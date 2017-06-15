No UnReal until 2018!

i heard this was bc they want to air it while a corresponding show is airing and that'll be the bachelor in january bc they haven't finished editing it? i read it on that reality steve blog



i sincerely hope s3 is a return to form. s2 had so much potential and idk. i didn't really like it. maybe i should try a rewatch Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, they said it's just due to the show they want airing next to it



let me know about the second look at season 2, it just seems like they took everything that was good about s1 and made the wrong move at every turn... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn Reply

Thread

Link

probably for the better. s2 was all over the place Reply

Thread

Link

Season 2 was a mess so maybe they should spend more time on it but I absolutely hate when shows take breaks longer than a year between seasons. Like this three year gap between Jessica Jones seasons is ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link

but i want my garbage show now Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like one of the few people who genuinely enjoyed S2. Granted it wasn't as great as S1 but it was still super entertaining. The ending had me shook, I can't believe they went that far.



I hope there are lots of Rachel/Quinn interaction in S3 instead of wasting precious screen times with the flop males (especially Mr. rapist apprentice Jeremy). Reply

Thread

Link

I'm one of the few as well lol. I really enjoyed Season 2. Sure it was kinda all over the place but I had the same reaction for the ending. :O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

S1 was THE BEST. Havent brought myself around yet to watch S2.



Shame Marti Noxon left after S1. Reply

Thread

Link

I think first season of Unreal had a storyline similar to what happened on Bachelor in Paradise. One fo the bachelors friends came on the show and was trying to coerce one of the girls to do something with him and then wrote for her to be eliminated by the bachelor. He was less of an asshoel and didnt eliminate her. Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of BiP I guess Jasmine came out and defended DeMario to the Daily Mail and said she witnessed at least part of what happened.



This thing gets more messed up every day. Reply

Thread

Link

jasmine just seems like she's pissed she missed a pay check



same with raven Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaah. I don't trust her at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Jasmine is a woman who values a man's input over a woman's.

that's the best way I can phrase it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw that and it's so dumb imo. If she really cared about the situation and wasn't just pissed her paycheck is fucked up she would speak with the appropriate authorities/whoever is in charge of the internal investigation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone else see Rachel's instagram story? I don't know how I feel her being out with raven, Alexis, and maybe Astrid. I feel like that's her showing she's not supporting Corrine Reply

Thread

Link

has alexis showed her ass in regards to corrine? did she talk shit or stop following her? legit don't know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yah. Rachel, Astrid, and Kristina still do. Raven and Alexis don't anymore. I know wells doesn't either. I also follow Jared, Carly, and Evan and none of them follow her either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well that's disappointing, but my own fault for legit stanning a bachelor contestant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sarah Vendel still follows Corrine.

I'm trying to figure out if the cliques are as bad now as they were during the show. I know Vanessa essentially had one and Rachel had the other.



Edit. Don't worry. I used to stan Wells. Well, as close to stanning as my lazy ass gets. But he started rubbing me the wrong way before nick's season. Boy just bought into his hype.



Edited at 2017-06-16 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seems for the best. Last season was a mess. I hope they take advantage of the extra time off to develop a decent storyline and characterization. Reply

Thread

Link

it doesn't seem like they're holing it back to work on it, Lifetime is just waiting for another show to be completed to air next to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they already finished production Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Before I sat down and binged this show I always thought that Rachel looked like a busted Nina Dobrev and Quinn looked like the villain lady from Nikita.



For the first half of S2 I thought the criticism about the show "losing its way" was over the top, but then the writers veered into that unfortunate territory where they try to tackle BIg Issue stuff when they have more than one black character on the show.



Ruby was simply gorgeous though. At least the show introduced me to that actress.



Speaking of shows inspired by former stars/producers, I watched Daytime Divas and it was fun. Good trashy summertime TV done right. I like a lot of the cast too. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty bummed about this :( Reply

Thread

Link

Season 2 was a mess, I didnt even finish it, they need to get rid of Chet and Jeremy asap Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. They're show bloat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 2 was terrible. But at least they killed off whatsisname. If only he took Jeremy with him too. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the producer and the reporter lived/got away. Them having to fight back against what was alleged & clean things up or at least pretend to would've been more interesting than just killing them off



I would really love it if one of the main's family members was a contestant on the show if only to have them having to make choices around what might be better TV vs. actually caring about this person. I really wish thatI would really love it if one of the main's family members was a contestant on the show if only to have them having to make choices around what might be better TV vs. actually caring about this person. Reply

Thread

Link

They really should've locked Adam's actor down. Made him the host of the show or something. I love Adam/Rachel's dynamic and his cheap replacement just didn't have the same chemistry. Reply

Thread

Link