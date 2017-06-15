Celebs react to Trumps tweet storm regarding #Trussia

I really want Kushy to go down and to take no chin, jowl-rific bitch Ivunka with him. Reply

I want to see him in a prison jumpsuit!! @universe, GIVE THIS TO ME. Reply

Is Rosenstein preempting something, or was there a story I missed today? Reply

"Do not identify the country" wha...?





PEE TAPES LEAKING SOON???? Reply

Wtf is that statement Reply

Friday news dump is going to be a damn trip if that that bizarre statement is any indication. Reply

Can we talk about the secretive healthcare bill shenanigans??



LIKE



WHY ARE GOP SENATORS SO AFRAID OF HAVING PUBLIC HEARINGS ABOUT THIS BILL?



Also I died from secondhand embarrassment when Senator McCaskill asked Senator Hatch about when there was going to be any kind of public hearing or anything with the bill and Hatch like froze and one of his aides whispered some bullshit in his ear for him to repeat and the mic picked it up. LMAO. Reply

Topher Spiro (?) tweeted that the bill apparently messes with employer healthcare plans as well, which would involve people who are not on the individual market. It's like 20 million people in addition to the people they've already said? (I'm not sure how the numbers add up) Reply

Yeah. The word on the street is that the bill would go back to allowing insurers to impose lifetime limits (even for employer healthcare plans). So like even if you got insurance through your employer, the plan could have an annual or lifetime limit on how much the insurance company will pay. If you're unlucky enough to get cancer or some other awful disease that costs lots of money to treat then you could be shit out of luck if you burn through your lifetime limit. Reply

GOP is doing an outstanding job with this healthcare thing. If no one knows what's in it; they control the messaging and instead of having weeks of getting beat up on, it will be hours. The problem (for them) last time is that too much information was out. It caused a frenzy. If people don't know anything; people won't talk about it. It can't be researched or discussed in the media for a long period of time.



They want to push it through. They know that in 20 years, the history books won't talk about how it gone done, but that it was done. Reply

Who the hell is running the country while he watches cable news and tweets all day? Reply

jared kushner Reply

Kushner.



Bannon.



Priebus.



Some mix of those gems of human beings. Reply

i read "gems" as "germs" and i like that better Reply

Oh shit I'm finally around for a post as it's actually starting. Reply

i can't even keep up with everything anymore



This clip had me howling - Paul Ryan is such a fucking square and Pelosi is like, "seriously, don't fucking touch me." "We can have different ideas without being vitriolic" @SpeakerRyan with @jaketapper https://t.co/6xiQtL7xf5 https://t.co/6ypCzrwhkx — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 16, 2017

lol at her face Reply

She looks so agitated. I can't even imagine having to sit that close to Paul Ryan and listen to him ramble bullshit for that long. Reply

He probably smells like Marlboro's lol Reply

nancy looks like she's doing breathing exercises lol Reply

Is anyone buying this Reply

Her face the entire time, lmao. Reply

lmao queen



i would hate fuck him, expand my border walls oppressor



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:56 am (UTC) Reply

If Paul Ryan is ever in my general radius its a beatdown verbal or physically depending on how he sounds. I cant stnad his ass. Reply

I love the fact that the Democrats slaughtered the Repugs. Figuratively speaking...for now Reply

lmfao she's really not here for any of his shit. Reply

Like Paul Ryan gives a shit about Gabby Giffords. Reply

How is he going on about listening to constituents when he's stopped listening to those calling in? Reply

this was so awkward, lol Reply

He's about to have a stroke, and I'm so here for it. Reply

I am so here for Chris Murphy, he's a mensch. He apparently was the Catcher for the Dems in tonight's baseball game which struck me as weirdly endearing. Reply

I'd like to see him run in 2020. I think he's low-key gearing up for it. Reply

i fucking love him. he never lets anything rest and always comes through with receipts!!! Reply

This is pretty amazing and taking advantage of that visual might actually drive the point home for people. It's startling when the camera first cuts from him to all those empty chairs. Reply

He is NOT here for the Senate Republicans fuckery. Reply

oh hey it's the next president Reply

he's kind of sexy Reply

He's my fav for 2020. Reply

ALSO YOU GUYS.



PLEASE CALL YOUR SENATORS TO TELL THEM TO FIGHT THE HEALTHCARE BILL.



If you have Republican senators, tell them how much you hate what the GOP plans to do with healthcare. If you have Democratic senators, tell them that you want them to do everything possible to stop the passage of the bill or at least slow it down. Because the longer it gets dragged out, the more of the public will see what a piece of shit the bill is and the more people will turn against the GOP. Reply

I've read how someone calls and gets taken seriously by flipping the script and *pretend* you're a Trump voter and to say that "Trump said the bill was mean..why is my rep voting for it! Trump's trying to save this country and this Rep is voting for something that Trump said is MEAN?" Reply

Is it wrong that during all of this I can't help but laugh that this is happening during Jon Favreau's wedding? Dude can't catch a break lol Reply

When is he leaving? And why is it taking so long???? :/ Reply

Rosenstein statement that was released is far too fishy. Was this a Sessions / 45 thing? Reply

I think so Reply

VP Pence has hired his own lawyer to represent him in the Russia probe https://t.co/q0fjClgClh pic.twitter.com/MXPrBWPTKW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 15, 2017

muahahhahahahahhahahahahahah Reply

mother must not be pleased w/ this Reply

I can't wait to see him go down with this sinking ship!



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Reply

He may be a sniveling, spineless ventriloquist dummy come to life, but he's not a total idiot. He doesn't wanna share a cell with that orange bitch. Reply

omgggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggg Reply

Lawrence pointed out that this is why he got a PAC last month. He needed that lawyer money. He's still betting on be president tho mess Reply

No fruit plate for Pence, tonight! Reply

CACKLING Reply

Americans should be skeptical of any and everything that comes from the White House. This whole thing is maddening.



I really, really don't understand how nearly half of voting Americans got to the point where they were OK with this assclown taking office. When we're all screwed in another recession in four years or less, most of the people who voted for this Dumpster Fire are going to suffer. Guess we'll all have to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps! Reply

The people who put him in office (the electoral college notwithstanding) are (mostly) privileged white people who don't give a fuck what happens to this country since most of them are either isolated or benefit from most of what the people in power do and those that don't would rather fuck the country over than give the presidency to HRC/a woman/a democrat Reply

There's a new theory that in the days leading up to the election, 45 kept saying 'If Hillary wins, it's rigged.." and he visited Wisconsin only days before when it wasn't supposed to be in play, so allegedly they think it might have something to do with throwing people off voter rolls in the primaries, etc..thus cancelling votes if they didn't know in the general. Reply

