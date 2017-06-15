Celebs react to Trumps tweet storm regarding #Trussia
As someone who played a witch on TV, I'm offended by the comparison. https://t.co/DIgtyNvWVZ— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 15, 2017
+ Agent Orange had a meltdown on twitter today after the WaPo reported last night that Bob Mueller was investigating him for obstruction of justice. After successfully reading off of a teleprompter yesterday about "unity", Agent Orange went apeshit on twitter. He bashed Hillary Clinton, the media, and Democrats. He called it the "single greatest witch hunt" in American history.
+ WaPo also reported that Jared Kushner's business dealings were also being investigated by Bob Mueller and his team along with other trump associates such as Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Mike Flynn.
you're... you're the president. she's not the president? https://t.co/IUafsa9hep— Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) June 15, 2017
Sir, your "witch hunt" is led RobtMueller. He earned a Bronze Star w Valor, 2 Navy medals, a Purple Heart &the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 16, 2017
NACHO the more nervous mewling you do the more it seems like it's over, bud@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/zfyi3XXn3T— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) June 15, 2017
The President of the United States is really referring to someone as "Crooked H".— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 15, 2017
The man is perpetually messy and somehow still immature. https://t.co/PVfA23X2Ze
Trump as president is like an impulsive, hot-headed 15-year-old with an 18-wheeler trucker's license.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2017
WHY ARE GOP SENATORS SO AFRAID OF HAVING PUBLIC HEARINGS ABOUT THIS BILL?
Also I died from secondhand embarrassment when Senator McCaskill asked Senator Hatch about when there was going to be any kind of public hearing or anything with the bill and Hatch like froze and one of his aides whispered some bullshit in his ear for him to repeat and the mic picked it up. LMAO.
They want to push it through. They know that in 20 years, the history books won't talk about how it gone done, but that it was done.
PLEASE CALL YOUR SENATORS TO TELL THEM TO FIGHT THE HEALTHCARE BILL.
If you have Republican senators, tell them how much you hate what the GOP plans to do with healthcare. If you have Democratic senators, tell them that you want them to do everything possible to stop the passage of the bill or at least slow it down. Because the longer it gets dragged out, the more of the public will see what a piece of shit the bill is and the more people will turn against the GOP.
I really, really don't understand how nearly half of voting Americans got to the point where they were OK with this assclown taking office. When we're all screwed in another recession in four years or less, most of the people who voted for this Dumpster Fire are going to suffer. Guess we'll all have to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps!