Linnethia Leaks is done cashing them 45 checks! Announces return to RHOA

https://youtu.be/2blwewGRtIg



Edited at 2017-06-16 01:46 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I still dont understand how that didn't secure her a 2nd season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The read described this picture and even still I can't LOL

Reply

Thread

Link

the burger king crown is killin me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🎤 oh heffa, heffa heffa! 🎵 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has Kim's show finally been cancelled? Reply

Thread

Link

So much photoshop and make up Reply

Thread

Link

That outfit is truly ghastly. Looks like something Lil Kim Nguyen would wear. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a nice picture, her feet are super shopped tho. Reply

Thread

Link

why would they shop her feet to look bigger tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOOOOOO GO AWAY



Nobody likes you Nene Reply

Thread

Link

This looks like a mix of so many dif photos shopped together. Like the size/angle of face to head and then also stomach to boobs, none of it matches up!! Reply

Thread

Link

yeah her head looks too small for her body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when this burly heffa thought hollywood was checking for her

and please put that disrespectful pic behind a cut Reply

Thread

Link

britney?

shes a burly loser nobody is checking for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you get a job yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this needs the who asked for this tag...her presence really wasn't missed on the show, she was sf miserable on her last few seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

Just started it. That's good news to me, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just started watching the show, like from the beginning? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah. I think left it on the season about Tardy for the Party. But imma get back into it soon here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I just realized they photoshopped a 2 and a half pack on her stomach lol. Tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

shes trash

Reply

Thread

Link

She cannot be serious with that photo. Reply

Thread

Link

lol that pic is so embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

i want to watch this show.. which season should i start/which city is the best one to watch? Reply

Thread

Link

the first season of beverly hills is hard to beat. That's where I started, and now I've watched basically all of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC is my top favorite. Scary Island is iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how afraid you are of shows pre-HD but RHOBH was the first to start in HD and was a great season.



But any of the first seasons of each city are great (besides RHOC since it is the OG and was entirely different before S3 where it became a franchise) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a lot newer than the rest of the cities, but Melbourne is by far my favorite RH series, watching it first may make the other cities seem lackluster though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BH or OC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC - start at season 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYC from the start is my pick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No thanks. She was sf boring towards the end. She better step up her game. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Kim Z broke? Reply

Thread

Link

with how she spends it wouldn't surprise me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no but her vag is spent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's going to start supporting her family soon. Her husband isn't playing in the NFL anymore and they throw money out the window on stupid shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. ha man aint getting a check no mo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I haven't really missed her presence on the show. RHOA is one of the franchises that constantly delivers (especially this season) and I feel like her presence might annoy me more than anything. Reply

Thread

Link

this will be interesting to watch Reply

Thread

Link

If you told me that was Tamar Braxton, I'd believe it. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugggggggggggggggggh Reply

Thread

Link

her house must be going into foreclosure. Reply

Thread

Link