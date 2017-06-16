Mama Ru graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly's LGBTQ issue, remains flawless while doing so

ru ain't shit but i'm so proud



i have too many faves but katya is my all time. season 9 is so dull but i'm pulling hard for shea and sasha. wouldn't be mad if trinity won either bc she served looks, talent and the funniest moments Reply

i remember when the MTQs were out and people were saying she was a try hard version of Willam lol As if katya is a blessing Reply

Lmao, Willam is the try hard version of Willam, Katya>>>>>>>>> Reply

lmao willam wishes



although, that video of them both together is so disgusting yet the funniest thing Reply

UNHhhh is funnier than 95% of the shit on TV right now. Reply

i have too many faves but katya is my all time. season 9 is so dull but i'm pulling hard for shea and sasha. wouldn't be mad if trinity won either bc she served looks, talent and the funniest moments





GURL TELL ME ABOUT IT ABOUT OUR FAVE RUSSIAN HOOKAH... her first LSFYL slayed me to no end, but knowing more about her after her season and AS2 my love for her was cemented. :D Reply

Shea or Peppermint tbqh Reply

I have mixed feelings about Ru going "mainstream." While I'm really happy for her success after so many years of hard work, there's a part of me that wants to keep Drag Race protected -- hidden away from the Great Unwashed Masses, who will probably roll their eyes, judge and otherwise poop all over something wonderful. Reply

I'm still watching past seasons on Netflix. but so far my fave is still Raja. least fave is Shangela Reply

Shangela has grown so much since that season, you'll love her now Reply

least fave is Shangela







second what the comment above said, Shangela really improved a LOT since her season. I watched her live, and it's insane how great she is at performing. Reply

Don't speak ill of Nancy Drew of drag. Reply

Shangie was everything then, and everything now. Reply

I couldn't stand Shangela back then, but I've been blessed by the spirit of halleloo Reply

You need more halleloo in your life. Reply

Shangie's so harmless tho lol there are much better queens to hate, like all the racist ones Reply

Shangela brought us some of the most iconic moments of the show: the sugar daddy rant, tullegate, being the original returning queen, orchestrating two of the Heathers to lip sync against each other...I can't imagine Drag Race without her. Reply

Yeah, but most of those were in Untucked. If you just watched the regular show, she comes across as a little busted... Reply

Tullegate kills me every time Reply

Just came into this post to say I hate Alaska and she shouldn't have won AS2



*shrugs* Reply

Who would you have liked to see win instead? Reply

Alaska earned it but didn't deserve it. I do think Detox deserved to win though. Reply

Parent

mte

racist trash Reply

tbh i saw ha sing Perfect Illusion that one week she won and everyone was calling her a snake and i stanned Reply

katya and detox shouldn't have won either tho Reply

was rooting for the good sis tati tbh Reply

loved when RuRu went on the Howard Stern show!



this was a great interview. Forgot he was on the show! Reply

I'm still mad about Naomi Smalls being in the top 3, should have been ChiChi, also I love Bob of course, Katya, Alyssa, Shangela has grown on me, Acid Betty and my S9 faves are Shea and Trinity. Reply

Chi Chi is such an underappreciated queen, ugh



She's coming for that All Stars 3 crown (I hope) Reply

As if. You know they're giving the crown to Trixie. Reply

I was so fucking pissed Kim/Naomi made it to the top 3 but not Chi Chi. I wanted her to win so badly! Reply

ChiChi is amazing <333



One of my favorite moments is during Untucked, that queen who came back (completely forgot her name) asks ChiChi to describe what type of dude she's attracted to, ChiChi goes on and on then the queen asks if that description matches the description of ChiChi's boyfriend and ChiChi is like 'hell no' with that cute accent of hers lol I love her <3 Reply

Get it Sweet Honey Child! Reply

I've been re-watching past seasons' lipsyncs since s9 has been so lackluster in that regard and damn, the queens used to turn it. Dida vs Latrice is my fave Reply

I thought Ru had said he did have implants (but maybe that was a joke)? Reply

Ru in drag? how much did they pay him???

Also, his torso always looks weird to me. Does he have small implants or something?? Reply

His boobs are too high up, it doesn't look natural. His body shape in drag reminds me of the 90s' Barbie dolls. Reply

That's a really beautiful cover tbh. The colors they used are doing something to me Reply

ITA, I love colorful covers and that one is really eye catching <3 Reply

I have a lot of favs (bianca will always be my #1 ) but two of my favs that imo don't get mentioned much are Yara Sofia and Manila. This is first time I've truly not cared who in the top 4 wins, there isn't even one or two who i'm at least somewhat interested in. None of them are standouts. This season was such a letdown. Reply

I rewatched AS1 last month and they really are underappreciated. There's a rumor going around about Manila coming back for AS3, so I hope it's true because she deserves to get new fans like Tatianna did after AS2. Reply

My faves are the AAA Girls and Katya, but I honestly love way too many queens to mention all of them. And for the finale, I'm rooting for Trinity, Sasha and Shea. In that order.



If you haven't watched Trinity's videos on her YouTube channel you should do it because bitch's hilarious. Reply

Trinity K Bonet and Peppermint are my faves. I would love to see them both perform. I like Manila and Bob too.



I've been rewatching season 5 and the editing is so obnoxious. The frequent cuts to other people's faces after someone said something ~shady goes on way too long. I also watched season 3 for the first time and was worried about the whole Heathers thing, but it was much less dramatic than I was expecting. I did/do feel bad for Mimi. And reading the behind the scenes is so interesting. Reply

I hate Mimi because she's so pity inducing and I HATE to pity anyone. Reply

s5 was so fucking awful with the editing and manufactured drama. that untucked where they all gang up on serena should be shown to future editors as what not to do



obviously all seasons have manufactured drama (heathers vs boogers) but they hid it better Reply

