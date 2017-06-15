Aisha Tyler announces her departure from The Talk

Booo! I don't watch it much anymore, but she and Sara are my favorite.



I'm always glad to see her in stuff, and look forward to whatever she does next. Reply

I'm not gonna name any names as to who should replace her but....

It's sad to see her go. When I worked nightshift I loved watching The Talk.I'm not gonna name any names as to who should replace her but.... Reply

Aaaahhahhaha YAS! Reply

that's actually an amazing idea Reply

lmao this was my first thought because of all the talk of her trying to be a replacement on the view. i think the talk would be a much better fit, and it films in la instead of nyc, right?



she seems to be part of the step up series with adam shankman tho so maybe she's finally gonna do some acting again



Edited at 2017-06-16 01:57 am (UTC) Reply

It sure does.



Step Up...as in the dance movies? Reply

that would be great. i haven't watched the talk since i moved and didn't get a dvr again but i'd at least follow their youtube again if she was on the show. Reply

yesss. get Naya work sis! who else but you to get your fave a job.



when will other Stans? Reply

I feel like they ran out of stuff for Lana to do on Archer after she had the baby. Reply

ia. You could have taken her out of the Dreamland plot and it wouldn't have mattered at all. Shame because it's Archer's psyche and she should have been more at the forefront, because he definitely loves her. Reply

awww i wish she wasn't leaving Reply

As long as she's still on Archer I'm fine. Reply

Word Reply

I freaking love her. She was pretty great on Will Wheton's youtube playing game show, specifically Cards Against Humanity. Reply

Get those coins queen!! Reply

When I get really upset..like really really upset I cry like she's crying. Idk who should be on the show..probably Naya like the above poster said Reply

Yeah that was a genuine sob from the pit of her stomach. Made me cry too ngl. Reply

speaking of The Talk, I'm watching the Osbournes for the first time and OMG it's so fucking hilarious. I love Sharon's laugh. Reply

The og reality fam. Kardashians hew? Reply

I've always liked her and thought she was so pretty as Mother Nature lol Reply

She talked plenty Reply

I heard Julie gets paid 8x higher than all the other co-hosts... COMBINED Reply

SHe probably does, she is married to the boss after all. Reply

I bet Leslie thought Big Brother & The Talk were a joke. But the joke's on him Reply

She's Julie Chen, she basically owns CBS lmao Reply

That's because her husband is Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Reply

Her husband is Moonves. I mean she owns CBS. Reply

I would need to see receipts for that. Sara Gilbert created the show, and she's the executive producer. I doubt she's paying Julie that much more than anyone else. She probably does get more because she introduces the topics, but not that much more. Reply

darn they have a really good ensemble, even despite sharon osbourne Reply

She also quit doing her podcast a few months ago, too.



I would think out of all her gigs, The Talk would be the keeper! But I guess it's too much time. Reply

that's what i thought BUT other projects and maybe she'll adopt? so she will have more time with a kid too... Reply

Yeah but if you think 11 months 5 days a week vs a couple months per gig, maybe a couple days a week (I would assume a show like whose line would film a few episodes a day)... more bang for the buck, and gives her the option to explore passion projects Reply

