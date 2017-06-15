Linnethia Leaks is done cashing them 45 checks! Announces return to RHOA
It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017
-She'll be returning for RHOA 10th season after previously leaving 2 years ago
-Her frenemy Kim Zolciak will be returning with her
Nobody likes you Nene
and please put that disrespectful pic behind a cut
shes a burly loser nobody is checking for
But any of the first seasons of each city are great (besides RHOC since it is the OG and was entirely different before S3 where it became a franchise)
BH or OC