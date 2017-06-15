No UnReal until 2018!
#UnREAL Season 3 Delayed Until 2018 https://t.co/qaoIjz2kFv pic.twitter.com/ASrXZiql34— TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 5, 2017
UnReal- aka, the less depressing The Bachelor won't be back this summer as planed. Now it is scheduled to air in 2018 with some other Lifetime original programming.
not like this would be a great time for a show that talks about how fucked up The Bachelor/The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise are...
i sincerely hope s3 is a return to form. s2 had so much potential and idk. i didn't really like it. maybe i should try a rewatch
let me know about the second look at season 2, it just seems like they took everything that was good about s1 and made the wrong move at every turn...
I hope there are lots of Rachel/Quinn interaction in S3 instead of wasting precious screen times with the flop males (especially Mr. rapist apprentice Jeremy).
Shame Marti Noxon left after S1.
This thing gets more messed up every day.
same with raven
that's the best way I can phrase it
I'm trying to figure out if the cliques are as bad now as they were during the show. I know Vanessa essentially had one and Rachel had the other.
Edit. Don't worry. I used to stan Wells. Well, as close to stanning as my lazy ass gets. But he started rubbing me the wrong way before nick's season. Boy just bought into his hype.
Edited at 2017-06-16 03:37 am (UTC)
For the first half of S2 I thought the criticism about the show "losing its way" was over the top, but then the writers veered into that unfortunate territory where they try to tackle BIg Issue stuff when they have more than one black character on the show.
Ruby was simply gorgeous though. At least the show introduced me to that actress.
Speaking of shows inspired by former stars/producers, I watched Daytime Divas and it was fun. Good trashy summertime TV done right. I like a lot of the cast too.
I would really love it if one of the main's family members was a contestant on the show if only to have them having to make choices around what might be better TV vs. actually caring about this person.