Mama Ru graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly's LGBTQ issue, remains flawless while doing so
Let’s hear it for @RuPaul! America’s First Lady of Drag reflects on 30 years of LGBTQ pop culture: https://t.co/TIHHZjJ1zv 🌈 pic.twitter.com/fUIsGCsxiJ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 15 de junho de 2017
- They mention Ru's 30 year career and how influential he is
- Ru says he doesn't do bitchy, he does sassy
- He also says everything changed when he turned 28, moved to LA and was sleeping on his sister's couch. His friend Larry Tee demanded him to come back to NY because Ru was a star. Ru did go back, shaved his legs and chest, put some titties (not implants) and gave them bitches exactly what they wanted
- Lady Bunny says mainstream media only embraced drag when it was "for a reason" (gives Tootsie/Some like it hot & Mrs. Doubtfire as examples) but says Ru didn't need a reason because she's gorgeous and a supermodel
- Michelle says her show with Ru felt different but not as in weird but as in groundbreaking
source
Drag Race post! Who's your favorite winner/contestant, and who are you rooting for to win Season 9?
i have too many faves but katya is my all time. season 9 is so dull but i'm pulling hard for shea and sasha. wouldn't be mad if trinity won either bc she served looks, talent and the funniest moments
i remember when the MTQs were out and people were saying she was a try hard version of Willam lol As if
although, that video of them both together is so disgusting yet the funniest thing
GURL TELL ME ABOUT IT ABOUT OUR FAVE RUSSIAN HOOKAH... her first LSFYL slayed me to no end, but knowing more about her after her season and AS2 my love for her was cemented. :D
second what the comment above said, Shangela really improved a LOT since her season. I watched her live, and it's insane how great she is at performing.
*shrugs*
racist trash
She's coming for that All Stars 3 crown (I hope)
One of my favorite moments is during Untucked, that queen who came back (completely forgot her name) asks ChiChi to describe what type of dude she's attracted to, ChiChi goes on and on then the queen asks if that description matches the description of ChiChi's boyfriend and ChiChi is like 'hell no' with that cute accent of hers lol I love her <3
Also, his torso always looks weird to me. Does he have small implants or something??
I have a lot of favs (bianca will always be my #1) but two of my favs that imo don't get mentioned much are Yara Sofia and Manila
If you haven't watched Trinity's videos on her YouTube channel you should do it because bitch's hilarious.
I've been rewatching season 5 and the editing is so obnoxious. The frequent cuts to other people's faces after someone said something ~shady goes on way too long. I also watched season 3 for the first time and was worried about the whole Heathers thing, but it was much less dramatic than I was expecting. I did/do feel bad for Mimi. And reading the behind the scenes is so interesting.
obviously all seasons have manufactured drama (heathers vs boogers) but they hid it better
Totally. It also seemed like something that was mostly a joke and occasionally shitty; you see them still working with the 'boogers' and offering advice. With Cocoa and Alyssa you can tell they know they're playing a part and it's played to be so much more dramatic and interesting than it is. No shade to them, play the game.