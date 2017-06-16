Arcade Fire release new single

"Assisted suicide

She dreams about dying all the time

She told me she came so close

Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record"



i can't believe they DRAGGED me like this. the first time i heard this part i literally burst into tears and sobbed for 30 mins bc i was that girl. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

album of the year (after damn), calling it Reply

Thread

Link

here for the gif, i love gumball Reply

Thread

Link

yaas that's the reason i chose it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the greatest sitcoms on TV right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not showing up on my Spotify for some reason. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe after midnight? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, that's what I am thinking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw :/ i can upload the song on google drive if you want to listen to it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww, thanks so much, but I'll just wait til tomorrow! :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hit us with the accordion, Regine! Reply

Thread

Link

I want one of these boxes tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i am snatched. i preordered the album. Reply

Thread

Link

yesss. between this and new music from The Killers / Lorde i am liiiiiving. Reply

Thread

Link

Those boxes are so qt.



Very excited for their new album and tour! Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't like funerals but i LOVED neon ballroom, the suburbs and reflektor so i am excited for new stuff

i think most arcade fire fans i know love funerals but it was too... i dunno... too much for me somehow. felt like it was trying too hard. Reply

Thread

Link

i think that funeral is one of those albums that you have to be at a certain point in your life or have experienced something specific to enjoy it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay it's finally up on Spotify for me! I like the sound, but it's kind of wordy in an awkward way. I like Everything Now better, but they are both pretty good. Reply

Thread

Link

I initially thought the production will be poppier, but I like it that way way more. Kinda hoped the chiptune-y sample will hit harder at some point Reply

Thread

Link

i don't have spotify.... where can i hear dis? Reply

Thread

Link

same sis. i'll upload it on google drive for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link