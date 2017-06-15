sixties;

Celebs react to Trumps tweet storm regarding #Trussia



+ Agent Orange had a meltdown on twitter today after the WaPo reported last night that Bob Mueller was investigating him for obstruction of justice. After successfully reading off of a teleprompter yesterday about "unity", Agent Orange went apeshit on twitter. He bashed Hillary Clinton, the media, and Democrats. He called it the "single greatest witch hunt" in American history.

+ WaPo also reported that Jared Kushner's business dealings were also being investigated by Bob Mueller and his team along with other trump associates such as Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Mike Flynn.

[Spoiler (click to open)]









sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6

