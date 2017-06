I love himmm, this was great Reply

He's so attractive & charming. This was really clever.

he's perfect

That suit fits him like shit.

Bless him.

This was very clever

The part about if you can only contribute a tiny amount of racist, to the people receiving the racism, 'they'll get hundreds of small bits every day and it'll all add up' is so fucking sad and frustrating.

Oh, Jesus. Keep telling us daily that we're racist, homophobic, and sexist. This will totally help our society and minorities' causes!

Don't speak for us.

This might be the dumbest comment I've ever seen here, including some of the idiotic shit I used to say.

Some people were showing their racist asses in the Kim Kardashian / blackface thread

Lmao

"Oh, Jesus. Keep telling us daily that we're racist, homophobic, and sexist. This will totally help our society and minorities' causes!"



wtf

Found the straight white dude

why am i not surprised

That laugh at racist comments shouldn't be as sexy as it is, lol.

I see the racist trolls no longer have a Tyler hoechlin or Jessica Chaistain icon, they now have a Beyoncé icon. That's one way to do it I guess, pretend to stan a minority while being racist.

You got it

taika is so fucking wonderful

I love this, and he's so fucking charming <3 His character in What We Do in the Shadows was hilariously cute.

Husband is looking great <3

i love it. i love him

Vampire BAE

I love his dry, witty sense of humour, it works so well for deadpan satirical things like this, but also for the sort of humour in What We Do In The Shadows.

Very well done

