swamp monster

Mama Ru graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly's LGBTQ issue, remains flawless while doing so



- They mention Ru's 30 year career and how influential he is

- Ru says he doesn't do bitchy, he does sassy

- He also says everything changed when he turned 28, moved to LA and was sleeping on his sister's couch. His friend Larry Tee demanded him to come back to NY because Ru was a star. Ru did go back, shaved his legs and chest, put some titties (not implants) and gave them bitches exactly what they wanted

- Lady Bunny says mainstream media only embraced drag when it was "for a reason" (gives Tootsie/Some like it hot & Mrs. Doubtfire as examples) but says Ru didn't need a reason because she's gorgeous and a supermodel

- Michelle says her show with Ru felt different but not as in weird but as in groundbreaking

source

Drag Race post! Who's your favorite winner/contestant, and who are you rooting for to win Season 9?

