensemble, is such a rare occurrence.

fucking iconic

My ringtone

the best 5 minutes and 47 seconds of that shit brick of a movie.

lets see if anyone will be celebrating Rough Night tomorrow for it's female empowerment.

didn't ya know? ontd ~refuses to see it~ because they already saw bridesmaids!

That movie looks fucking horrible bb

it's surprisingly not from the reviews - people keep saying they laughed so hard they were in tears.

Parent

ONTD should support it since a WOC is the centre character, ill save u guys the google search, its asian kween Scarjo leading the charge in the movie

maybe if it didn't have scarjo, ontd would be more open to it



but even then, i haven't heard anything about this movie so it's probably not life changing. Reply

I've gone to see if 3 times. I get more emotional after each showing. Lol. This second time the girl next to me was crying during the no mans land scene. And slammed her hands on her face when Steve said the thing.

ahh ive only seen it once and i need to see it again but our last showing is tomorrow night and idk if ill have time after work

LOL oh my. Yeah, my friends were weeping. I did not weep. I am a lump of coal.

When steve did / say the thing i cried too. WHYYYYY 😩😭

Yeah the NML scene really affected me tbh. It's kind of where it really hit me emotionally that, after a lifetime of being into comics/superheroes/video games/etc I was finally getting to see one of these really amazing and dramatic scenes entirely propelled by a woman

And slammed her hands on her face when Steve said the thing.

Awww! I find this to be cute. Reply

omg i finally saw wonder woman and i p. much cried the whole way through



but the villian reveal was dumb, it was interestin how he said ' made man do it themselves' but then the whole demon fight at the end was abit cheesy Reply

The sequel better have an all women cast because im so fckin sick of men. I have to sit thru justice league to see her again and I am tired of the 10:1 ratio of men to women in their entourage (same prob with hunger games and rogue one as well)

Edited at 2017-06-16 04:05 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:05 am (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] did they have sex? Yeah they faded to black on them making out in a hotel room, but I need things spelled out for me, mmmkay? I saw this the other night. Gal Gadot is PERFECT. I love Chris Pine, and he was a good choice for that character, but I didn't think they had much chemistry. Also,

I'm pretty sure they did, lol

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Yes and I really don't think it was left open for interpretation just because it cuts away after they kiss. He was only taking her to her room and after she gives him those bedroom eyes he stays and closes the door so I really do think they had sex.

Parent

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i think so. if it was just a kiss, i think that could've been done a few minutes earlier when they were dancing?

Edited at 2017-06-16 04:16 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-16 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

I want to see it a 5th time but I ran out of people to go with! I love this movie so much.

so I'm currently living in Japan, it premieres here only in August but by that time I'm returning to Europe and I doubt it'll be still running there, but I sincerely hope so.

