Naya

Aisha Tyler announces her departure from The Talk



-She has decided to leave The Talk at the end of the 7th season

-Wants to pursue directing on a more full time basis

-Had to drop something from her schedule due to her being a series regular on Criminal Mind, Archer, and Whose Line Is It Anyway

-The Talk films 11 months out of the year, 5 days a week making it impossible to stay full time

Source
Who do you think should replace Aisha?
Tagged: , ,