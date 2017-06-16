The first reviews for Lorde's "Melodrama" are here, and they're great

I am a huge Lorde fan, and I'm so disappointed because I haven't liked a single song I've heard from Melodrama. Reply

literally how? Reply

Are you deaf or just listening to this album on shitty ass Apple earbuds? Reply

i love the louvre.



I need to listen to it a few more times tho Reply

I liked it enough when I first heard it last night, but not so much today 😕 Reply

when is this gonna be on spotify?? Reply

Should be midnight of the 16th wherever you are. Reply

nowwww Reply

based on what I've heard, this is a classic sophomore slump album Reply

What? Sophomore slump album should be bad to be considered a sophomore slump Reply

commercially speaking, I foresee a slump Reply

I think it's better than Pure Heroine tbh. But, unlike PH that had Royals/Team, this album has absolutely no songs that can become hits.



Edited at 2017-06-16 02:57 am (UTC)

i feel like perfect places or sober could be? Reply

all my radio stations play those 2 songs + green light religiously, but then i live in nz so mb they're just beeing loyal lmao



but in saying that, they do the same w/ like harry styles and niall and stuff so idk Reply

idk if she even wants hits tho



she's said a million times shes just happy to make music and would be fine just being an indie musician, like she never thought royals would take off like it did and doesn't expect anything to aftwards (which it didn't really) Reply

Homemade Dynamite is the song of the year like Lorde did that



But the rest of the album is very predictable jack antonoff sounds. There are a few standout tracks still but some of it sounds like Bleachers rejects that Lorde reworked a little bit Reply

all her photos look like twilight promo pics Reply

I've been listening nonstop since last night. I love it! Totally worth the wait. Reply

Its like the perfect balance of songs. I like the clear theme through the album. Its really solid. Reply

I loooove the album. She's so gr8 Reply

the album is soooo good. I knew she wouldn't let me down. Sober II and The Louvre are my faves.



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:03 am (UTC)

I probably sound all curmudgeonly but whenever critics rave about something and tell us all we have to like it, I immediately just start hating it on principle. Reply

So you only like stuff that everyone hates? Reply

Hipster Reply

lol aw i kinda get what you mean tho, i feel like lately in media, there is a love/hate thing and nothing is ever divided or spread apart. it's like critics HAVE to hate it or HAVE to love it and i feel there's no middle ground or even divided opinions Reply

Albums have mixed reviews all the time. Reply

i like it a lot more than pure heroine Reply

Homemade Dynamite is my favvvvvvv Reply

