Aisha Tyler announces her departure from The Talk
-She has decided to leave The Talk at the end of the 7th season
-Wants to pursue directing on a more full time basis
-Had to drop something from her schedule due to her being a series regular on Criminal Mind, Archer, and Whose Line Is It Anyway
-The Talk films 11 months out of the year, 5 days a week making it impossible to stay full time
Who do you think should replace Aisha?
I'm always glad to see her in stuff, and look forward to whatever she does next.
I'm not gonna name any names as to who should replace her but....
she seems to be part of the step up series with adam shankman tho so maybe she's finally gonna do some acting again
Edited at 2017-06-16 01:57 am (UTC)
Step Up...as in the dance movies?
when will other Stans?
I would think out of all her gigs, The Talk would be the keeper! But I guess it's too much time.