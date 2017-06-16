The first reviews for Lorde's "Melodrama" are here, and they're great
REVIEW: Lorde's new album, Melodrama, is brilliant https://t.co/Wnf0nCVSMl— The Age (@theage) June 16, 2017
On long-awaited second LP, 'Melodrama', @lorde proves she’s in for the long haul; our review https://t.co/6sKM6m3ERd— Rolling Stone AU (@rollingstoneaus) June 15, 2017
Lorde's new album captures the messy, confusing nature of heartache in the most striking way https://t.co/m9UFdLQCFt pic.twitter.com/sS2QjbAP2c— nzherald (@nzherald) June 15, 2017
Source 1 2 3
ONTD, are you bopping and crying to this year's E•MO•TION yet?
I need to listen to it a few more times tho
Edited at 2017-06-16 02:57 am (UTC)
but in saying that, they do the same w/ like harry styles and niall and stuff so idk
she's said a million times shes just happy to make music and would be fine just being an indie musician, like she never thought royals would take off like it did and doesn't expect anything to aftwards (which it didn't really)
But the rest of the album is very predictable jack antonoff sounds. There are a few standout tracks still but some of it sounds like Bleachers rejects that Lorde reworked a little bit
Edited at 2017-06-16 03:03 am (UTC)