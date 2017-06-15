Cover Songs By Your Faves That Are Better Than The Original
Let's start this list off with a timeless bop. Can you believe it's been 16 years since this song came out? The original by Labelle was good, but this version was just a little bit saucier, not to mention the great performances given by all the ladies. It's a shame that the only ones with viable careers now are Missy and Pink. Anyways check out the original from 1975 to get your entire life, but also to see that everything Lady Gaga is doing has already been done before any of us were born...oop.
Get into this throwback to when Mariah actually used to sing live in 1993, rip. The good sis covered Harry Nilsson's song from 1972 and did a pretty damn good job. She emoted much more than Nilsson did and really captured the devastating feeling of not being able to live with a broken heart. Check out the original here for reference. (eta: apparently this is a Badfinger song, oops!)
It's been 16 years since Aaliyah passed away but her music was so ground breaking and ahead of it's time that much of it still sounds fresh. The Isley Brothers are also legends in their own right whose music influenced much of today's R&B, not to mention hip hop with how much they've been sampled, lol. Their original record is...interesting, but Aaliyah's angelic vocals and harmonies take the song to another level.
Ngl, I stopped checking for Celine after I Drove All Night but that doesn't mean that she's still not a fucking icon. She completely owned Eric Car(t)men's 1976 song to the point that people actually think it's her song, lol. It's been a staple in movie soundtracks from Clueless to Bridget Jones Diary and makes you feel pure emotion every time you hear it. Here is the original version...um, the instrumental is great!
So much #blackgirlmagic in this vid. I didn't even remember all the celeb cameos (TLC, Gladys Knight etc) or the fact that Whitney was pregnant with Bobbi Kristina at the time. Chaka Khan is in the mix as well, cuz it's ha song (check it out here). It's hard to believe that Whitney and Bobbi are gone, but at least we still have her music.
While some may know the Dixie Chicks for calling out Bush on his fuckshit, I know them for making an amazing version of Landslide that completely bypasses the original. Stevie Nicks version from 1975 was aight, but lets be real...South Park wasn't kidding when they said she sounded like a goat, lol (don't @ me).
Just kidding! Here is Destiny's Child version of the song. What I wish I could post is the clip of Beyonce claiming that she wrote this song on TRL with Carson having to check ha on live tv, but that's been long scrubbed from the internets, smdh. Anyways it was the Bee Gees that originally did this song with Samantha Sang in 1977. Btw shout out to the 70s for seemingly having a lot of good music to cover.
Honorable Mentions:
Rihanna covering Hero by Mariah. I don't even need to link to that shit, because it's that fucking legendary. Rih. Did. That!!1!
One Direction covering Bittersweet Symphony by the Verve. It sounds just like the original, bless.
Beck covering The Korgis Everybody's Gotta Learn Sometime for the soundtrack of one of the greatest movies of all time *Kanye voice*...am actually serious about this one.
welp, do you agree with this list? what are some of your favorite covers, ontd?
Xtina haters in 2017 are uglEe
Also OP you forgot Romeo and Juliet by the Killers
better than the original
and this one too
Also, Celine's The Power of Love is better than the original. BUT, Mariah's Open Arms is better than Celine's.
/csb If you're into the history of instruments/synth, I recommend this video of Peter Gabriel playing around with it and how excited he was at the time. idk I find this stuff fascinating.
My list:
- Mint Condition - Make Me Say (original is also by The Isley Brothers)
- Chaka Khan - I Feel For You (original by Prince)
OP great post (I had a similar idea for a ONTD Original) and great use of the Childish Gambino Redbone gif
lol that gif/performance cracks me up every single time.
Mariah has so many fan-fucking-tastic covers. I'll Be There, Without You, I Still Believe, Open Arms, Against All Odds... I wish we could have gotten a One More Try cover in her prime.
/stan