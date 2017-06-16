Arcade Fire release new single
Today Arcade Fire released their new single from their forthcoming album Everything Now - Creature Comfort. You might remember that they played the song live during their Primavera set. They marketed the song as a cereal commercial for some reason:
Anyway, without further ado: listen to Creature Comfort on Spotify. Just like Everything Now, the ending of the song seems to hint the beginning of the next one.
SOURCES: 1, 2
The Creature Comfort cereal boxes contain cereal, and a "Creature Comfort" CD single. They smell of methylphenidate, apparently. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/hLok78cp5b— Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 14, 2017
Creature Comfort by Arcade Fire https://t.co/VBOOm3tmA4— Arcade Fire tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFiretube) June 15, 2017
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/otWPSUP8RN
She dreams about dying all the time
She told me she came so close
Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record"
i can't believe they DRAGGED me like this. the first time i heard this part i literally burst into tears and sobbed for 30 mins bc i was that girl. :/
Very excited for their new album and tour!
i think most arcade fire fans i know love funerals but it was too... i dunno... too much for me somehow. felt like it was trying too hard.
I saw them on Wednesday.
They didn't play that much new material but what I heard I liked. They're one of the few bands that I still buy their album on CD.