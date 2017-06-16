First trailer for "Goodbye Christopher Robin"

Kelly's narration was kind of a weird choice for the trailer



It's funny how for decades everyone was like 'where are the WWI movies?' and now all of a sudden we're getting a bunch of WWI movies, lol Reply

Looks sweet. Reply

kelly macdonald! Reply

He married his first cousin Reply

That was not uncommon in those times. Reply

His mother was against it! Reply

a mutual friend of mine just had a baby with her first cousin and it was such a scandal at the time, she deleted all her social media and everything cause we all knew she was fucking him, now that the bb's born he peaced out and left the country and everyone is pretending it never happened and talk about how cute the bb is and that they are jealous of her ?? i guess that's good for the bb but yikes Reply

It's common TODAY especially in the Middle East Reply

I think he sold the rights to the Pooh stories because their kid was sick & he needed the money. Reply

"Sometimes the sexiest cousins take up the most room in your heart" Reply

I haven't even pressed play and I'm already getting emotional. LoL, going to have to bookmark this and watch it while I'm not in public. Reply

This movie looks like the world white people want. Reply

lol mte Reply

IA. The Hollywoodized version of any of the countries in the British Isles pretty much is. Reply

is merida narrating this? Reply

It is indeed Kelly Macdonald! (God I love her voice). She plays the character "Olive".



I also kind of love that horrible romcom she did with Tennant calle Decoy Bride. Reply

I shamelessly love Decoy Bride. I thought she had great chemistry with Tennant. Reply

That movie was terrible but I loved every minute lol Reply

It's weird that Margot doesn't utter a single word. Reply

This looks very boring (what's the conflict?) but I'll watch it for Margot. Reply

presumably the conflict has something to do with the fact that christopher robin ended up hating winnie the pooh and resented being immortalized in it and constantly associated with it Reply

damn Reply

Yeah I was poor and beaten but that must suck for him Reply

She was barely in the trailer. Makes me think she doesn't have a big role in the movie? Reply

I have such a thing for Domhnall Gleeson Reply

I call him my ginger King at work and get teased by my coworker and i give NO FUCKS. lol. Reply

On the one hand, Domhnall Gleeson.



On the other hand, it looks boring as fuck. Reply

hope they include this iconic moment Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

This made me lol irl Reply

the title sounds sad but the trailer didn't really have any conflict in it



domhnall gleeson is hot though Reply

I'll see this for Domhnall Gleeson <3 Reply

