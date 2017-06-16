First trailer for "Goodbye Christopher Robin"
GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?
It's funny how for decades everyone was like 'where are the WWI movies?' and now all of a sudden we're getting a bunch of WWI movies, lol
I also kind of love that horrible romcom she did with Tennant calle Decoy Bride.
On the other hand, it looks boring as fuck.
domhnall gleeson is hot though
i loveddd the disney winnie the pooh tv show + films growing up, and this looks nice. i'll prob watch.