No UnReal until 2018!




UnReal- aka, the less depressing The Bachelor won't be back this summer as planed. Now it is scheduled to air in 2018 with some other Lifetime original programming.


source

not like this would be a great time for a show that talks about how fucked up The Bachelor/The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise are...
  • Current Mood: all the booze
  • Current Music: The Sign
Tagged: ,