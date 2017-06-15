Cover Songs By Your Faves That Are Better Than The Original

Without You was actually originally by Badfinger. Both covers are much better. Mariah's easily the best though. Reply

lmao, whoops! i feel like i should edit that in now. Reply

I remember when Carson checked ha op!! LMAOO Reply

lies, Nilsson's is better Reply

i love how dramatic it is, makes it fun to sing at karaoke Reply

People need to Google Badfinger a bit more and learn about them. Their history, especially around that song, is so interesting and so completely heartbreaking.



Edited at 2017-06-16 06:03 am (UTC)

I don't agree with your obnoxious commentary, but the list itself is nice Reply

i mean, you didn't have to read the post or even comment but thanks for stopping by! Reply

no problem sis Reply

Mte



Xtina haters in 2017 are uglEe Reply

omg about Beyonce claiming she wrote Emotions LOL... does anyone remember how she reacted to Carson correcting her? Reply

Stevie's version of Landslide >>>>>



Also OP you forgot Romeo and Juliet by the Killers Reply

i've actually never heard that cover but am listening to it now...i like it. Reply

mte Reply

The Killers cover is amazing. Reply

I grew up listening to the reunion tour version where Stevie's vocals had "declined." But I thought it was more emotive than the original. And by far >>> the Dixie Chicks'. Reply

Romeo and Juliet is AMAZING Reply

omg i love lady marmalade sooo much Reply

nope @ landslide Reply

better than the original

and this one too





Edited at 2017-06-16 02:25 am (UTC)

I love Your Song so much Reply

hard agree to your song. Reply

Yaasss! Stan Moulin Rouge Reply

I actually love the Moulin Rouge's version BUT I also find Ewan's voice to be average/below average (I'm honestly baffled with how fans seem to love it... ?) so I'd love to have Elton singing the MR version. Reply

Lol I love her but Missy doesn't have a career anymore Reply

she's still working as a producer bts...just saying. Reply

the Dixie chicks version of landslide was good, but Stevie's was sublime. Let's not get it twisted. Reply

+1. no one can top stevie Reply

Yeah like what kind of nonsense is this Reply

i just don't like her voice, ok?! Reply

Parent

MTE Reply

#yasss at you making a post, sis! <3 Reply

<3<3 lol, i tried Reply

I am enjoying it. Especially the Aaliyah inclusion. <3 Reply

Also I agree with some of these but mostly the Mariah one. Reply

Ken Lee is iconic.

Also, Celine's The Power of Love is better than the original. BUT, Mariah's Open Arms is better than Celine's.







Reply

Ken Lee is iconic! Reply

OMG Ken Lee! I used to crack up at that vid. Reply

Journey's orig version of Open Arms remains superior Reply

I always get salty when people think Running Up That Hill is a Placebo song lol. Especially because Running Up That Hill was incredibly hard to make and was revolutionary at the time - more specifically using the fairlight synthesizer (which only a few artists knew how to use at the time and it was big technological advancement). Because it was so difficult to make/ahead of it's time in 1984 it's one of the reasons the song is hard to cover - so you kind of have no choice but to make it your own. Not that I think Placebo's version is bad but a lot of people didn't know the history of it. Plus I always appreciate that it was a woman on the forefront of that.



/csb If you're into the history of instruments/synth, I recommend this video of Peter Gabriel playing around with it and how excited he was at the time. idk I find this stuff fascinating.







Reply

i love placebo's version bc it's dark and twisty. but i also love the original Reply

wow im lame asf! i thought it was a glass candy song, good thing i love both the original versions and theirs <3 Reply

I was a huge Placebo stan as a kid, but now I listen to Kate Bush way more often Reply

Yes @ Aaliyah remake of a Isley Brothers classic but a NO to Whitney 's remake of I'm Every Woman. I love that version but Chaka's version is the best.



My list:

- Mint Condition - Make Me Say (original is also by The Isley Brothers)

- Chaka Khan - I Feel For You (original by Prince)



OP great post (I had a similar idea for a ONTD Original) and great use of the Childish Gambino Redbone gif Reply

oh shit, idk i feel for you was originally prince's song...chaka killed it.



lol that gif/performance cracks me up every single time. Reply

