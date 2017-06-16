Arcade Fire release new single

Today Arcade Fire released their new single from their forthcoming album Everything Now - Creature Comfort. You might remember that they played the song live during their Primavera set. They marketed the song as a cereal commercial for some reason:




Anyway, without further ado: listen to Creature Comfort on Spotify. Just like Everything Now, the ending of the song seems to hint the beginning of the next one.


